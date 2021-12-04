Appomattox falls to Graham in Class 2 state semifinals, ending chance at three-peat

Lawing, who had 4 rushing yards midway through the third quarter, led a methodical, six-play, 66-yard drive that culminated in his 6-yard run to cut the deficit to 28-21 with 3:53 remaining.

Tavorian Copeland recovered a Graham fumble early in the fourth quarter, and Appomattox scored four plays later on a perfectly executed middle screen to Ervis Davin that he took 36 yards for a touchdown.

Suddenly, the Raiders tied the game at 28 with a little more than 10 minutes remaining.

“I don’t think they really ever felt like they were out of it, honestly,” Appomattox coach Doug Smith said. “I really don’t think they ever felt like they were out. I felt like there was going to be a chance as long as there was time on the clock.”

That is until Turner-Bradshaw struck again. He fielded the subsequent kickoff at the Graham 2, patiently worked his way up field, made one cut and was off to the races for his second kickoff return touchdown of the game.

“It feels great to catch the ball, turn around, wait a few seconds and make maybe one cut and see my teammates’ blocking has opened it up,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “If they open it up, they know once I get in the open field I’m dangerous. If somebody gets in front of me, I'm going to do whatever I can do to avoid them.”