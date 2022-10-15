Amherst secures narrow win over Rustburg with stop on two-point try

RUSTBURG — At times Amherst looked really good. At times it looked really bad. Moments worth earmarking for highlight reels and moments worth forgetting. When the clock hit zeroes, though, one sequence stood out from the rest.

Their two-score lead gone, the Lancers were clinging to a narrow advantage with less than three minutes left on the clock. Enter a unit that, to that point, had seen Rustburg find the end zone many more times than it should have allowed.

Against Qua Rosser, Amherst came up with the stop it needed most, one that eluded it for most of the night. Rosser took the handoff and charged forward on a two-point conversion attempt for the lead but came up a yard short, before a hit by John Goins dislodged the ball.

“We made plays tonight when we had to,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said.

His group escaped with a 35-34 victory, a fourth straight in the series. It was the fourth game in the last five meetings determined by five points or less and second game in the last four matchups decided by one point.

Christmas described the stop as “major,” especially considering how effective Rosser had been. His 5-yard TD run that set up the two-point try was one of his 21 total rushes by which he tallied a game-high 155 yards. He and his brother, Shaun, accounted for all but five of RHS’ carries and a combined 240 yards. Qua Rosser averaged better than 6.5 yards per tote.

Shaun Rosser found the end zone once (19-yard run), and Mike Knight accounted for three scores on a 3-yard run and pair of TD passes to Tre Scott (18 and 34 yards).

But when Rustburg (4-3, 1-3 Seminole District) started to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter — after it gave up three straight scores to see its eight-point lead turn into a 14-point deficit — there was no doubt who the ball was going to.

Qua Rosser got the call on three straight plays when Rustburg got the ball at the Amherst 20-yard line with 3:53 left. Rosser picked up 5 yards, then 10 for the first down, and then scampered another 5 into the end zone.

The drive was set up by one of those really bad moments for Amherst, one Christmas termed a “debacle.” Pinned at its own 17-yard line on fourth-and-long, Amherst’s punt unit trotted onto the field. At the snap, players tried to execute a fake punt. They needed the 23-yard line for the first down, but only reached the 20.

“It wasn’t called. It was not called, I can tell you that right now,” Christmas said of the play. “And I about had a stroke after that. That could’ve gotten us.”

Thanks in large part to Goins, a junior who was limited somewhat by an injury he entered the game with, Amherst (6-1, 3-1) made sure the mistake didn’t result in detrimental damage. On the two-point try after the touchdown, he met Rosser at the 1-yard line for the stop.

“I just saw the hole open up. Game on the line, it’s mano a mano, me and him in the hole. I can’t let my brothers down. I gotta go make a play and get a stop. I’m gonna lay it all on the line,” Goins said, adding although he knew Rosser would be “the guy” to get the ball, “I feel like I’m that guy [to make a play], too.”

Like Goins, a handful of other Amherst players made especially important and impressive plays.

JJ Morris recorded two of Amherst’s four offensive plays that went for 40 yards or more. The first of his long runs went for 42 yards and came on fourth-and-5. He sprinted to the end zone untouched to tie the game at 21 in the second quarter and spark a scoring streak for the Lancers.

Amherst forced a punt on the ensuing Rustburg drive — the Red Devils’ lone punt of the night — and Devonte Wade made RHS pay with a 78-yard return for six points.

“I seen them run past me, and then after that, I seen green grass, and I was like, ‘Let’s go,’” Wade said.

Tres Liggon gave Amherst its third straight TD on a 1-yard run. His most important contribution perhaps came in the game’s last minute, though.

On third down, he hit Tyrique Thomas with a 14-yard pass on just his fourth attempt of the night. The first down meant ACHS could kneel out the clock.

The Lancers finished with 285 yards of total offense, nearly 200 of which came in the first half. Of those 200, 132 were recorded on touchdowns, including Morris’ run and runs of 40 yards Dakota Haynes — who usually plays at tight end but was moved to running back because of injuries, adding 60 yards to the 2 yards total he’d recorded in six previous games — and 50 yards by Eric West.

Amherst had possession only about 18 of the game’s 48 minutes.

“I feel like if we would’ve executed on defense, then we would’ve blown them out. But we failed on defense, so we lost the game,” Scott said. “We just weren’t reading our keys, and they made big plays.”

Rustburg finished with 75 more yards of total offense (360) than Amherst and tallied 20 plays of 8 yards or more. Nine rushes and three completions by Knight (9-of-16 passing for 91 yards) went for 10 yards or more. The Red Devils also had 18 first downs to the Lancers’ 10.

“We’re gonna take this loss on the nose,” Rosser said. “It hurts a lot, but we gotta come in and focus the next week.”

Seminole District

Amherst 35, Rustburg 34

Amherst;13;15;7;0;—;35

Rustburg;14;7;0;13;—;34

R — Tre Scott 18 pass from Mike Knight (Jason Dixon kick)

A — Dakota Haynes 40 run (kick failed)

R — Shaun Rosser 19 run (Dixon kick)

A — Eric West 50 run (Liam Rodes kick)

R — Knight 3 run (Dixon kick)

A — JJ Morris 42 run (Tyrique Thomas run)

A — Devonte Wade 78 punt return (Rodes kick)

A — Tres Liggon 1 run (Rodes kick)

R — Scott 34 pass from Knight (Dixon kick)

R — Qua Rosser 5 run (run failed)

;A;R

First downs;10;18

Rushes-yards;28-254;39-269

Passing yards;31;91

Passing;4-40;1;9-17-0

Total Offense;285;360

Penalties-yards;8-70;6-47

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Amherst: Damonte Mosby 6-11, West 6-69, D. Haynes 4-60, Morris 4-103, Thomas 4-11, Wade 1-(minus 2), Liggon 2-(minus-1), Markell Haynes 1-3. Rustburg: Q. Rosser 21-155, S. Rosser 13-85, Knight 5-29.

Passing — Amherst: Tres Liggon 4-4-0 (31). Rustburg: Mike Knight 9-16-0 (91), Q. Rosser 0-1-0 (0).

Receiving — Amherst: Omar McPherson 2-14, Wade 1-3, Thomas 1-14. Rustburg: Scott 2-52, Aldon Epperson 3-9, Khalil Brown 1-11, Samuel Crickenberger 1-6, Thomas Goff 1-3, Q. Rosser 1-10.

Records: Amherst 6-1. Rustburg 4-3.