Area basketball practices get underway as season rapidly approaches

"One of the things that we're gonna do is compete, regardless," Best said. "And you can tell the kids are excited. Through all the things that have been going on, I think this is the one thing that people can look forward to."

COVID-19 restrictions limited the amount of preparation for area squads during unofficial summer and fall workouts, so the early part of this season will likely be difficult as players get used to a new basketball world with a limited regular-season schedule that will also be void of fans.

On the west side of Lynchburg, Glass' rival, Heritage High, also is at work. The Pioneers return senior Jacobi Lambert (16 ppg last season) and have a new coach in Tony Crews, who served as an assistant for the last six years.

Down Timberlake Road at Brookville, coach Scott Jester's players are finally able to scrimmage against one another after several months of socially distant workouts. Point guard Tayshaun Butler will command the point for the third straight year, while JT Brown also serves as a returning starter to watch.

"I know that the social aspect, that's what kids have been missing," Jester said. "Being around their buddies, hanging out and getting on the court and competing — they're bonding and I think that's one thing they've missed."