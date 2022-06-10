Appomattox gets strong performance from Garrett as the No-quit Kids advance to state championship game

SALEM — The No-Quit Kids did it again.

That's an apropos nickname for this resilient roster of Raiders. Any lingering doubts about their hang-tough abilities evaporated early Friday afternoon, in the biggest baseball game in the history of Appomattox's program.

"We're scrappy," senior Hunter Garrett said after pitching a gem at sun-soaked Salem Memorial Ballpark. "We never take a play off. We always play as one."

That was the case Friday, as Appomattox blanked Stuarts Draft 1-0 in the Class 2 state semifinals. The Raiders face John Battle at 1 p.m. Saturday for the title.

It was yet another nail-biter for this team, the one that has slugged, poked, pitched and nudged its way through the playoffs. It is at this stage because of a blowout victory. Here because of lockdown pitching, like the kind of performance Garrett gave Friday. Here because Collin Slagle followed up a timely, game-tying double by Alex Caruso with a single that made the difference in a one-run state quarterfinal victory. And here because of two sacrifice flies, one a walkoff 12 days ago and the other that made all the difference Friday.

Enter catcher Trey Shrock, who was dinged up but smiling after his 22-1 team outlasted Stuarts Draft (14-10). Shrock lifted a sacrifice fly to left in the bottom of the third inning that scored Kyle Davis, who singled to start the frame, for the 1-0 lead.

Davis' sharp single to left-center was followed by a walk issued by Cougars starter Colton Harris. Nine-hole hitter Jake Maner then laid down a bunt, and Harris' throw to first pulled Trenton Coffey off the bag. That loaded the bases for Shrock with no outs.

"I knew all I had to do was get the ball elevated and just at least get one in," Shrock said. "I was trying to get one in the gaps but I just missed it a little bit, but it worked out in the long run."

Harris escaped the jam without further harm, but Garrett had the Cougars' number.

The southpaw threw a complete game, allowed just four hits, issued one walk and struck out eight. After the game he carried a WWE belt, a signal that he'd been named his team's player of the game.

"I had the team behind my back making plays," Garrett said. "They kept me in it this game."

He threw 72 of his 105 pitches for strikes and escaped two jams. In the fourth, Stuarts Draft put runners at the corners with one out, but Garrett got a popout to short right and then struck out Harris looking.

Another pivotal moment occurred in the sixth. Stuarts Draft hit back-to-back singles to start the inning, and Appomattox coach Joe Caruso brought the infield together for a mound meeting.

"If I'm calm, they'll be calm," Caruso said of the moment he went to settle his players and make sure everyone was on the same page. "It was hard for me to be calm."

Shrock had two foul balls ricochet off his throwing hand behind the plate in that frame, but after he recovered from those stingers, he spied Draft's Dalton Christian leaning too far off second and sent a rocket to the bag. Out number one. A walk by Garrett put runners at first and second again, but Coffey followed with a fly to right. Out number two, but Nate Wayne tagged and advanced to third to put runners on the corners. Then Garrett got a harmless fly to right. Alex Caruso squeezed his glove and held it in the air for a moment. Out number three.

"Relaxed, cool, calm," Garrett said of how he felt during the game. "I treated it like a normal regular-season game, same intensity."

Garrett, the Dogwood District pitcher of the year, returned for the seventh, set Draft down in order, and Appomattox celebrated along the first-base line.

"Absolutely phenomenal," Joe Caruso said of Garrett. "And he's been that way all year. ... As a coaching staff we feel really good, because if a team hasn't seen him, man he's tough. He's tough against our guys in intersquads, so we know left-handed, with the movement he has, when he gets in that rhythm, he's awful tough."

On April 11, Garrett gave up three hits in 5⅔ innings against Amherst. After the game, he approached his coach. Asked what he could do better.

"Man, I don't wanna nitpick at you. You did a great job," Joe Caruso said before offering advice. "His development has just been tremendous."

Shrock, Alex Caruso, Ethan Walton, Davis and Wyatt Sisk all had singles for Appomattox. For Stuarts Draft, Harris threw 5⅔ and gave up five hits and walked one. Appomattox's run was unearned, and Harris was in lockdown mode himself most of the game.

But just like it has all season, Appomattox found a way.

Now the Raiders want to do it one more time. They'll take the field against John Battle, a 2017 state runner-up who won back-to-back state titles in 2000 and 2001. This marks the first time Appomattox has ever appeared in a state championship game. Talented Raiders squads in recent years have watched as their path was blocked by teams from Southwest Virginia. This team already has beat one squad from that part of the state, Gate City, in the state quarterfinal round. They'll take on one more Saturday.

"I think that we're the best team in the state," Shrock said, "and I think we're gonna prove it."

They've already proved a resilient bunch that knows how to come out on top.

"We're one," Alex Caruso said. "Not one guy does everything. We all contribute, we all chip in. We can win a 1-0 ballgame, we can come from behind, we've won 10-0 ballgames. We can do everything. We're just competitive. We get after it every day."

That's not to say they haven't had ups and downs. Every group does, Joe Caruso recently pointed out. Then he offered five words, and he meant them because they were true.

"But these guys never quit."

