Amherst strong on both sides of the ball in opening-night win over Liberty

The duo first connected on a 19-yard TD to finish off Amherst’s opening drive of the game. They hooked up twice in the second quarter, first on a 61-yard touchdown pass and then on a thrilling 90-yard reception to the outside that sent Lawrence Brown sprinting down the right sideline for the score. All that work, which included a two-point conversion by Vincent Sweeney in addition to a failed PAT kick and a missed two-point conversion run, gave the Lancers a 20-0 lead at halftime.

“It was pretty fun playing with my teammates. We’ve been off for like two weeks, haven’t practiced,” Tyleik Brown said, referencing Amherst’s quarantine period. “Everybody’s been itching to get back on the field and ready to play.”

On Lawrence Brown’s second touchdown reception, which came at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter, a Liberty defensive back tripped and fell on the turf. By the time the 6-foot-1 senior reeled in the pass, he was all alone.

“I ran the post and I seen [the defender] with me, and I cut back and he fell,” Lawrence Brown said. “Then I was open and it was all green.”

On the receiver’s third touchdown catch, he sprinted away from the pack and received a strong block that sent an oncoming Liberty defender out of bounds in the red zone.