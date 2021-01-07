Amherst's strong second half gives Lancers victory over LCA in teams' season opener

AMHERST — Shouts bounced off the walls in the hallway next to the gym at Amherst County High School late Thursday evening. These were sounds of jubilation amid an otherwise quiet atmosphere inside the sparsely populated building.

The cheers followed a momentous couple hours for the Amherst boys basketball team. After nearly a year of waiting, they’d finally gotten back on the court with teammates, donning crisp, white uniforms emblazoned with their program’s maroon lettering for their first game of the season. And, of course, the fact they’d just beaten one of the Seminole District’s heavyweights, Liberty Christian, certainly helped.

“It was amazing,” said Amherst senior Brett Waugh, the team’s leading scorer.

After trailing for the game’s first 17-plus minutes, Waugh and the Lancers took over in the second half, going on to capture a 53-47 victory over the Bulldogs.

“Glad we got [to play],” Amherst coach Segar Jordan said, admitting he had doubts about whether he’d even be able to lead his team in a game this school year amid the coronavirus pandemic. “And glad we got the W.”

Jordan’s squad was powered by Waugh, whose 7-0 scoring spurt to open the second half gave Amherst the lead and set the Lancers on the path to victory.