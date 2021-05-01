Appomattox comes out on top of slugfest with Stuarts Draft to win Class 2 state title, fifth in six years

STUARTS DRAFT — Keyshawn Baker stood among a sea of white jerseys during Saturday’s postgame ceremony. The burly running back looked at his Appomattox teammates and said, with a timbre of satisfaction: “This is how you fight.”

Baker could’ve been talking about his will to re-enter the game twice after suffering ailments during the game. But he wasn’t.

The senior, in those few words, had described the absurdity of the 48 minutes of game time that had just elapsed. He’d communicated the Raiders’ ability to take punches, and punch right back.

Then Baker and the Raiders got their hands on the trophy, their prize for winning a slugfest of a Class 2 state championship game over Stuarts Draft on the Cougars’ home field. Draft gave Appomattox all it could handle, but the Raiders, by pulling off a 48-41 victory, got another piece of state title hardware to add to their haul — five championships in six years, and two straight.

“We’re just happy to get out of there, make our community proud, our school proud, Coach Smith,” said Stephen Castello, the interim coach who led the Raiders this season with coach Doug Smith away from the sideline while receiving cancer treatments. “You can’t beat going undefeated and winning.”