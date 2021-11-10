Area athletes take part in signing day ceremonies

The past seven months or so have been a whirlwind for Rustburg seniors Kate Hardie and Eden Bigham. They wrapped up a state volleyball title in April, immediately jumped into their spring sports of choice, and then hopped right back into volleyball mode. Wednesday afternoon carried a similarly frenzied pace.
Before heading into the RHS gym to practice with the rest of their volleyball teammates for their upcoming state tournament game, the two took turns sitting at a table adorned with memorabilia from their colleges of choice.
They signed their names to the dotted lines while at least 100 people, including family, friends, coaches, teammates and other supporters, cheered them on. Bigham and Hardie were two of four athletes at Rustburg to celebrate their continuing careers as seniors from all across the area took part in ceremonies Wednesday, which marked the initial signing date for those headed to NCAA Division I and II schools.
Bigham signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for the University of Virginia and Hardie signed to play beach volleyball at Mercer University.
“To say that it’s finally official, it makes it a lot more comforting,” said Bigham, ranked the No. 10 pitching recruit and No. 28 overall recruit in the country by Extra Inning Softball. “And to know that I’m going there soon is exciting.”
The right hander led RHS to a Class 3 state softball title in June. She verbally committed to play at UVa two years ago as a sophomore.
Hardie, an outside hitter for RHS and the Seminole District and Region 3C player of the year this season, chose to play on a beach team in college rather than indoor because of the potential to improve, she said, and to compete for conference or national championships.
“Looking back a year ago from today, did I think I would be in this position? No, I didn’t,” Hardie, whose college choice was made only recently, said. “So I’m very thankful for what God had planned for me.”
RHS track and field athlete Emily Coates also signed with a Division I school, Liberty University, while softball player Amanda Lawhorn officially committed to Division III Averett University.
At E.C. Glass, at the sun-soaked entrance to the school's Hall of Fame, volleyball players VB Trost and Erin Johnson made their decisions official. Trost is headed to play beach volleyball at the University of South Carolina, while Johnson will make her way to Florida's Saint Leo University.
"They single-handedly changed transformed E.C. Glass volleyball," Hilltoppers coach Willie Wilson told folks who showed up to celebrate.
When she entered the program as a sophomore, Johnson was an outside hitter. Wilson told her she would need to become a setter.
"And 1,000 assists later, she turned into one heck of a setter," the coach said.
Trost and Johnson, both all-region selections, helped the Hilltoppers finish 17-4 this season. As juniors, they led Glass to an 11-3 record.
"My freshman year, it was just try to get a win," Trost said. "There was a lot of trying new positions, finding where people work. We were all friends, but it wasn't exactly this huge family. ... Over the years, it just transformed into a family. ... It felt like we could trust each other. I think that's the biggest thing that translated onto the court."
At Jefferson Forest, five athletes signed: Morgan Blankenship (volleyball, UVa-Wise), Riley Palmer (soccer, King University), Hannah Pettyjohn (track & field, Samford University), Peyton Smith (baseball, East Tennessee State University) and Sully Tibbs (baseball, Radford University).
Blankenship recorded 245 kills, 148 digs and eight double-doubles this season. Palmer began playing soccer at age 4 and has been playing for a club soccer team based in Roanoke for the last five years. Smith and Tibbs, integral parts to JF's baseball team, used to talk about going Division I when they were kids. So Tuesday was special, even though they're headed to different schools.
Smith attended a camp at ETSU in September and the school offered him the next day.
"I can throw three pitches for strikes [fastball, curveball, changeup) and they just like the confidence I have on the mound, too, when I'm fired up," Smith said.
Pettyjohn, a pole vault state champ who also holds JF's school record in the shot put and is known for competing in multiple events, plans to take part in the pentathlon and vault in college. She also hopes to compete in the decathlon, should the NCAA allow women to take part in that in the future.
"I have big goals," she said. Those include defending her pole vault title and winning state titles in the shot put and high jump.
UVa on Wednesday announced a six-player signing class that includes Appomattox infielder Kelsey Hackett and her teammate, left-handed pitcher Courtney Layne. Hackett is rated the No. 103 recruit in the nation, while Layne is ranked 35th and threw a perfect game when the Raiders won the Class 2 state title in June.
At Staunton River, volleyball player Abbey Barlow made her decision official to play at the University of Lynchburg. The libero and defensive specialist is a three-year starter for SRHS and also excels at soccer.
At Liberty Christian, six athletes inked their college commitments. Five baseball players are locked in now with a mixture of Division I, II and III schools, and sprinter Casey Schminke made official his commitment to Division I Mount Saint Mary’s to run track.
Baseball players participating in the ceremony were: Division I commits Sully Holmes (pitcher, Liberty University), Andrew Burns (infielder, LU) and Tanner Thomas (infielder, Longwood); Ben Blondino, a pitcher committed to Division II King University; and Logan Duff, a catcher committed to Division III Randolph-Macon College.
Holmes, a closer for LCA, said coaches at LU have indicated they’d like to turn him into a starter at the next level. He committed to stay in Lynchburg and make the move just a few hundred yards away over a year ago.
“It was my dream school,” he said, adding the Flames “swooped” in at the perfect moment in his recruiting process, as he was close to verbally committing to another Division I school, James Madison.
Holmes and his senior teammates look to lead LCA to another Region 3C championship this spring.
Blondino will toe the rubber for his first varsity game in the upcoming campaign; along with the pandemic, he was sidelined previously by of a knee injury he thought might have ended his chances at playing in college. But the Jefferson Forest transfer, who played for the Cavaliers at the JV level, could have a massive impact for the Bulldogs with his four-pitch repertoire.
Blondino explained time away from the diamond because of the injury gave his arm time to rest, and his fastball velocity increased from mid-80s to a top speed of 94 mph during the summer with his travel ball team.