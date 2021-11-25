Appomattox needs to stay "dialed in" against Glenvar in Region 2C title game

APPOMATTOX — Last week, Radford's Landen Clark threw for 404 yards against Appomattox. The Raiders came away with the win, in part because of their own offensive firepower, in part because of they stopped the run game, limiting the Bobcats to just 47 yards on the ground.
Now the Raiders (10-1) face another pass-happy quarterback in Glenvar's Aiden Wolk. The 6-foot-1 senior has completed 60% of his passes (151 of 250) for 2,382 yards this season. He's also thrown 31 touchdown passes.
Limiting his output has to be a priority if the second-seeded Raiders are to knock off No. 1 Glenvar in Friday's Region 2C championship, which kicks off at 2 p.m. The two teams will meet in the playoffs for the fifth time in five seasons. Appomattox has won all four previous clashes.
"He's stronger [this year], he runs the ball well, and he's a powerful kid," Appomattox coach Doug Smith said of Wolk. "He probably throws the ball as good, if not better, than Radford's quarterback, and Radford's quarterback has an arm. But this guy doesn't lay it up as much. He puts it on the money."
Wolk figures to stress the Appomattox secondary, which will need to be on its toes to defend three main receivers, two of which are zeroing in on 900 receiving yards. Jackson Swanson and Dagan Williams also have combined for 22 touchdown receptions, and each averages more than 15 yards per catch.
Appomattox is tasked, too, with bottling up running back Kyle Hanks, who has rushed for 1,218 yards on 230 carries. He averages 102 yards per game and 5.3 yards per tote, evidence that Glenvar (11-1) is content to get three yards in a cloud of dust just to give Wolk a brief rest.
Defensively, the Highlanders present numerous challenges.
"They probably give us as tough a time as anybody, to try to figure out what they're doing, because they switch it out so much," Smith said.
The Appomattox coach said Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford "always tells me he hates going against my [schemes]." Smith offered a counterpoint. "Well, I hate going against his stuff, too."
Glenvar, meanwhile, must deal with Appomattox's speed — on offense, with quick defensive shutdowns and in special teams, which more often than not give the Raiders good field position for ensuing drives.
Consider the receiving corps. Quarterback Tre Lawing has thrown for 920 yards, and his targets often turn those passes into big plays. Ervis Davin (401 receiving yards) averages 25 yards per catch. Keith Collier (168 receiving yards) averages 24 yards per catch. Jonathan Pennix (171 yards) averages 28.5. And Collin Slagle (281 yards) picks up 14.8 yards per reception.
Lawing (575 rushing yards and 19 TDs to go along with 13 passing touchdowns) has faced Glenvar in the playoffs each year since the senior took over at quarterback in his freshman season.
"It's truly a blessing to play against a team like that, because they play so hard and they never quit," Lawing said. "I have so much respect for those guys. Their coaching staff, they always come with a great game plan every time we play them, and we know if we wanna beat them, we're gonna have to give it our best and be locked in and dialed in on our assignments.
"And we can't come out slow, because we know they'll come out fightin' hard."
Glenvar's lone loss came to Roanoke-based Hidden Valley in September. It was a 55-51 slugfest. Hidden Valley was bounced in the first round of the playoffs in Region 3C by Lord Botetourt, 41-6. Appomattox's lone loss occurred to Heritage, another Class 3 squad, in Week 3 of the regular season. That snapped the Raiders' 21-game winning streak, and they've since reeled off nine in a row.
"We're finally coming together as one," Lawing said. "Early on in the season, we had some individual things going on. Everybody wasn't playing for each other. And the biggest thing now is just getting back to playing for each other, playing as one, playing for our community."
This is the final playoff season for Lawing, who's had a storied career in Raider Country, and for his fellow seniors. They're not ready for it to end.
"It's the last ride," Lawing said. "You don't want to go out sad."
Slagle, a senior playing in his first full varsity season after suffering three ACL tears since he was a freshman, said the Raiders push each other to compete. That's something that can pay off Friday if the group faces adversity against Glenvar.
"I really like how this team comes out to play," Slagle said. "You can feel there's something different on game days. Our energy is way up there. We're hungry, and we come out with a real high level of intensity."