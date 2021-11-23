Appomattox's Collin Slagle overcame a career full of injuries to finally get his chance as a senior

APPOMATTOX — The year was 2016, and Collin Slagle couldn't wait to become a Raider one day. The varsity team here was steamrolling opponents and barreling toward its second straight state title, and there was talk of talent springing up from the lower ranks that could turn Appomattox into a powerhouse for years to come.
The seventh grader knew what he wanted. And football coach Doug Smith could see it, too. He first noticed Slagle when the kid started showing up to lift weights at the high school after middle school practices. Here's a kid who does everything right, Smith thought to himself. A kid who wants to learn.
And sure enough, the kid started asking questions. He wanted to know all the terminology, all the playbook routes a receiver should run, the nuances even varsity players sometimes didn't recognize. Slagle kept showing up, and pretty soon he was among the last kids to leave the high school each night.
But sometimes, life throws us curveballs. Sometimes, even the most eager of athletes ends up on the sideline, with little to do but watch his friends play the game he loves. Slagle took a winding path to gridiron. Now, as a senior, he's getting his shot.
***
Appomattox has won five of the last six state championships in the Virginia High School League's Class 2 division. It all started in 2015, and the Raiders reeled off three state championships before losing in the third round of the 2018 playoffs. But they bounced back with grit and have won two straight state titles. They're currently seeking a second three-peat, a feat rarely accomplished in VHSL history.
The recipe for success under Smith is about more than just football. It's about being a good student, treating others with respect, having faith in something bigger than oneself and becoming a valuable member of the community through service projects. Demanding requirements, yes, but ones that have helped the Raiders become a cohesive unit, which values both tough-nosed football and the limitless possibilities that exist when you invest in the lives of your teammates and beyond.
So it's no wonder Slagle, as a middle school kid, wanted to be part of that program. He's played football since first grade, but things really took off when he started visiting the high school as a seventh grader.
"I was always in love with football," Slagle recalled, "but the people around here helped out with a lot of that, and I always wanted to be around them because they are real positive influences on my life."
He didn't know it before he joined the varsity ranks, but Slagle would need those voices of affirmation to guide him through difficult times.
***
He stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs in at 160 pounds. Not the biggest kid on the field by a long shot, and, as Smith pointed out, definitely not the fastest these days. But Slagle brings a ton of energy and determination to the job. This fall, for the first time in his career, he played through an entire regular season. And, also for the first time, he's contributing to Appomattox's playoff run.
In 2018, the summer before his freshman year, Slagle played in a 7-on-7 tournament at Heritage High. He was running a route when something snapped. He wouldn't know it for about a month, but he'd just suffered a torn ACL in his left leg. His freshman season was over, rehab in his future.
"It was really tough because I'd been looking forward to playing football here for a long time," Slagle said, "especially with seeing those teams come through and win states."
As a sophomore, Slagle worked out with the JV and varsity teams. He hit the gridiron for the first time in his varsity career in Appomattox's fourth game of the season against visiting Staunton River and remembers playing for about three quarters until he tore that same ACL again.
"And that surgery and rehab was probably one of the hardest things I've ever been through in my life," Slagle recalled. "It was really painful, kind of more mentally than physically. But it was really rough because I had to rehab for nine months and missed the rest of that season."
But as soon as he was cleared to work out again, Slagle was back doing what he loved. In the summer of 2020, while going through drills on the field, he tore his right ACL. Make that three ACL tears in his first three seasons of high school football.
"I didn't want to believe it was happening again," he said of his mindset that day. "It was really tough on me. I bawled my eyes out on the way home. It was just one of those things — I knew what had happened, but I didn't want to believe it."
Smith visited Slagle at home. Saw the disappointment on the youngster's face. Somehow, it seemed to mix with a sense of hope.
"I'd go to his house and just sit with him, and he'd still believe," Smith said. "Here's a guy who had been doing everything right. And I'd say 'God's got a plan for your life, son. I don't know what it is, but he's got something special for you for this to happen like it has."
***
"That's my boy!" senior quarterback Tre Lawing exclaimed when asked about Slagle on a cold and windy night this week at Bragg Stadium. The grass on the field has turned a golden brown, a sign winter is approaching and bringing with it hopes of a state title next month. Appomattox long ago became accustomed to practicing for a big game this time of year. This time, they'll face Glenvar in Salem for the Region 2C crown.
Lawing has played with Slagle since the two were little kids. "He's worked so hard to come back," Lawing said. "Just to see him finally get back on the field, that's honestly a blessing. Someone like that, he gives his all."
Slagle has caught 19 passes for 281 yards and scored two TDs this season. He also plays safety and fills in on special teams, so he doesn't really come off the field during games. He's relishing the moment.
"I never thought it was an option to just quit," Slagle said. "But there were times, right after my surgeries, when I didn't know if I was gonna play football again. I kind of doubted, but I never quit on myself, and I always believed I'd play again."
Even when he was injured, Slagle still attended practices, unless they conflicted with rehab appointments. He never stopped attending games, even though it hurt to be unable to play. He filled in as a type of team manager and last season offered receivers tips on their game. "What can you say about somebody like that?" Smith said. "He's just a great kid."
Slagle hopes to continue playing football in the future but is also considering a career in medicine or physical therapy. He's enrolled in the early college program at CVCC, having completed all his high school classes by the end of his sophomore year. Whatever path his life takes after graduation, football has taught him lasting lessons. From years of pain to the glory of one healthy season.
"I can truly say that I don't take this game for granted anymore," Slagle said. "And I also think it's helped my work ethic. I always try to work extremely hard and not regret anything."