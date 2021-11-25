Appomattox needs to stay "dialed in" against Glenvar in Region 2C title game

"It's truly a blessing to play against a team like that, because they play so hard and they never quit," Lawing said. "I have so much respect for those guys. Their coaching staff, they always come with a great game plan every time we play them, and we know if we wanna beat them, we're gonna have to give it our best and be locked in and dialed in on our assignments.

"And we can't come out slow, because we know they'll come out fightin' hard."

Glenvar's lone loss came to Roanoke-based Hidden Valley in September. It was a 55-51 slugfest. Hidden Valley was bounced in the first round of the playoffs in Region 3C by Lord Botetourt, 41-6. Appomattox's lone loss occurred to Heritage, another Class 3 squad, in Week 3 of the regular season. That snapped the Raiders' 21-game winning streak, and they've since reeled off nine in a row.

"We're finally coming together as one," Lawing said. "Early on in the season, we had some individual things going on. Everybody wasn't playing for each other. And the biggest thing now is just getting back to playing for each other, playing as one, playing for our community."

This is the final playoff season for Lawing, who's had a storied career in Raider Country, and for his fellow seniors. They're not ready for it to end.