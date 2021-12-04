Appomattox falls to Graham in Class 2 state semifinals, ending chance at three-peat

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Tre Lawing silently sat in Mitchell Stadium’s south end zone. He spent most of the time looking down at the turf beneath his feet as the sun set late Saturday afternoon. The Appomattox quarterback cast his eyes up to the massive scoreboard nestled behind the north end zone, and the score never changed whenever he looked its way.
G-Men 42. Raiders 28.
Lawing, along with 15 other seniors on the Appomattox roster, elected to either stay on the field or walk just outside of the locker room. They didn’t want to take their jerseys off for the final time after Graham secured the Class 2 semifinal victory.
It didn’t feel right to the Raiders that their season was ending some place other than Salem. They weren’t playing for a chance to hoist the state title trophy for the third straight season.
“Honestly, I’m just proud of our guys,” Lawing said, his voice raspy from the tears he shed after the final horn sounded. “We fought to the end.”
Graham (13-0) got a measure of revenge in its second all-time meeting with the Raiders (11-2). The G-Men fell in the 2019 Class 2 semifinals by a score of 28-13 in Appomattox, and their players reveled in Saturday’s victory that ended the Raiders’ chances at a second three-peat in seven seasons.
“My seniors knew how special this game right here was,” Graham sophomore running back Ty’Drez Clements said.
Clements and senior Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw accounted for five of the G-Men’s six touchdowns, and Turner-Bradshaw scored all three of Graham’s second-half touchdowns.
“Those great athletes made some plays,” Lawing said. “Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and their big-time players just made more big-time plays than our big-time players. Sometimes in life you can’t win ’em all. We just gave it our all though.”
Turner-Bradshaw finished with 303 all-purpose yards on nine touches against the Raiders. He had 209 yards on returns (two kickoffs and one punt) and added 94 rushing yards on six attempts.
The senior, who sports 13 offers from Division I programs such as Notre Dame and Liberty, returned the opening kickoff of the second half 91 yards for a touchdown to give the G-Men a 28-14 lead.
“Everybody knows that coming out from halftime, everybody gets to a slow start,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “I obviously knew they were going to kick it deep, so coming out, coach put me in a position to where I could get the ball, and everybody expected me to take it to the house. That’s what I had to do.”
Appomattox, though, made critical adjustments on defense to slow down Graham’s running attack, and the offense overcame a sluggish third quarter to rally back to tie the game.
Lawing, who had 4 rushing yards midway through the third quarter, led a methodical, six-play, 66-yard drive that culminated in his 6-yard run to cut the deficit to 28-21 with 3:53 remaining.
Tavorian Copeland recovered a Graham fumble early in the fourth quarter, and Appomattox scored four plays later on a perfectly executed middle screen to Ervis Davin that he took 36 yards for a touchdown.
Suddenly, the Raiders tied the game at 28 with a little more than 10 minutes remaining.
“I don’t think they really ever felt like they were out of it, honestly,” Appomattox coach Doug Smith said. “I really don’t think they ever felt like they were out. I felt like there was going to be a chance as long as there was time on the clock.”
That is until Turner-Bradshaw struck again. He fielded the subsequent kickoff at the Graham 2, patiently worked his way up field, made one cut and was off to the races for his second kickoff return touchdown of the game.
“It feels great to catch the ball, turn around, wait a few seconds and make maybe one cut and see my teammates’ blocking has opened it up,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “If they open it up, they know once I get in the open field I’m dangerous. If somebody gets in front of me, I'm going to do whatever I can do to avoid them.”
Smith said he’ll question where the kickoffs went for “a long time, but I also feel like our guys know that we believe in them, no matter who they have on the other team. We’re going to give everything we’ve got to stop them.”
The Raiders still trailed by seven when Lawing, in the mesh point of handing it off to Jonathan Pennix, had the ball pop loose. Connor Roberts, who sacked Lawing twice, pounced on the loose ball to give Graham possession at the Appomattox 18.
Turner-Bradshaw scored four plays later on a 10-yard run to all but seal the win with 4:28 remaining.
“We made some mistakes, we allowed too many big plays, and we knew they was an explosive team with some great athletes,” Lawing said.
Graham rushed for 248 of its 339 yards in the first half. Clements rushed for a game-high 166 yards and racked up 121 yards in the first half.
Raiders defensive coordinator Stephen Castello made an adjustment late in the first half to move his unit into more of a base look that accounted for the run game, which helped Appomattox limit the G-Men’s offensive production over the final 24 minutes.
“We just had to get more physical and put bodies on bodies and stop them in the backfield, and that’s what we did,” Appomattox senior lineman Jacob Williams said. Williams credited fellow senior Colton Claiborne with “creating piles” in the middle of the line that helped the Raiders’ linebackers to get into the backfield for stops.
Pennix rushed for 84 yards on five carries. He scored on a 64-yard jet sweep to open the scoring in the first quarter.
Lawing completed 9 of 19 passes for 111 yards and two scores. He connected with Collin Slagle (five catches for 56 yards) on a 37-yard touchdown that put the Raiders ahead 14-7.
“Our kids fought hard. They fought against a very good team,” Smith said. “We knew coming in here this was going to be a great challenge, and I told everybody it’s going to be a great challenge. Our kids knew it was going to be a great challenge.”