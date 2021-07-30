Appomattox football coach overwhelmed by support in Smith Strong Golf Fundraiser

APPOMATTOX — An unrelenting sun beaming down on Falling River Country Club didn’t stand a chance of wiping the smile from Doug Smith’s face. From the moment he arrived at the golf course early Friday morning to the time the second wave of golfers finished their rounds late in the afternoon, Smith’s smile beamed bright through every interaction.
His former Liberty University teammates came out in full force. Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
Friday served as the first of the three-day Smith Strong Golf Fundraiser at Falling River. The course’s PGA professional, Faber Jamerson, said more than 130 teams and upwards of 550 players registered for the four-man captain’s choice event, and all proceeds will go to the Smith family to assist with medical bills.
“I told somebody the other day it’s a blessing to coach kids. You receive this blessing coaching kids, and then all of a sudden you receive another blessing when they’re doing something for you,” Smith said. “It’s really overwhelming, like you’re getting a double or triple blessing it feels like. I really can’t put it into words. It’s too hard. I would never be able to thank anybody, any of the ones that have done this stuff enough. I’ll never be able to thank them enough. All I can do is pray for them and hope God blesses them just the way I’ve gotten blessed. That’s my prayer, anyway.”
Smith spent the entirety of the abbreviated spring season coaching the Raiders remotely as he underwent chemotherapy treatments at Duke Cancer Center. He watched, and offered input when needed, as Appomattox won its fifth state championship in six seasons.
The 2021 season, which kicks off Aug. 27 at Buckingham County, will feature Smith back on the sidelines. He returned to Duke on Thursday for a scheduled follow-up appointment, and Smith said the doctors did not find any cancer in his blood.
The next step will be concluding a six-week treatment of injections and a daily pill, and if the next bone marrow biopsy returns a negative result, he will only have to take one pill a day.
“I’m doing great. If I think back to last September when I was in school with the kids, a couple of them were talking about it, I was stumbling around the field and I wasn’t able to pick up anything. Now, I can do small workouts and I feel good,” Smith said, adding he runs 3 ½ miles on the elliptical and does more than 100 pushups a day. “I think I’ll always have some chest pain, some neck pain, and they told me I’ll always have that. That was probably the best thing they could have told me because just like when you played football, you always had pain on Saturday, so you wouldn’t play it anyway on the next day.
“To me, it’s just like a little injury and you just go on with it.”
Smith received his cancer diagnosis last October, and that is when members of the Appomattox community began thinking of ways to potentially give back to a football coach, whose leadership of the program has helped unite a town through the good and bad times.
“He has paid so much forward that we wanted to kind of give a little bit in return and help out somebody who has really helped our community,” said Jay Wingfield, who serves as the team historian and is a member of the booster club.
Wingfield and Cheryl Ellis began formulating plans to raise money around the same time Jamerson started coming up with the idea of hosting a fundraiser at Falling River.
Jamerson took the initiative to host the event and wasn’t sure the type of reception he was going to receive from the community as he began looking for sponsorships and players who would attend.
“The support for this event has been overwhelming. It’s unlike anything that I’ve experienced, as far as the support is concerned, and obviously the number of people as well,” he said. “I don’t know of a PGA professional in the country that’s done what we’re trying to do right now. We’re just thankful it’s over three days and not over two. The support has been very, very good.”
Smith spent Friday morning and afternoon reliving stories of his playing days at Liberty with Kelvin Edwards and Fred Banks, a wide receiver trio affectionately known as the “Air Posse” when Phil Basso was the Flames’ quarterback.
The three former receivers, along with Brad Butler, Bill Kramer and about 35 others, gathered together Friday evening on Liberty’s campus for a reunion that many of them at the golf course said was well overdue.
“To be able to see them kind of take part in this event is that much more special because sometimes I tell them how special this community is,” Smith said, “but it’s hard for them to really get it until you get up here, and now you can really see it.”
Falling River’s course sported the Appomattox ‘A’ on the No. 18 fairway, and the familiar “PO1” was prominently displayed at the No. 9 fairway.
Wingfield and Jamerson both cited Smith’s leadership during the 2015 season when the Raiders took up the mantra, Power of One, as a way to unify the community through its dark days. Five members of the Appomattox community died just a few weeks into the start of that school year, and the town began healing as the football team racked up win after win, and the mantra of PO1 spread like wildfire through the community.
Smith and the Raiders helped Appomattox heal. The community wanted to repay the man whose leadership hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“Coach Smith has done so much for my boys and for so many people in this community, just to give back to try to help out with him, try to help out with his medical bills, that means the world because we’re trying to help a brother in Christ,” said Bob Williams, a fourth-grade teacher at Appomattox Elementary School who is playing Saturday. His two sons, Bronson and Brody, played for Smith at Appomattox.