Appomattox falls to Graham in Class 2 state semifinals

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and added a third score in the second half as Graham defeated Appomattox 42-28 in the Class 2 semifinals Saturday afternoon at Mitchell Stadium.
The loss ended the Raiders’ chance at a second three-peat in a seven-season span.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Damien Sordelett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today