Appomattox defeats Glenvar for fourth straight season in Region 2C playoffs

Baker and Pennix were sparkplugs for Appomattox (7-0), with Pennix scoring the game’s opening touchdown on a blocked punt he scooped up and returned 25 yards for a touchdown.

“We told the kids it’s been several weeks since we’ve had a blocked punt. Early in the season we were getting at least one every week, so we told them, ‘Hey, we’ve gotta go get one,’” Appomattox interim coach Stephen Castello said.

The play came less than three minutes in, at the end of Glenvar’s first possession. The Highlanders immediately were on their heels and eventually went down 20-0 in the first quarter. They twice cut the lead to two scores, but couldn’t get any closer.

Baker was responsible for Appomattox’s second special teams score of the night on a 75-yard kickoff return in the second quarter.

“I think I’m gonna score before every play,” he said when asked what his thoughts were as he sprinted to the end zone. "That’s the mindset — you’ve got to [have that].”

The touchdown answered Glenvar’s first score of the night, a 19-yard pass from Wolk to Woodson that cut the lead to 20-7. Baker’s response turned the momentum back in favor of the home team.