Amherst softball outlasts Tuscarora, punches first ticket to state championship game

Campbell drew a leadoff walk to account for the Lancers’ second baserunner of the game.

Sienna Fielder’s bunt attempt was popped up to the first-base side of the circle, but was dropped by Tuscarora first baseman Mary Hackman to allow Campbell to advance to second and Fielder to reach.

Maegan Lloyd’s sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, and Combs followed with a second straight sacrifice bunt that allowed Campbell to score on the throw to first.

“All season it’s been doing the little things, putting the ball in play when we needed to,” Thacker said.

McNerney said her curveball was “super good” against the Huskies. She struck out six, walked two and allowed five hits.

Four of the hits were soft singles, but the one mistake she made allowed Tuscarora to force extra innings.

Mullen clubbed a 1-2 pitch over the left-center field fence for a solo homer in the sixth inning to tie the game at 1-1.

McNerney worked around a two-out walk to limit the damage in the sixth, retired the side in the seventh, and kept the Huskies off the board in the eighth despite a one-out single.