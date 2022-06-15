Appomattox's "PO1" heads from the gridiron to the blacktop

Appomattox's football team is headed to Xfinity and beyond.

The team, and its "Power of One" slogan, will soon receive national exposure via the NASCAR scene.

In the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, driver Jeffrey Earnhardt will pilot the No. 26 car, which will include a decoration of Appomattox's football helmet. Underneath will be the words "Appomattox Raiders PO1 Mark 12:29."

"PO1" is the acronym for the program's "Power of One" slogan. Mark 12:29 is a Bible reference, chosen years ago in Fellowship of Christian Athletes meetings as the team's verse, and which also inspired the slogan.

The car is owned by Sam Hunt Racing. Hunt, 29, is Appomattox coach Doug Smith's son-and-law. ForeverLawn, an artificial and synthetic grass manufacturer, is the car's sponsor. Sam Hunt Racing's roster currently includes Earnhardt, John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith, Parker Chase, Derek Griffith and Ryan Truex.

Smith, who begins his 11th season commanding the Raiders in August, said Hunt told ForeverLawn president Dale Karmie about Appomattox football.

"He told me he'd been following our football program," Smith said of Karmie. "He said, 'We just love what you guys do and we'd like to do something for you.'"

The race, which begins at 3:30 p.m. June 25 and will be televised on USA, offers exposure for the Raiders football program. It also gives Smith a chance to talk about the meaning behind "PO1."

Plenty of football teams choose a slogan before each season begins — something to help give the squad an identity and set the tone. In 2015, Smith chose "Power of One." It had both religious undertones and a humanistic quality — when everyone comes together and pulls in one direction, good things can happen.

“For me personally, I thought of one God, one focus, one mindset; get a team focused on not being a bunch of individuals and make it one unit,” Smith said that season.

He had no idea back then, but the phrase would become a rallying cry in Appomattox. That school year was a tough one. It included a sudden spate of untimely deaths in the tiny community, including the deaths of numerous teenagers who attended the high school.

“For about three weeks, four weeks straight you just ask yourself, ‘What’s next?’” then-principal Poldi Moreno said in November of that year. “What else can possibly happen to this poor little town?”

Appomattox was jolted by the events. Samuel Carter, a lifelong resident, Board of Supervisors member and former public address announcer at football games, put it this way that fall: "I've never seen so many tragedies in such little time."

The football team was enjoying unprecedented success. It finished the regular season with a 10-0 record, joining the 1966 squad as the only teams to do that in school history. By Thanksgiving it was 12-0, setting a new record for the most single-season victories in school history.

Appomattox players volunteered around town and were fixtures at church events. And as the team kept winning, community members, many in search of hope, began flooding into Bragg Stadium to watch them play.

That fall, the "Power of One" slogan helped bind a team, which couldn't lose, to a community that had lost so much. One in search of hardware to make a town proud, the other in search of healing for survival.

The slogan also became a hashtag on social media and an acronym painted blue on the field at Bragg Stadium. It's still visible on T-shirts and ballcaps. And it became the subject of at least one Sunday sermon.

People who follow area sports know what happened next. The Raiders went 15-0 that season and won their first-ever football state title, one of three straight. They returned to capture state titles again in 2019 and in the 2020 season (staged during the spring of 2021).

The story of the program under Smith, that's what prompted the decoration on the No. 26 car. There are all kinds of additional stories that help make up the broader one.

Like how one year, young running back Phillip Fleshman sat in an FCA meeting and said: "We can have an impact on the world!" A couple of years later, when Fleshman was a senior, Smith showed him a text from a local pastor, Jonathan Watson. A group of high school students from Brazil had been trying to learn the game of football. On social media, they had somehow stumbled on the Appomattox Raiders.

A missionary to Brazil, through several different people, relayed word to Watson, and Smith put drills together for the youngsters. Smith, an outspoken Christian, found out later that roughly 30 of those youngsters had also become Christians.

The text from Watson that day that Smith showed Fleshman: "Tell your boys they're having an impact on the world."

The coach said there's also a chance for bigger things on the Xfinity circuit, although he added, "It might be wishful thinking."

There's some amount of talk, he said, of a car that would be, perhaps temporarily, painted blue and white. "And have a PO1 on the hood," Smith added.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.