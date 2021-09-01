Appomattox to welcome Doug Smith back to sidelines for Friday's season opener

Smith was undeterred. He began lifting to put to put on weight and exercises regularly. He works out with players at school and is back to working full time at Appomattox, after originally planning to only work three days a week. He's still undergoing tests and misses school sometimes but is always at practice. "I feel too good!" he said.

And Smith recently received good news: his most recent blood test showed no sign of cancer, and on Monday, his white blood cell count was up to 5.5, a level doctors told him not to expect. He is currently undergoing a six-week treatment and will have a more thorough bone biopsy Sept. 27.

"That's when they'll tell me if I'm good to go to one pill a day," Smith said, "and that's what I think is gonna happen. If not, I've got to do the transplant again. I'm not going around saying I don't have [cancer] because I don't know. I'm just telling you only God knows."

Smith had always planned to return for this season, but the timeline was uncertain. It all depended on whether he'd improved. Now, he said he's in no pain.

"It's honestly a blessing," senior quarterback Tre Lawing said. "We didn't even think he was gonna be back. Just having him here, it brings motivation. It makes us want to work harder. And with him pushing everybody, it makes us work 10 times harder every day."