'An ever-changing schedule:' Winter sports attempt a comeback, but alterations continue

Appomattox and Altavista were set to open our area's high school winter sports season with boys and girls basketball games Monday night, but those contests were postponed when Appomattox County Schools decided to extend winter break because of COVID-19 concerns.
That move was just the latest for area high school programs, which have faced a litany of modifications and challenges the last 10 months. Postponements, cancellations and strict limitations on practice sessions have all increased over the last few weeks as local school boards address concerns about playing winter sports during a public health crisis.
Appomattox extended its winter break Monday and later announced it was moving to an all-virtual format for learning through Friday. Word came Monday morning that the area's first basketball games scheduled for that evening, matchups between two Dogwood District rivals, had been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
In Lynchburg, Heritage and E.C. Glass still cannot play or hold normal practices until Jan. 11. Pittsylvania Schools cannot return until Jan. 18. And Bedford County is operating under restrictions that prohibit the return of winter sports until the county and localities from which opponents hail are no longer considered in the highest-risk category according to two Virginia Department of Health metrics.
"It's going to be an ever-changing schedule," Altavista athletic director Mark McPherson said Monday.
The Altavista boys and girls basketball teams, like other Campbell County squads, are forging ahead. Their season openers, though, will now both be on the road Wednesday, when both teams travel to Cumberland High. Cumberland will return the favor Saturday, traveling to Colonels Country for basketball games.
Other programs are moving ahead, too. The Brookville boys basketball squad is scheduled to open the season at Rustburg at 7 p.m. Thursday, but the girls game between the two teams has been postponed because of COVID concerns, with no makeup date as of yet.
The changes mean basketball won't open the winter season in the Lynchburg area: wrestling will. Brookville, under the leadership of incoming coach Ryan Harris, is scheduled to host a match Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Teams at E.C. Glass, Heritage, Jefferson Forest and Liberty — which together comprise half of the Seminole District — cannot play right now. The rest of the district is moving ahead, with Amherst and Liberty Christian basketball squads also in action Thursday evening.
That means Glass and Heritage are at somewhat of a disadvantage right now, since the teams are unable to install key components of their offense and defense because Phase 2 guidelines mean they can only go through conditioning drills and work out in groups of five to 10 individuals until Jan. 11.
Despite that, Glass boys basketball coach DJ Best said his team will be ready to roll if it is able to open the season Monday against visiting Brookville.
"These kids will feed off each other's energy," Best said of his young squad, which is comprised almost entirely of players new to the varsity ranks and which has continued practicing under Phase 2 guidelines the last couple weeks. "If [Lynchburg City Schools] says 'Hey, you guys can play,' these kids are ready to rip off the Band-Aid off and play."
But should school districts in Bedford and Pittsylvania counties and Lynchburg give winter sports the green light, time will be limited. Regular-season contests must conclude by the time region play begins in the Virginia High School League on Feb. 8, meaning teams will only have roughly three weeks to play 12 to 14 games.
Area football teams, which will stage an abbreviated spring season scheduled to begin in late February, have emerged from a VHSL-sanctioned dead period. But Glass and Heritage must operate under Phase 2 restrictions, which could affect performances when the season rolls around.
"I think it's gonna affect everyone who does the right thing," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said of practicing under the guidelines. "Our preparation is gonna be totally different."
Bradley, whose program has been following strict virus protocols since July, is putting together his own guidelines for how fellow coaches should proceed in case one or more of them tests positive for the virus. The goal is to have a plan in place for a season that will be unlike any other in history.
Bradley counts on his players to do the right thing, too. If, for instance, they have been exposed to the virus, they need to let coaches know so contact tracing can be performed and quarantining can begin.
"It's a whole different world," Bradley said. "And it's all about who abides by the rules. We're gonna have huge challenges. It's about being creative about how we put practices together, how we lessen the chance of COVID on our team. I would hope all teams in the [Seminole] District are following the same safety precautions."