Appomattox's Collin Slagle overcame a career full of injuries to finally get his chance as a senior

In 2018, the summer before his freshman year, Slagle played in a 7-on-7 tournament at Heritage High. He was running a route when something snapped. He wouldn't know it for about a month, but he'd just suffered a torn ACL in his left leg. His freshman season was over, rehab in his future.

"It was really tough because I'd been looking forward to playing football here for a long time," Slagle said, "especially with seeing those teams come through and win states."

As a sophomore, Slagle worked out with the JV and varsity teams. He hit the gridiron for the first time in his varsity career in Appomattox's fourth game of the season against visiting Staunton River and remembers playing for about three quarters until he tore that same ACL again.

"And that surgery and rehab was probably one of the hardest things I've ever been through in my life," Slagle recalled. "It was really painful, kind of more mentally than physically. But it was really rough because I had to rehab for nine months and missed the rest of that season."

But as soon as he was cleared to work out again, Slagle was back doing what he loved. In the summer of 2020, while going through drills on the field, he tore his right ACL. Make that three ACL tears in his first three seasons of high school football.