Appomattox shortstop Kelsey Hackett verbally commits to UVa

It didn’t take Kelsey Hackett long to decide on the next step in her softball career. The Appomattox senior verbally committed the day she received an offer, locking in the University of Virginia as her college home.
“I’m extremely happy I am able to go to UVa,” Hackett said Tuesday night, about a week after she told the coaching staff in Charlottesville she would join them for the 2022-23 school year.
Hackett chose UVa over offers from a number of other schools, including Division I Virginia Tech and Gardner-Webb and Division III University of Lynchburg.
“Every time I would step on the field, it just really felt like home,” she said, explaining the recruiting process she went through included stops at UVa and other schools for clinics, camps or other events. Hackett said UVa offers her the educational opportunities she’s considering pursuing, as well.
Hackett, who also plays volleyball at Appomattox, earned looks from college coaches thanks in large part to her performances with her Starz Gold travel softball team.
“Happy for her. Proud of her,” Hackett’s travel coach, Seth Bigham, said.
Bigham pointed to Hackett’s work ethic as a reason she was able to earn a spot on a Division I team.
“I’ve absolutely worked my butt off this past year to get to where I’m at,” Hackett added.
Bigham said Hackett will bring her strong bat and her quickness to the college level, offering as evidence the six stolen bases she amassed during a recent Starz showcase.
Those skills have been on display in each of the past several high school seasons, too.
Most recently, Hackett, who earned postseason laurels as an Extra Inning Softball All-American, was integral to the Raiders’ Class 2 state championship. In that 2-0 win over Randolph-Henry, she continued to be productive at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double and a run scored.
On the season, she hit .538 with 14 extra-base hits, including four home runs and one triple. She had 16 RBIs as the Raiders’ leadoff hitter.
And after getting on base, she scored 26 runs and had an area-leading 23 stolen bases. She wasn’t caught stealing once.
Those skills, Bigham suggested, make her a weapon for UVa as perhaps a courtesy runner. Her speed also gives her the versatility to potentially be used defensively in the outfield.
“With her work ethic and her determination, … she’s gonna continue to push to get a starting role, gonna continue to fight,” Bigham said. “That’s what I like so much about her.”
Hackett shined defensively in the 2021 high school season, too, posting a 1.000 fielding percentage as a shortstop.
The senior explained she is excited now to have the “stressful” part of the process of choosing a school behind her.
The coronavirus pandemic added a unique set of obstacles to overcome. The extra year of eligibility granted to players by the NCAA because of the pandemic, and many college seniors choosing to return as a result, meant fewer roster spots were available at some schools. So Hackett and other high school upperclassmen didn’t have quite as many opportunities as athletes from past classes have had, she suggested.
Additionally, Hackett said she was required to turn to social media and other interactive online platforms to communicate with college coaches, as those coaches’ ability to travel and the number of events in which athletes could be seen were limited.
With her verbal commitment, Hackett became the third area senior softball player to lock in the University of Virginia as a college home. Hackett’s high school teammate, Appomattox pitcher Courtney Layne, and her travel teammate, Rustburg ace Eden Bigham, all will play at UVa next year.
“I think it’s really cool that all of us can continue to play together,” Hackett said.
The trio will join Brookville alumna and pitcher Madison Harris, currently a sophomore, on the Cavaliers next season.
The Atlantic Coast Conference in the 2023 season will feature six area products, including pitchers Emma Lemley (Jefferson Forest) at Virginia Tech and Millie Thompson (Liberty High) at Clemson.