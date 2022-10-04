Amherst's Bob Christmas goes from win No. 300 to beyond

AMHERST — It's an overcast afternoon here, a little post-practice mist hanging in the air, and players are filing out of the locker room in packs. Inside, a voice barks out demands. Bob Christmas is on clubhouse duty, which means he's the coach inspecting everything before players can haul out for the day. He's got that drill sergeant tone in his voice at the moment. Soon it will melt away as he talks to a few remaining players and then takes questions about a milestone, an epic one, he recently reached.

As far as high school football coaches go, toughness alone doesn't necessarily earn you respect. Neither does success. But when those things are coupled with care and compassion for those you teach, that makes for a good recipe. So Christmas talks about his milestone, and one thought comes up over and over again: "I hope I've made a difference."

The milestone is 300 wins, which the 69-year-old coach set two weeks ago here, against his old team, Jefferson Forest. His coaching career spans 48 years, 44 of them as a high school coach. But the number of wins doesn't seem to matter. The number of kids impacted does.

"It makes me think of all the young men over 44 years that I've had a place in their lives, and I hope it's been a positive place," Christmas says. "I hope I’ve had an impact on them. That they’ve learned a little bit about what life is all about and that, because of it, they know how to deal with adversity, they know how to work hard, they know how to try to do things with integrity and honesty."

***

Still, winning is fun, and it is a great motivator, as Christmas points out. His first win occurred at a school in Florida, where he coached for two years before arriving in Lynchburg and becoming an assistant at Liberty University (those wins are not included in this count).

There were years of unmatched success in Christmas' wishbone offense, state championship celebrations, times when his teams struggled, when winning wasn't in the cards.

There was, of course, a nine-year period when Christmas coached at Jefferson Forest, a tenure that produced 75 victories and back-to-back state titles (1992 and '93). And there was his coaching revival there in 2014, an anticipated return that culminated in a five-year period that produced 39 more wins. All in all, 114 of Christmas' victories occurred with JF, a school he left prior to the 2019 season, when he was hired at Amherst.

In between all those years, there was a stint as coach at Liberty Christian; a move to Georgia following JF's '96 season; and a 17-year period in the Peach State,, where Christmas led Bainbridge High for four years and North Hall for 13 seasons.

Currently, he sits at 301 wins after last week's win over Mecklenburg County. The Virginia High School League's Record Book offers two categories for football coaches: career record for those who spent their entire careers in Virginia and those who earned wins in and out of state. Last week's win moves Christmas into a tie for first place for wins in that latter category.

But Christmas isn't chasing numbers. His wife, Peggy, keeps track of his win total, and she told him late last season he was closing in on No. 300.

"When I'm ready to stop, I'm gonna stop," Christmas told her. "I don't care if I've got 299, I'm not gonna let that be a part of [my decision]."

***

This year's team is currently 5-0 ahead of this week's game against E.C. Glass. So far, the Lancers have torched opponents in their Wing-T offense, scoring more than 46 points per game. It might be the best team Christmas has put on the field since arriving here. In his first season, Amherst won just twice. But as his system took hold, things have improved gradually.

That evolution is nothing new for Christmas. He's rebuilt programs, always focusing on weight room participation, and rescued others teetering on the brink of mediocrity.

It's difficult to put one's career into retrospect, but Christmas smiles.

"It's flown by," the coach says. "Forty-eight years has flown by. Hard for me to believe that it's been that many years."

It started first as a thought, then a desire. Christmas never played college football (after two years in community college, he enrolled at The University of North Carolina), but he did play in high school. "And it was a great love of mine," he says.

Toward the end of his senior year in high school, his life changed. "It centered around my relationship with the Lord," he says. "I started to realize there had to be a little more to life than what I was doing. And so things turned for me. My whole motivation changed at that point."

In college, he decided to study physical education, because the coaches he admired from high school all taught that subject. Then one day, he decided he wanted to coach football.

"So I've gone to work almost every day and I can't wait to get in there and do what I do, which is a real blessing," he says. "There’s not a lot of people that have that."

One of his sons, Robbie, stops by the interview and listens. Christmas is talking candidly about how he hasn't always handled every situation the right way.

"I’ve had a lot of screw ups and had to ask a lot of kids to forgive me for things I’ve said and done, and I’ve never been afraid to do that," he says. "My own son, I’ve had to ask him to forgive me. I coached him at Jefferson Forest way back and I was brutal on him. I was brutal. … I’ve been far from perfect. But I’ve always tried to do right by the kids and teach them what life is about."

***

And here's what life is about, according to Bob Christmas:

It's great to be a winner, but winning isn't the most important thing. What matters is how you get back up once you've been knocked down. How you persevere through hard times. How you conduct yourself at school and at work and at home. Honesty isn't the best policy, it's the only policy. You don't have to be talented to give maximum effort. Show passion in that effort and in your preparation. You can't control everything, but do the things you can control well.

It's a philosophy fashioned over a 48-year career. One that was there at the beginning and still is being perfected to this day.

"I'm not 100% sure when I'm not gonna do it anymore," he says as players continue filing out of the locker room, "but yeah, it's getting close to that time."