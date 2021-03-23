Appomattox's Doug Smith walks by faith while undergoing cancer treatments

Last fall, not long after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, Appomattox football coach Doug Smith broke the news to his high school players via a pre-recorded video.
He talked about the sport he loves, repeating many of the lessons he's instilled since arriving at the school in 2012: Prepare by putting in all the necessary work; show your teammates how much you care for them by giving your all; don't stop battling until the clock strikes zero.
With that same mentality, Smith entered Duke Cancer Center in Durham, North Carolina, this week. There, he will undergo weeks-long rounds of intense treatment and chemotherapy meant to slow the spread of the cancer that had metastasized by the time he was diagnosed in the fall.
The coach, who long ago endeared himself to people in the Lynchburg area and to football communities across the state, has endured moments of doubt the last five months. But he's facing the future with a renewed sense of faith.
"I'm all good, man!" Smith, who turns 58 years old in April, said last week. Cue the smile that invariably lights up the coach's face during conversations. And although this one took place via a phone call, Smith's tone — bright and upbeat as ever — indicated he was smiling through uncertainty. Smiling because he is filled at the same time with hope.
"It sounds weird, but it's been one good thing after another," he added. "I'm kind of like everybody else; not knowing what's gonna happen in your future is tough. But God has a way of giving you joy."
That word — joy — is a constant part of his vocabulary. The phrase "joy through the struggle" became the motto of Appomattox's 2019 team, which captured the school's fourth football state championship in a five-year span. And for a school that has endured an unprecedented number of tragedies in the last six years, that phrase became a powerful reminder of finding contentment despite adverse situations.
Now Smith, who helped guide the school and the surrounding community through difficult times, is facing difficult times himself.
"When you know [God] knows your future, you leave it in his hands and you don't have to worry about it anymore," Smith, who has always been outspoken about his Christian faith, said.
He enters his third round of treatments knowing arduous days await. Multiple myeloma forms in plasma cells and can spread rapidly. In Smith's case, doctors found several tumors from the outset. He underwent five days of radiation in November, then embarked on 13 weeks of injections and medications in December meant to slow the spread of cancerous cells, bolster his immune system and strengthen his bones. At one point, within a 10-day span, Smith lost 26 pounds, going from 185 to 159.
He regained some weight over the winter and resumed physical activities. Still, prior to entering Duke, there were days when Smith felt zapped of all energy.
"And all of the sudden, I'd think, 'Someone's just prayed, because I just got shot with energy,'" he said, referencing the support he's received.
He's managed to remain active during Appomattox's abbreviated football season via remote communication. He watches practices on Hudl, a popular platform for reviewing film. Then he sends notes and calls Raiders players with suggestions.
On game nights, he sets up multiple computer monitors at home and streams the action. He's in touch with interim head coach Stephen Costello, Appomattox's defensive coordinator, via a bluetooth headset. The football staff has taken on a myriad of in-person duties in Smith's absence. The Raiders are currently 4-0 with two games remaining, and appear slated for another lengthy playoff run.
The school's athletic director, Chris Dodge, receives messages about Smith on an almost-daily basis. Some recently found out about his cancer battle. Others ask for updates. All offer prayers, it seems. "The whole community's behind him," Dodge said. The AD has been encouraged by Smith's desire to remain in touch with players. "It's unbelievable that he has that kind of passion for these kids. It's remarkable."
Smith recently picked up his 100th win. Appomattox has installed a new play clock at Bragg Stadium in his honor. Nine years ago, few people would've thought his success possible. Smith arrived at Appomattox in 2012 after three years at Heritage High, a stint in which he won just 13 games. Appomattox won four times his first year. But the Raiders started to improve and, suddenly, everything clicked. Back-to-back undefeated seasons. A 32-game winning streak, the longest of its kind in the state at the time. State titles in 2015, '16, '17 and '19.
Along the way, Smith rallied around Appomattox. He volunteered for countless projects, helped the school and community unite after numerous deaths in 2015, cleared land and comforted residents after a tornado ripped through the area in 2016. And he brought his players along for the array of tasks, asking them to invest in something bigger than themselves, knowing that in order for them to become people of character \, they'd have to sacrifice their time and see grief up close and help people in need.
All of that from the guy who often wandered Bragg Stadium alone long after darkness had settled and practice was over, who mulled over film and scenarios until late into the night, who arrived at school on Saturday mornings to spend hours doing players' laundry.
"I wish that I was half the man Doug Smith is," Appomattox County High School principal Poldi Moreno said. "Through all of this, he still gives to other people. He still lives that motto of service."
Smith has received cards and well-wishes from former players, parents, fans, old playoff opponents from across the state and area schools. He's in touch with ex-players, like quarterback JaVon Scruggs, currently a safety at Liberty University.
Scruggs has learned too many lessons from Smith to count. "How to be a better person, how to be a better husband, how to be a better athlete, how to be a better teammate, how to be a better student, whatever phase of life you can think about," Scruggs said. "He has actually poured valuable time into me. ... Outside of my family, he’s one of those guys that if I need to fall back on something, I can contact him. If something is worrying or bothering me, I can contact him. Whatever it is, he can be that go-to guy for me. I just look up to him as a father figure that I never had.”
Smith faces a grueling stretch of treatments. As he described it: "Heavy chemo, I'll go bald, lose a lot of weight and feel awful." Should all his treatments succeed, he knows he'll most likely live with multiple myeloma the rest of his life. For that cancer, there is no known cause and no known cure. But he plans to return to his duties in the fall, if possible. In the meantime, he's praying for healing and a greater faith than he already possesses.
"Regardless, one way or another, I think, 'Man, I have another day to be a witness. I have another day to find a way to live life the right way.'"
That statement from a man who has stood as an example to countless individuals searching for stability and hope. He's still evolving, hoping to become a more faithful and more loving person.
"I want to live every day like it's my last," he added. "I want to give back however and whenever I can because I want to bless others. I'm thankful for today and I'm thankful for tomorrow, if it comes."
Staff writer Damien Sordelett contributed.