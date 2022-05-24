Amherst's Charlton, Rustburg's Bigham earn Seminole's highest honors

Rustburg’s Eden Bigham has been named Seminole District pitcher of the year and Amherst's Tyah Charlton picked up the player of the year award after stellar showings in the regular season of their senior campaigns.

Bigham led her team to the top of the Seminole standings once again, recording a 13-0 record in district play as the Red Devils’ ace. Bigham is 17-2 overall and tallied six total no-hitters, five of which came against district opponents. She also notched six shutouts in Seminole play.

Through 19 games and 123 innings pitched, Bigham has allowed 10 earned runs (for a 0.57 ERA), 33 hits and 18 walks while striking out 262 batters — which equates to 14.9 strikeouts per seven innings and 13.8 per game. On May 13, she broke the old Rustburg record for career strikeouts (793) previously held by her mom and RHS coach Katie Bigham, who was named the Seminole District coach of the year Tuesday.

Charlton, a shortstop, was consistently hot at the plate for Amherst, hitting .481 (26 of 54) and recording six home runs and 18 RBIs. She went hitless just twice, against LCA and against RHS’ Eden Bigham, and scored 21 runs in helping Amherst to a 15-4 record.

Charlton and Eden Bigham were joined on the all-Seminole District first team by pitchers Dylan McNerney (ACHS) and Destiny Calloway (Brookville); catcher Jordyn Robbins (LCA); first baseman Ashley Ferguson (BHS); second baseman Katie Kidd (Jefferson Forest); third baseman Sienna Fielder (ACHS); outfielders Kaelyn Ramsey (ACHS), Liz Pennington (BHS), Jada Fyffe (BHS) and Maggie Mayhew (RHS); designated player/flex Nahla Bigham (RHS); and utility Abigail Jones (E.C. Glass).

To view the complete all-Seminole teams, including second-team and honorable-mention honorees, see below.

All-Seminole District teams

Player of the Year: Tyah Charlton, Amherst

Pitcher of the Year: Eden Bigham, Rustburg

Coach of the Year: Katie Bigham, Rustburg

First team: Pitcher — Eden Bigham (Rustburg), Dylan McNerney (Amherst), Destiny Calloway (Brookville); Catcher — Jordyn Robbins (LCA); First Base — Ashley Ferguson (Brookville); Second Base — Katie Kidd (Jefferson Forest); Shortstop — Tyah Charlton (Amherst); Third Base — Sienna Fielder (Amherst); Outfield — Kaelyn Ramsey (Amherst), Liz Pennington (Brookville), Jada Fyffe (Brookville), Maggie Mayhew (Rustburg); DP/Flex — Nahla Bigham (Rustburg); Utility — Abigail Jones (E.C. Glass).

Second team: Pitcher — Gillian Faris (Jefferson Forest), Raleigh Dudley (LCA), Kady Gordon (Liberty); Catcher — Kaylee Hudson (Brookville); First Base — Taryn Campbell (Amherst); Second Base — Emma Blankinship (Rustburg), Maegan Lloyd (Amherst); Shortstop — Delaney Scharnus (Rustburg); Third Base — Destiny Jones (Rustburg); Outfield — McKayla Padgett (Amherst), Carly Mirakian (Rustburg), Hailee Fortune (JF), Kayleigh Combs (Amherst); DP/Flex — Emma Coleman (Brookville); Utility — Kayleigh Dobyns (Brookville).

Honorable Mention: Pitcher — none; Catcher — Madison Goughnour (Amherst), Ciara Nauful (JF), Haili Gonzalez (Liberty); First Base — Brooklyn Gunter (Liberty), Alex Nichols (LCA), Lauren Smith (JF), Emily Wesley (E.C. Glass); Second Base — Regun Hunley (Brookville), Brenna Thomas (Liberty), Sage Grant (E.C. Glass); Shortstop — Addison Compton (JF), Emma Kimberlin (Liberty), Taylee Hesse (LCA); Third Base — Maddie Simmons (JF), Kinsley Hall (Brookville), Jordyn Wright-Goode (E.C. Glass), Brooke Nester (Liberty), Faith Campbell (LCA); Outfield — Kayleigh Dobyns (Brookville), Kinsley Peek (JF), Sarah Cannon (JF), Makaia Flood (Liberty), Ashley Goff (Liberty), Madison Johnson (LCA), Jadyn Clark (Liberty); DP/Flex — Jenna Bryant (Rustburg); Utility — Jett Hamilton (E.C. Glass).