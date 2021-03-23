Appomattox's Doug Smith walks by faith while undergoing cancer treatments

Along the way, Smith rallied around Appomattox. He volunteered for countless projects, helped the school and community unite after numerous deaths in 2015, cleared land and comforted residents after a tornado ripped through the area in 2016. And he brought his players along for the array of tasks, asking them to invest in something bigger than themselves, knowing that in order for them to become people of character \, they'd have to sacrifice their time and see grief up close and help people in need.

All of that from the guy who often wandered Bragg Stadium alone long after darkness had settled and practice was over, who mulled over film and scenarios until late into the night, who arrived at school on Saturday mornings to spend hours doing players' laundry.

"I wish that I was half the man Doug Smith is," Appomattox County High School principal Poldi Moreno said. "Through all of this, he still gives to other people. He still lives that motto of service."

Smith has received cards and well-wishes from former players, parents, fans, old playoff opponents from across the state and area schools. He's in touch with ex-players, like quarterback JaVon Scruggs, currently a safety at Liberty University.