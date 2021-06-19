Appomattox wins Region 2C softball title, advances to state tournament

APPOMATTOX – The Raiders have cruised through their share of games this season. They overwhelmed opponents with their offense throughout the regular season and counted on their pitcher, Courtney Layne, to shut down batters regularly. The familiar scene has played out in the postseason, too, with Appomattox taking two double-digit victories to open the Region 2C softball tournament.

A sweltering Saturday afternoon contest, however, was no cake walk for the Raiders. But with their solid base running, timely hits and the consistency of Layne in the circle against Glenvar, they found another sweet reward. The Raiders, with a 3-1 victory, earned their first Region 2C title since 2018 and punched their spot in the Class 2 state tournament.

“It was a total team effort,” said Layne, the junior lefty who racked up 10 strikeouts.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Layne had had her way against those who’ve stepped into the box to face her. She’d posted three perfect games, including one in the Region 2C quarterfinals, and powered her team to a perfect record.

Glenvar, though, posed an early and unfamiliar threat Saturday. The second-seeded Highlanders (12-3) recorded back-to-back, two-out singles in the first inning. But Layne and the Appomattox defense responded in that frame and throughout the afternoon.