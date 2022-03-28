Appomattox shuts out Rustburg in battle of area softball powerhouses

APPOMATTOX — Three games into the season, Appomattox already had picked up a pair of wins against a reigning state champ. Amherst, the 2021 Class 4 victor, was the Raiders’ victim in back-to-back contests in the last two weeks.

The schedule didn’t let up after that, another highly anticipated matchup — one again pitting Class 2 champion Appomattox against another 2021 state trophy winner — set for a blustery Monday evening. But as was the case before, the accolades Rustburg brought to town didn’t intimidate ACHS.

Appomattox’s offense came to life early and didn’t let up against Eden Bigham, the seasoned RHS pitcher and University of Virginia commit. And Bigham’s counterpart in the circle and future Cavaliers teammate Courtney Layne held Rustburg’s offense in check to power the hosts to a 5-0 triumph.

“We have a lot of grit,” Layne said after helping her team improve to 4-0 against what is undoubtedly one of the state’s toughest early season slates, “and we didn’t let up the entire game.”

Layne, the powerful lefty, had all the pitches in her arsenal working Monday. The Red Devils (4-1) made contact often, but Layne didn’t let that get to her. She battled in each at-bat and left with 13 strikeouts, facing just three over the minimum in her complete-game outing and her third shutout of the year. Layne didn’t issue any walks.

“We’re struggling just to put the ball in play, period,” Rustburg coach Katie Bigham said. Her team, despite its sterling reputation, has been in rebuilding mode after losing much of last season’s lineup to graduation. “Trying to step up and fill in where those holes are.”

The Red Devils entered having won 21 straight, a stretch that includes last year’s Class 3 state title and dates back to May 2019. RHS went 17-0 in the previous campaign, and the 2020 season was called off because of the pandemic.

Credit Layne for calmly delivering for Appomattox on Monday, as she has for the past several seasons. ACHS preserved its perfect start to the year and its winning streak, which also dates to 2019, thanks in large part to Layne keeping runners off the base paths.

Only three batters reached against Layne, who gave up a pair of hits. Katie Donald broke up Layne’s perfect game with one out in the fifth, when she singled to center field on the first pitch of her at-bat. An error put another runner on for RHS, but Layne struck out the next batter she faced and induced a groundout to escape the only real threat RHS posed.

“I knew they would have to take a base hit to score, so just keeping it on the sides, not letting anything break down the middle to where they could make good contact,” Layne said of her approach when RHS finally reached scoring position.

Emma Blankinship also singled with two outs in the sixth, but she was stranded there via another groundout.

“Pressure games like today, I think she throws better,” Appomattox coach Janet Rawes said of Layne.

Another senior and UVa commit, senior Kelsey Hackett, provided an offensive spark for the Raiders. She went 2 for 2, but it was her leadoff walk — and subsequent work on the base paths — to start the game that jumpstarted the rest of her teammates.

Against Bigham, the RHS right-hander, Hackett was disciplined. She let the first two pitches pass her by for balls, then used her careful eye to see the 3-1 pitch go for another ball and a free pass. After that, Hackett stole second and third, and Macee Hargis cashed in when she sent a double screaming down the left-field line.

“I just came in on the mindset of sitting on one. If it came in [the strike zone], I was gonna go for it. If it didn’t, I like a walk just as well. … Other than me scared for my life because [the hit] was coming right at me, it was amazing,” Hackett said of her teammate’s run-scoring extra-base knock. “Knowing that we scored early, it was great.”

Four batters later, after a Rustburg error and another walk, Kenadee McCullough added more cushion on the scoreboard with a bases-clearing double for Appomattox to make it 4-0.

While Hackett and Layne are pros at handling the pressure at this point, McCullough, a sophomore, came into the game with a decidedly different mindset.

“She was nervous,” Rawes said. “She was visibly nervous.”

But McCullough, in the first at-bat of the first start of her varsity career, battled Bigham and sent the sixth pitch to deep left field.

“It felt really good,” McCullough said, nervous still as she completed her first varsity postgame interview. “I didn’t think I was gonna be able to hit off of her, just because she’s going to UVa and everything. … I told myself in the box that I needed to hit the ball.”

McCullough added a second hit in the fourth inning, when Appomattox tacked on another run and capped the scoring.

All told, Bigham gave up six hits and five runs (only one earned), walked three and struck out eight in six innings.

“She knows. She knows that she was off,” Katie Bigham said of her daughter, who struggled bringing down her rise ball Monday. But the coach was confidence she would bounce back. “Eden is extremely strong mentally, and she’ll be fine.”

The RHS coach, who also said her team “didn’t come ready to play” Monday, challenged the Red Devils to do the same as it embarks on the heart of its Seminole District schedule.

Meanwhile, Appomattox hopes to build on the momentum of its stellar start.

“You only get better by playing good teams, and the teams we’ve played have definitely been great teams,” Rawes said. “It can be a little bit intimidating, but it also makes you work, and the kids understand that. … That’s the difference in these kids. They know that hard work pays off.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.