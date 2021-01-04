'An ever-changing schedule:' Winter sports attempt a comeback, but alterations continue

Despite that, Glass boys basketball coach DJ Best said his team will be ready to roll if it is able to open the season Monday against visiting Brookville.

"These kids will feed off each other's energy," Best said of his young squad, which is comprised almost entirely of players new to the varsity ranks and which has continued practicing under Phase 2 guidelines the last couple weeks. "If [Lynchburg City Schools] says 'Hey, you guys can play,' these kids are ready to rip off the Band-Aid off and play."

But should school districts in Bedford and Pittsylvania counties and Lynchburg give winter sports the green light, time will be limited. Regular-season contests must conclude by the time region play begins in the Virginia High School League on Feb. 8, meaning teams will only have roughly three weeks to play 12 to 14 games.

Area football teams, which will stage an abbreviated spring season scheduled to begin in late February, have emerged from a VHSL-sanctioned dead period. But Glass and Heritage must operate under Phase 2 restrictions, which could affect performances when the season rolls around.

"I think it's gonna affect everyone who does the right thing," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said of practicing under the guidelines. "Our preparation is gonna be totally different."