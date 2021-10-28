Appomattox overcomes early deficit to rout William Campbell

Appomattox hadn't trailed in a game since Sept. 10 in its showdown with Heritage at Lynchburg City Stadium. That stretch spanned a six-game winning streak in which the Raiders flexed their muscles in the Region 2C standings.
How did Appomattox react to trailing early Thursday night against William Campbell? It didn't bother the Raiders one bit.
Appomattox scored 35 straight points to seize control and cruised to a 48-12 victory over William Campbell in Naruna.
The Raiders conclude the regular season with an 8-1 record and 6-0 mark in the Dogwood District. Their season opener at Buckingham originally was postponed because of COVID concerns, and that matchup likely will not be made up. The Knights host Central Lunenburg on Friday night and play at Cumberland next week.
Appomattox entered this weekend's games ranked second behind Glenvar in the Region 2C standings.
The Generals (3-4, 3-2) took a 6-0 lead with 9:23 left in the first quarter and held the Raiders scoreless on their next drive.
That lead didn't last long.
Appomattox scored late in the first quarter to take a 7-6 lead, and Jonathan Pennix scored with 10:34 left in the second quarter for a 14-6 advantage.
The Raiders led 21-6 at halftime.
Tre Lawing's score with 10:04 left in the third quarter extended the lead to 28-6.
Jaquan Walker and Pennix scored fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the victory.
William Campbell is scheduled to close the season next week at Dan River. The Generals entered their matchup with Appomattox ranked sixth in the Region 1B standings.