Area coaches weigh in on VHSL's decision to consider 35-second shot clock

DJ Best is ecstatic at the possibility of a new 35-second shot clock at the high school level.
His E.C. Glass boys basketball team wants to run teams out of the building most nights, so Best looks forward to 2022-23, when the clock could be implemented in high schools across Virginia.
"We score in like six seconds, so we don't worry about that," Best said. "Only few and far between will we see a shot-clock turnover."
The Virginia High School League is considering adding the shot clock, The Roanoke Times reported Thursday, after the National Federation of State High School Associations this week voted to permit state associations to implement 35-second clocks. An additional NFHS proposal to mandate a shot clock nationally was voted down.
The VHSL plans to hold eight meetings with school representatives from across Virginia in August, The Roanoke Times reported. In part, those meetings are to inform schools about the proper way to operate a shot clock during high school games, the paper noted. The league could then make a recommendation to the Executive Committee for a vote, which could be held in February.
Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson also is thrilled about the possible changes.
"I think it does nothing but help us," he said. "I think it's a positive. I think it helps the game and makes it more interesting for the fans. … You've got to work on your efficiency, short-second plays. It's gonna force coaches and players to be better prepared, and it's gonna force us to work harder. And then that word that gets thrown around all the time: execute. You have to execute instead of throwing the ball around for three minutes."
Debate concerning the shot clock in high school basketball has swirled for years. There are enthusiasts and detractors, but few who fall in the middle.
Should the VHSL approve a potential measure in the future, most area schools would need to purchase and mount the clocks. Some area schools, like Heritage and Virginia Episcopal, already own them.
VES (a member of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association) has in the past played in tournaments and showcases in which shot clocks were used. Coach Darko Sedlar estimated the Bishops had 24 more possessions in some of those contests.
Currently, at least eight state associations use the shot clock. Virginia high schools never have, and as of 2019, the league never had made a shot clock proposal to the Executive Committee.
One difficulty VHSL-member schools could face, Johnson noted, is finding proper people to operate the clock.
"There are some places where high school kids are doing it and that's not good," Johnson said. "When schools are strapped for cash they resort to that, and they just can't. Whoever's running it needs to be an adult."
Former Altavista and current Parry McCluer coach Mike Cartolaro, who defeated the Colonels for the Class 1 state championship this winter, told The Roanoke Times this week he is not in favor of a shot clock.
"Just the fact that where do you put them," Cartolaro said. "If everybody could put it on the [backboard] it would be great, but [Class 1] plays in some pretty [small] gyms. It could be a logistical nightmare, and that's separate from how you feel about it philosophically with your style of play."
Johnson also believes the endgame would be more exciting with a shot clock and force teams to apply more strategy to their approaches. Many high school coaches would be forced to change their approach to the game.
Johnson pointed to legendary UNC coach Dean Smith as an example. Smith's four-corners offense, meant to slow the game to a crawl, frustrated opponents and fans alike in the era before colleges implemented a shot clock. "But he adjusted," Johnson said. "… The VHSL will have to pass it. I hope that some of these old-time coaches don't keep us in the past, because holding the ball the whole game is just a soft, sissy way to play, I think."
A clock could also be beneficial to certain styles of defense.
"Heritage has been running the pack-line the last couple years, but it doesn't really work without a shot clock, because you can always keep moving the ball, making the defense move and shift until you find the spot you want," Best said. "Here's the cool thing: you'll start to see so many different types of defenses now."
Both Johnson and Best believe high school teams would begin pressing more often with a shot clock. The goal: press until the offense crosses the timeline and then create to panic. "You just ate up eight seconds of the 35, and now all you have left is 27," Best said.
And both coaches agree a shot clock benefits players who have a future in the game beyond high school, because it gets them used to the fast-paced play of college.
"I think it prepares kids," Best said. "I think that's what needs to happen. As much as we can, we need to prepare kids for the next level."