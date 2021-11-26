Appomattox holds off Glenvar's comeback bid to capture Region 2C title

You could say Appomattox has Glenvar’s number.
Despite the Highlanders’ best efforts late in the Region 2C championship game Friday afternoon, the Raiders came out on top — again. With a 27-21 win in Salem, Appomattox beat the Highlanders in the region tournament for the fifth straight season.
“They could beat us any year,” ACHS coach Doug Smith said of Glenvar (11-2). “I know with coach [Kevin] Clifford how hard they work and how hard they prepare, so the fact that we’ve been able to do that is absolutely amazing.
“[The series] seems to be going our way.”
The Raiders’ leader heaped compliments on their opponent following the latest victory, because Glenvar didn’t go away when the outcome seemed to be decided. In less than 2½ minutes, the Highlanders scored twice, cutting Appomattox’s lead to 27-14 with one minute remaining and 27-21 with 39 seconds left to play.
Aiden Wolk engineered a 10-play drive that ended with a 9-yard toss to Dagan Williams first. Then, thanks to a pair of long completions on a three-play drive — made possible by the Highlanders recovering an onside kick — Wolk kept Glenvar’s hopes alive.
One more score would tie it, but Wolk’s 26th completion of the day to Williams (team-high 102 receiving yards) for the 24-yard TD was the last of his high school career.
Collin Slagle made the crucial recovery on the next onside kick attempt, and the Raiders (11-1) kneeled out the final ticks.
Before that, Wolk and the Highlanders’ no-huddle offense were humming.
“I think if they would’ve been in their two-minute offense a lot of that game, we probably would’ve been hurting for sure,” said Smith, who took responsibility for one of the two late scores. The coach explained he intended to call timeout before one of Wolk’s tosses, telling an assistant he could offer defensive directions in the huddle, but Smith didn’t get it called in time.
The other TD made the matchup of the region heavyweights the closest since 2018 in the short, five-season history between the teams. But by taking advantage of two Glenvar turnovers earlier in the quarter, Appomattox had the cushion to endure the Highlanders’ comeback bid.
Jonathan Pennix and Tye Robertson, who recorded all five of Appomattox’s scores, put 10 points on the board in a 37-second span in the fourth quarter.
After Tre Lawing picked off a pass and returned it about 15 yards, Robertson knocked through his second field goal of the day (29 yards) with 3:45 left to play. Pennix then made it 27-7 on a 61-yard pick-six.
“When your defense does that and you can capitalize, that’s what you want your team doing,” Smith said.
Robertson also hit a 46-yard field goal seconds before halftime. He made all three of his PAT attempts and went 2 for 4 on field-goal tries.
Pennix’s interception return went for the second-longest play of the day. He was responsible for the longest just seconds into the third quarter, showing off his quickness on the first play from scrimmage.
It was the perfect call, perfectly executed by both Pennix and the offensive line, who opened a hole he burst through before dashing 64 yards into the end zone. Pennix went untouched, leaving an outstretched Williams grasping for air on the tackle attempt.
“Our line was outstanding on the play,” Smith said, adding his players’ ability to understand what Glenvar was doing defensively aided his play calling.
There were times when the Highlanders found a way to bottle up Pennix, but then Lawing and JaQuan Walker took the ball and ran with it. The seniors had 68 and 65 yards rushing, respectively, for 133 of Appomattox's 281 yards on the ground. Glenvar had 25 yards rushing.
Kyle Hanks had a team-high 30 yards on 10 carries for the Highlanders, including a 3-yard TD in the second quarter that opened the scoring.
Wolk was responsible for the overwhelming majority of Glenvar’s total offense, finishing with 236 yards on 26-of-40 passing, including two interceptions.
Lawing, who made one of those two plays defensively, attempted just five passes, completing two for 10 yards.
Clifford pointed to the turnovers as being especially important in determining the outcome Friday, also highlighting special teams — and a particular kickoff return by Ervis Davin that set up Pennix’s first score.
“If we don’t give up that kickoff return," he said, "maybe it’s a different game.”
Davin’s 59-yard return put Appomattox in Glenvar territory to start that second-quarter drive, and the Raiders cashed in seven plays later. The next time they kicked off, the Highlanders avoided booting the ball deep to a waiting Davin or Pennix.
But Pennix made them pay anyway with the one-play drive to start the third quarter, showing off the talent that’s helped Appomattox become an insurmountable obstacle for Glenvar.
“We’ve got to find a way to get through them,” Clifford said. “Maybe they graduate some people. Maybe they won’t be as good. I don’t know.”
Appomattox now has advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals in six of seven seasons, and it went on to win the crown in each of those campaigns. The Raiders will take on either Graham (11-0) or Ridgeview (9-3), who play in the Region 2D championship Saturday, next for a shot at a third straight title.
