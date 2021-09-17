Amherst strong on both sides of the ball in opening-night win over Liberty

AMHERST — After turning in an impressive performance at receiver Friday night, Amherst’s Lawrence Brown stopped to consider the magnitude of what for his team was an opening-night victory, one that served as a statement to future opponents.
“Hopefully everybody stops doubting us,” he said.
It may be natural, of course, to doubt a team that until Week 4 of the high school football season had yet to play a game. But by the time the Lancers wrapped their 34-0 victory over visiting Liberty on Friday night, they emerged as a team that shouldn’t be ignored.
Lawrence Brown caught three passes for 170 yards, senior Tyleik Brown threw for 232 yards in his first game at quarterback, and Amherst was dominant on defense by flying in gangs to the ball in the shutout win.
It was the first night of play inside the Seminole District, and Amherst never stopped flexing its muscles. The Lancers entered ranked last out of 11 teams in Region 4D by virtue of not having played a game.
“It was very important,” to make a statement, Lawrence Brown said. “Everybody was doubting us. We just came out and balled.”
Tyleik Brown did all his damage in the first half, completing 5 of 7 passes and throwing three touchdowns — all to Lawrence Brown.
The duo first connected on a 19-yard TD to finish off Amherst’s opening drive of the game. They hooked up twice in the second quarter, first on a 61-yard touchdown pass and then on a thrilling 90-yard reception to the outside that sent Lawrence Brown sprinting down the right sideline for the score. All that work, which included a two-point conversion by Vincent Sweeney in addition to a failed PAT kick and a missed two-point conversion run, gave the Lancers a 20-0 lead at halftime.
“It was pretty fun playing with my teammates. We’ve been off for like two weeks, haven’t practiced,” Tyleik Brown said, referencing Amherst’s quarantine period. “Everybody’s been itching to get back on the field and ready to play.”
On Lawrence Brown’s second touchdown reception, which came at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter, a Liberty defensive back tripped and fell on the turf. By the time the 6-foot-1 senior reeled in the pass, he was all alone.
“I ran the post and I seen [the defender] with me, and I cut back and he fell,” Lawrence Brown said. “Then I was open and it was all green.”
On the receiver’s third touchdown catch, he sprinted away from the pack and received a strong block that sent an oncoming Liberty defender out of bounds in the red zone.
Tyleik Brown knew Lawrence Brown would score on that 90-yarder. The new quarterback was nervous at the start of this one — after all, the season debut was long overdue for the Lancers, and Brown was making his first appearance as QB after serving as a receiver in the past.
“But me and my team came together and things finally worked,” Tyleik Brown said.
Meanwhile, Liberty (3-1) struggled to finish offensive drives. The Minutemen put up 256 yards of total offense, so they weren’t exactly always stifled by Amherst’s defense.
“We had some chances at big plays and missed them,” Liberty coach Chris Watts said. “We just missed our opportunities and couldn’t get anything going consistently on offense. Then we lost several key players and had a really hard time replacing them.”
Five Liberty players went out with injuries Friday, including a lineman with a broken hand, one player with a concussion and another with an ankle injury. All five athletes play offense, defense and special teams for LHS, which only dresses 26 players on game nights. Watts wasn’t sure Friday if some of those injured players would return soon.
“In the second half, it was just an attrition thing,” Watts said. “We wore down. And as we lost players and wore down, we just couldn’t [execute].”
Running back Chase Langone led Liberty with 16 totes for 100 yards. Quarterback Tanner Stanley completed 9 of 17 passes for 81 yards.
Amherst churned up 128 yards on the ground to finish with 360 total yards. Isaiah Idore led the way in the run game with five carries for 59 yards. Jor’dyn Whitelaw (18-yard touchdown run) and Sweeney (4-yard TD run) scored in the second half for ACHS.
“I knew we were gonna have to play well and I think our kids really rose to the occasion,” Lancers coach Bob Christmas said. “ … Defensively, we just flew to the football. We had a few interceptions we should have had and things like that, but I thought our kids were relentless on defense.”
Lawrence Brown thrilled the home side of Lancers Stadium with those three touchdown runs.
“Lawrence is a great player on both sides of the ball for us. He’s a great talent,” Christmas said. “ … He’s a big, strong, powerful guy and he works hard in the weight room. He’s a very good player.”
And Lawrence Brown was impressed with Tyleik Brown’s first game at QB.
“QB 1 right there,” the receiver said. “Perfect passes, perfect plays and he made it work.”