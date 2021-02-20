Amherst's Morris claims Class 4 wrestling title

Kaine Morris was stuck on the bottom and in the defensive position for nearly the entire two minutes of the third period against Fauquier’s Kingsley Menifee.

Then a reversal at the right moment swung momentum and the state title in Morris’ direction.

The Amherst County High School senior reversed position and gained control over Menifee with 18 seconds remaining. That move gave Morris two key points and lifted him to a 4-3 victory in the 182-pound state title match Saturday in the Class 4 wrestling championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach.

Morris became the fourth Amherst grappler to claim a state championship. Jeffery Allen won three Class 4 titles (2014 and ’16 at 195 and ’17 at 220), current Lancers coach Jason Cox won Group AA gold at 189 pounds in 2000, and Bill Evans claimed the 175-pound title in 1970.

Morris, who finished his season with a 10-0 record, took an early 2-0 lead thanks to a takedown and held that lead heading into the second period.

Menifee struck quickly in the second period. His escape netted him one point to cut the deficit to 2-1, and then the Fauquier sophomore delivered a takedown 20 seconds into the period to seize control with a 3-2 lead.