Area football squads head into VHSL playoffs

Lynchburg and surrounding counties typically are well represented in the Virginia High School League football playoffs, and 2022 is no exception.

Eleven of 14 teams from this newspaper's coverage area qualified for the postseason, and all will be in action for first-round games this week. The VHSL released its postseason pairings Sunday afternoon.

The Seminole District in particular is well represented, with seven of the district's eight teams in the playoffs. Only three area teams — Liberty from the Seminole and Nelson and Altavista from the Dogwood District — failed to make the postseason.

"I've said this since I came [to Heritage] 11 years ago," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said, "I think the Seminole District is the SEC of Virginia. We may not have all the Division I athletes like the 757 [Hampton Roads region] or Richmond, but this is a very tough, physical, slobberknocker district. If you can make it out of the Seminole healthy and through the first couple rounds of the playoffs, you usually have a chance to make a run at the state championship. And I think it'll be the same this year."

Bradley has taken the Pioneers (9-1) to the playoffs in each of his 11 seasons. The coach has missed the playoffs only four years in his 26-year career: twice while coaching in West Virginia near the beginning of his coaching days and twice at Roanoke's Patrick Henry in 2009 and '10. This year, HHS earned a three-way share of the Seminole District title with E.C. Glass and Liberty Christian.

Heritage boasts a 22-9 playoff record under Bradley.

"That's a testament to our kids' toughness," Bradley added.

Heritage and E.C. Glass both play at home this week at Lynchburg's City Stadium, so the Pioneers will play at 7 p.m. Thursday and Glass will play at 7 p.m. Friday. Inclement weather could push other games scheduled for Friday to Thursday, Saturday or Monday, as Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring heavy rain to the state over the weekend.

E.C. Glass (9-1) captured the No. 1 seed in Region 4D by defeating Liberty Christian (9-1) 26-14 on Friday, ending the Bulldogs' 17-game district winning streak, which dated back three seasons. The Hilltoppers lost by 20 points to LCA on closing night of the regular season last year, then lost to Louisa in the first round of the playoffs. It was a bitter end for Glass, but the team enters this postseason with plenty of momentum.

"I think the loss [to LCA last season] played a huge role going into the playoffs," Glass quarterback George White said Friday night. "But I think [we just next to approach next week] with the same mentality that we approached last week, which is we've gotta get a win, find a way to get a win and prepare as hard as we can."

Glass faces bottom seed Halifax County (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday. The two teams last met on opening night of the 2018 season, with Glass earning a 45-0 win. Glass also has won nine straight against the Comets.

The Hilltoppers flexed their muscles against LCA, putting together their most complete victory of the season to head into the playoffs on the right foot. They sprinted out to an early 14-0 lead and withstood LCA's third-quarter rally, during which the Bulldogs tied the game.

"All three phases of the game — we punted well, we returned well, defense and offense stepped up when they needed to," Glass coach Jeff Woody said. "We got our kids prepared. We went into this game thinking, 'Hey, they're a really good football team, let's keep it simple.'"

Should Glass get past the first round, it would host either No. 5 Amherst (6-4) or No. 4 Orange County (8-2) in the second round. The Lancers are in the playoffs for the fourth straight season. They've been to the playoffs 19 of the last 21 years. Also in the 4D bracket, No. 7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) faces a tough task when it travels to No. 2 Louisa County on Friday.

LCA already had wrapped up the Region 3C's No. 1 seed prior to Friday's loss, because No. 2 Heritage mathematically could not catch the Bulldogs from a points perspective. The Bulldogs play Rustburg (5-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium. The Red Devils lost to LCA 56-6 in the regular season. This marks the first time RHS has been to the playoffs under second-year coach Burt Torrence.

Also in the 3C bracket, No. 3 Brookville (7-3) hosts sixth-seeded Wilson Memorial (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. It's the first meeting between the two programs. It's the 18th straight trip to the playoffs for the Bees, with nine of those visits coming under coach Jon Meeks.

Should Brookville and Heritage both win this week, they'd meet in the second round. The winner of Friday's LCA vs. Rustburg game would play either No. 5 Turner Ashby or No. 4 Spotswood.

Appomattox and Gretna will play first-round games in Region 2C.

The Hawks (5-5) will be on the road at top-seeded Radford (9-1) on Friday. The teams have faced off in fierce battles the last few years, including a 20-7 Radford win in the 2018, an 21-20 overtime thriller Gretna won in the 2019 regular season and a 48-20 Gretna thumping at Radford in the '19 postseason.

Fourth-seeded Appomattox will make its 10th straight playoff appearance, all under Doug Smith, whose only year not in the postseason was 2012, his first at the school. The Raiders will be searching for their sixth state title since 2015. Last season, the squad advanced to the state semifinals. Win this week and they'd either host Gretna or be on the road at Radford.

William Campbell (3-7) travels to Buffalo Gap (6-4) for a first-round Region 1B game Friday. Get the upset in Swoope and the Generals would then face No. 2 Central Lunenburg (10-0). Both Luneburg and top-seeded Riverheads (9-1) received first-round byes.

In Region 3D, Staunton River (5-5) took the No. 7 seed and will travel to No. 2 Magna Vista (7-3). The Golden Eagles have faced the Warriors three times, twice in the playoffs. They split those matchups, with SRHS falling in 2015 and winning in blowout fashion the following year.

VHSL Football Playoffs, First Round

Region 4D

No. 8 Halifax County (5-5) at No. 1 E.C. Glass (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Jefferson Forest (4-6) at No. 2 Louisa County (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Western Albemarle (5-5) at No. 3 Salem (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Amherst (6-4) at No. 4 Orange County (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 3C

No. 8 Rustburg (5-5) at No. 1 LCA (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Staunton (7-3) at No. 2 Heritage (8-2), Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Wilson Memorial (7-3) at No. 3 Brookville (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Turner Ashby (8-2) at No. 4 Spotswood (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 3D

No. 8 Hidden Valley (3-7) at No. 1 Lord Botetourt (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Staunton River (5-5) at No. 2 Magna Vista (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Abingdon (5-5) at No. 3 Christiansburg (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Cave Spring (6-4 at No. 4 Bassett (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 2C

No. 8 Gretna (5-5) at No. 1 Radford (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Dan River (6-4) at No. 2 Martinsville (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Floyd County (7-3) at No. 3 Glenvar (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Alleghany (6-4) at No. 4 Appomattox (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 1B

No. 1 Riverheads (8-1), first round bye

No. 2 Central Lunenburg (10-0), first round bye

No. 6 William Campbell (3-7) at No. 3 Buffalo Gap (6-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Franklin (4-6) at No. 4 Sussex Central (6-4), Friday, 7 p.m.