Amherst softball outlasts Tuscarora, punches first ticket to state championship game

Amherst needed eight innings to finally record its first hit Wednesday against Tuscarora.
It was well worth the wait.
Kaelyn Ramsey’s double scored Kaleigh Combs for the go-ahead run, Dylan McNerney shut the door in the bottom half of the frame, and Amherst kept its dream season alive by defeating Tuscarora 3-1 in Wednesday’s Class 4 softball semifinals held in Leesburg.
The Lancers (14-2) punched their ticket to the first state championship game appearance in program history. They play at Hanover (15-0) on Saturday in the Class 4 championship game.
“The excitement is just probably more than anybody can explain right now,” Amherst coach Samantha Thacker said.
McNerney, the Lancers’ sophomore ace, retired eight of the final 10 batters she faced.
The Huskies (15-2) had the tying run at the plate with a runner on and one out in the bottom of the eighth, but the right-hander struck out Lindsey Mullen for the second out and then got Hannah Schmittle to pop out to Lancers first baseman Taryn Campbell in foul territory to secure the berth into the state championship game.
“It was just incredible,” McNerney said. “It really hasn’t sunk it yet because we still have more to go.”
McNerney’s counterpart, Mullen, did not allow a hit over 7 2/3 innings.
Mullen, also a sophomore, threw her second perfect game of the season last week in the Region 4C semifinals, but finally succumbed to the Lancers’ bats in the eighth inning.
Combs broke up the no-hit bid with a sharply hit single back up the middle.
Ramsey followed by lacing a 1-2 offering into the left-center field gap for a double that scored Combs from first to give Amherst a precious one-run lead.
“Two-out rally was the mentality,” Ramsey said.
Madelynn Jennings drew a walk to put runners on the corners.
Tyah Charlton did not see a strike in her four-pitch at-bat, and the fourth pitch hit off Schmittle’s glove and went to the backstop. Ramsey easily scored with no one covering the plate, and Jennings advanced to third on the plate.
“I knew I had to get in there,” Ramsey, the junior center fielder, said of scoring on the passed ball.
Mullen struck out 11 and allowed one earned run on two hits. She walked five and hit one batter.
The Lancers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, and the ball never advanced farther than the circle in the frame.
Campbell drew a leadoff walk to account for the Lancers’ second baserunner of the game.
Sienna Fielder’s bunt attempt was popped up to the first-base side of the circle, but was dropped by Tuscarora first baseman Mary Hackman to allow Campbell to advance to second and Fielder to reach.
Maegan Lloyd’s sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, and Combs followed with a second straight sacrifice bunt that allowed Campbell to score on the throw to first.
“All season it’s been doing the little things, putting the ball in play when we needed to,” Thacker said.
McNerney said her curveball was “super good” against the Huskies. She struck out six, walked two and allowed five hits.
Four of the hits were soft singles, but the one mistake she made allowed Tuscarora to force extra innings.
Mullen clubbed a 1-2 pitch over the left-center field fence for a solo homer in the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1.
McNerney worked around a two-out walk to limit the damage in the sixth, retired the side in the seventh, and kept the Huskies off the board in the eighth despite a one-out single.
“Just to refocus, kind of put it behind me, and then let it go and trust what I’m doing and who I have behind me,” McNerney said of her thought process after the home run.
“She’s been that person in the circle for us who is great about staying confident even when little things don’t go her way,” Thacker said of McNerney.
Amherst advanced to the 2019 Class 4 state tournament, but was quickly eliminated by Woodgrove in the quarterfinals.
Ramsey said that team didn’t perform like it wanted to in the state tournament, and this season’s squad has been focused on atoning for that quick exit and the lost 2020 season.
“We had to do it for last year’s class and the year before that,” she said.