Appomattox wins Region 2C softball title, advances to state tournament

APPOMATTOX – The Raiders have cruised through their share of games this season. They overwhelmed opponents with their offense throughout the regular season and counted on their pitcher, Courtney Layne, to shut down batters regularly. The familiar scene has played out in the postseason, too, with Appomattox taking two double-digit victories to open the Region 2C softball tournament.
A sweltering Saturday afternoon contest, however, was no cake walk for the Raiders. But with their solid base running, timely hits and the consistency of Layne in the circle against Glenvar, they found another sweet reward. The Raiders, with a 3-1 victory, earned their first Region 2C title since 2018 and punched their spot in the Class 2 state tournament.
“It was a total team effort,” said Layne, the junior lefty who racked up 10 strikeouts.
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, Layne had had her way against those who’ve stepped into the box to face her. She’d posted three perfect games, including one in the Region 2C quarterfinals, and powered her team to a perfect record.
Glenvar, though, posed an early and unfamiliar threat Saturday. The second-seeded Highlanders (12-3) recorded back-to-back, two-out singles in the first inning. But Layne and the Appomattox defense responded in that frame and throughout the afternoon.
The Raiders’ ace induced a popup against Sophie McCulley, the only Glenvar batter to record a run-scoring hit on the day, to strand both runners in the first. Layne gave up two more hits and walked two, but she limited damage by getting ensuing batters to bite on a pitch she threw often that found the outside corner.
“They were swinging,” Layne said of Glenvar hitters. The Highlanders were disciplined enough to lay off Layne’s rise ball, for the most part, she added, and made her work in the count. But she still was able to rack up strikeouts, or turn to the defense behind her to keep Glenvar scoreless until the sixth inning.
The Appomattox infield made multiple catches in foul territory to retire Glenvar batters, including one from Macee Hargis in the third inning. The first baseman dove to her left to make the catch on the bunt attempt for the out.
“They proved to her today that they can be trusted,” Appomattox coach Janet Rawes said of her defense’s ability to deliver for their pitcher.
Glenvar’s lone score came with two outs in the sixth. Lydia Taylor drew a seven-pitch walk first, then McCulley, who also served as Glenvar’s relief pitcher, won a nine-pitch at-bat against Layne.
Behind 1-2 in the count, McCulley fouled off four pitches before smacking a double into right-center field that rolled to the fence, giving pinch runner Kayleigh Saunders time to come around and score from first.
“That hit in the end there, it was a little too late to get us going, but it gave us a little spark and hope,” Glenvar coach Lonnie Raines said.
The play cut Appomattox’s lead to 3-1, but Hargis recorded the unassisted putout to end the rally there.
Hargis, shortstop Kelsey Hackett and second baseman Julianna Southall combined for the final three outs in the seventh to secure a trip to states. The Raiders (13-0) will try for their first title since 1987, while Rawes, a member of that ’87 championship team, is now two wins away from her second ring.
If they’re to accomplish that feat, Hackett surmised, they’ll need more offensive performances like the one they put together Saturday.
“I feel like we all together hit pretty well, so as long as we just keep staying hot in the box, I feel like we’ll keep going,” Hackett said of her team’s performance at the plate Saturday and so far this season, explaining they need a similar showing in the semifinals Tuesday.
Despite only scoring three times, top-seeded Appomattox had a good day at the plate Saturday, tallying nine hits. Hackett, Emily Purcell and Layne each had two hits.
Hackett sparked Appomattox early, knocking a single to left field on starter McKenna Shearer’s fourth offering of the day.
The leadoff hitter earned the game’s first run herself, giving the Raiders a 1-0 lead thanks to a pair of stolen bases and heads-up running on a throwing error.
“Every chance I have I definitely try to steal as many bases as possible,” she said.
She stole second and then third despite Glenvar’s attempt to catch her stealing there. But the throw from Taylor sailed into the outfield, giving Hackett enough time to head home.
“When you can get your leadoff on and score in the first inning, it’s huge,” Rawes said. “… It sets the momentum for the rest of the team.”
Hackett also was responsible for the Raiders’ other two runs in the fourth inning. Carrington Moore walked to lead off the frame, and Southall and Purcell singled to load the bases. Hackett singled on a full-count offering from McCulley to send both runners in scoring position home.
The Raiders will take on another undefeated team in Lebanon (17-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Appomattox will have home-field advantage for the semifinal matchup and will be on the road for the title game, should it advance.