Appomattox football coach overwhelmed by support in Smith Strong Golf Fundraiser

The three former receivers, along with Brad Butler, Bill Kramer and about 35 others, gathered together Friday evening on Liberty’s campus for a reunion that many of them at the golf course said was well overdue.

“To be able to see them kind of take part in this event is that much more special because sometimes I tell them how special this community is,” Smith said, “but it’s hard for them to really get it until you get up here, and now you can really see it.”

Falling River’s course sported the Appomattox ‘A’ on the No. 18 fairway, and the familiar “PO1” was prominently displayed at the No. 9 fairway.

Wingfield and Jamerson both cited Smith’s leadership during the 2015 season when the Raiders took up the mantra, Power of One, as a way to unify the community through its dark days. Five members of the Appomattox community died just a few weeks into the start of that school year, and the town began healing as the football team racked up win after win, and the mantra of PO1 spread like wildfire through the community.

Smith and the Raiders helped Appomattox heal. The community wanted to repay the man whose leadership hasn’t gone unnoticed.