Anitra Thomas resigning post at Glass to take job as UL women's basketball assistant coach

Anitra Thomas, a Brookville alumna who spearheaded a turnaround in the E.C. Glass girls basketball program as head coach for the past two seasons, is moving up the area coaching ranks. Two years removed from her playing days at Christopher Newport, Thomas will join the staff as an assistant for another Division III school, the University of Lynchburg.

UL announced Thomas’ hiring Friday. She will begin her duties immediately under new head coach Allison Nichols, who took over that role in May.

"I am so excited to welcome Anitra to our coaching staff," Nichols said of Thomas, who has resigned her post at Glass to take on the new job, in a news release. "Her outstanding collegiate career on the court and in the classroom speaks for itself, and that success has already followed her to the sidelines. Our basketball program, especially our players, is going to benefit tremendously from Anitra's passion, knowledge, experience, and love for the game."

Nichols, who comes to UL after serving as associate head coach for nearby Roanoke College since 2017, and Thomas both are graduates of Brookville.