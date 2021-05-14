Area coaches weigh in on VHSL's decision to consider 35-second shot clock

DJ Best is ecstatic at the possibility of a new 35-second shot clock at the high school level.

His E.C. Glass boys basketball team wants to run teams out of the building most nights, so Best looks forward to 2022-23, when the clock could be implemented in high schools across Virginia.

"We score in like six seconds, so we don't worry about that," Best said. "Only few and far between will we see a shot-clock turnover."

The Virginia High School League is considering adding the shot clock, The Roanoke Times reported Thursday, after the National Federation of State High School Associations this week voted to permit state associations to implement 35-second clocks. An additional NFHS proposal to mandate a shot clock nationally was voted down.

The VHSL plans to hold eight meetings with school representatives from across Virginia in August, The Roanoke Times reported. In part, those meetings are to inform schools about the proper way to operate a shot clock during high school games, the paper noted. The league could then make a recommendation to the Executive Committee for a vote, which could be held in February.

Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson also is thrilled about the possible changes.