Area basketball practices get underway as season rapidly approaches

DJ Best had a simple but important message for his players Tuesday night.
"We only have 13 days," the third-year coach said.
Thirteen days before December 21 to install offensive and defensive schemes, get in game shape and mentally prepare for a season that will look and feel unlike any other in the long history of Glass basketball.
Monday marked the beginning of official practices and tryouts across for Virginia High School League teams across the state. By Tuesday, Glass players were coming to terms with this fact: The regular season, condensed to 14 games against only Seminole District opponents, is rapidly approaching.
"Honestly, we've just got to be ready out of the gate since we're young and don't have much experience together," sophomore shooting guard Aidan Treacy said. "Just build that bond over the next few weeks."
The Hilltoppers, the reigning Seminole tournament champs, are undergoing a total rebuild after graduating all their firepower from last year's team. A few current players were brought up to the varsity level last postseason, but other than that, everyone is fresh up from the JV ranks. The team features just three seniors and is full of sophomores. That bodes well for the future. And one of the area's youngest squads has talent: as a group, they found plenty of success at the middle-school level at Linkhorne Middle and then as a JV squad.
"One of the things that we're gonna do is compete, regardless," Best said. "And you can tell the kids are excited. Through all the things that have been going on, I think this is the one thing that people can look forward to."
COVID-19 restrictions limited the amount of preparation for area squads during unofficial summer and fall workouts, so the early part of this season will likely be difficult as players get used to a new basketball world with a limited regular-season schedule that will also be void of fans.
On the west side of Lynchburg, Glass' rival, Heritage High, also is at work. The Pioneers return senior Jacobi Lambert (16 ppg last season) and have a new coach in Tony Crews, who served as an assistant for the last six years.
Down Timberlake Road at Brookville, coach Scott Jester's players are finally able to scrimmage against one another after several months of socially distant workouts. Point guard Tayshaun Butler will command the point for the third straight year, while JT Brown also serves as a returning starter to watch.
"I know that the social aspect, that's what kids have been missing," Jester said. "Being around their buddies, hanging out and getting on the court and competing — they're bonding and I think that's one thing they've missed."
Jester stressed a point other coaches have echoed throughout the pandemic. "The main thing we're focused on is making sure we're keeping the kids as safe as possible," he said, referring to precautions such as mask wearing and health screenings. "Hopefully it will be worth it and we can get a season in."
At Liberty Christian, which may be the Seminole's team to beat, senior guard Jalen Leftwich returns after grabbing the district's player of the year honors last season. Leftwich averaged 16 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 2019-20. The Bulldogs won the district regular-season title last season and advanced to the state quarterfinals in Class 3.
Jefferson Forest brings back a handful of players, including 6-foot-9 center Joseph Peters, who caused several teams problems last season with his height and strong play around the basket.
At Glass, Best is focused on getting his younger players, many of whom have been playing together for several years, used to the varsity ranks. That can be challenging during the coronavirus age because teams never know when or if there's going to be an outbreak that forces shutdowns.
"The biggest thing about this season is adversity," Best said about his team, which begins play at Jefferson Forest on December 21, which is opening night for teams across the state. All eight Seminole teams will be in action that evening.
The Hilltoppers may be young, but players still have lofty goals. O'maundre Harris, a sophomore point guard, wants to win the Class 4 state championship. That would be the best sort of payoff, considering the struggles athletes have been through during the pandemic.
"I think we can go far and have a good season," Harris said, "as long as we play together, play as a team, it will go really well."
