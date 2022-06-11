 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Appomattox baseball defeats John Battle to win Class 2 state title

Appomattox players celebrate on the field at Salem Memorial Ballpark after recording the final out in Saturday's Class 2 state championship. 

 Ben Cates, The News & Advance

SALEM — Dylan Caruso threw a complete game, Appomattox struck early against John Battle with three runs in the first inning and one in the second, and the Raiders held on down the stretch to defeat John Battle 4-2 and earn their first baseball state title in school history on Saturday at Salem Memorial Ballpark. 

The Raiders (23-1) had just five hits but also took advantage of six walks. Caruso, Nate Dillon and Hunter Garrett all drove in runs to help Appomattox cap what has been a dream postseason campaign in Class 2. It was filled with numerous nail-biters that the Raiders gutted out to win the title. 

This is a breaking news report. Please check back for updates. 

 

