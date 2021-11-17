Area football teams forging ahead with renewed sense of urgency as region semifinals near

As night fell Wednesday in Appomattox, Doug Smith's squad gathered. They talked about how they aren't ready for the season to end. How some players reaching the end of their high school careers will never again have a chance to play organized football. How it's crunch time.
"We don't want to let the season slip away, so we ought to be practicing at a high level, and our game-time focus should be extremely high. That was the message," Smith said after practice ended.
There's nothing like the playoffs to bring on a renewed sense of urgency.
It's in the air in Appomattox. At Brookville, Tayshaun Butler feels it. So do seniors at Heritage and those a few miles away at Liberty Christian. The four teams from this newspaper's coverage area remaining in the playoff hunt head into region semifinal bouts knowing they have to grit their teeth, focus, pay extra attention to detail and step up their game if they want to stay alive.
"It's all about flipping the switch and having a different mentality," Butler said after the Bees wrapped practice Wednesday in preparation for Friday's Region 3C semifinal bout against Heritage. "It's either win or go home. We've been playing pretty good this year, but we've got to find another gear. We've got to get to the next level."
Down Timberlake Road a few miles at Heritage, the second-seeded Pioneers (9-2) hope to knock off No. 3 Brookville (7-3) after an October regular-season bout that was one for the ages. It was the first double overtime game in the longstanding series that spans 30 matchups, and Heritage won it 30-23.
Brookville wants revenge. Heritage wants to flex its muscles once again. Both have something in common: they don't want to go home yet.
"Some of these seniors, it could be their last football game ever," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "That possibility is scary when you've based your whole life around playing football."
For Bradley, that will to succeed is built throughout the week: breaking down film after games until early morning hours, studying game plans on Sundays, asking players to give their all during the week at practice. All-consuming hours just to get ready for 48 minutes of action on Friday night.
"That's what I love about football: to see all that grind pay off on Fridays," Bradley added. "I think what we've done here is embrace the grind. Trust the process. The process is what wins you football games on Friday night."
Week 2 is typically a little different than other playoff weeks. It's the time when some teams are coming off huge blowouts from Week 1, the competition starts to get tougher, and Thanksgiving is just a few days away. It's a time to stay focused on the task at hand rather than on outside factors.
"Everyone's so dialed in right know because you want to live to play another day," Brookville coach Jon Meeks said. "So I think the focus is there. They're not worried about breaks coming up or anything like that. I think everyone wants to play hard for themselves and for their teammates and make sure we have the opportunity to play next week."
The Region 3C's top seed, LCA (10-0), hosts No. 5 Broadway (7-4) on Friday. The Bulldogs radiate talent in each age group, but more than anything, it's been the team's 18 seniors who have paved the way for a season unlike any in school history.
LCA won the Seminole District regular-season title outright after sharing it with Heritage in the spring season, is a No. 1 region seed for the second straight season and is trying to win its first VHSL football championship.
"One of the joys of this year is seeing the senior class put themselves in a position to achieve some really lofty goals and to do some first-time things for our school and our athletic program," coach Frank Rocco said before the regular-season closed, "and I want nothing more for this class than to achieve that."
At Appomattox (9-1), Smith feels like something is missing right now — the kind of thing not necessarily apparent during games, but attributes people pick up on in the hallways or around town: the idea of service to your teammates, school and community. Smith has always asked his Raiders to go the extra mile in that regard, but it's been difficult to pull off this year, mainly because of COVID effects and protocols and Smith's own personal battle with multiple myeloma.
"Service, having that mentality is what makes you play for each other on the field," Smith said. "We're trying to get that back and make up for lost time on some of the things that we've built our program on around here."
The No. 2 seed Raiders host No. 3 Radford (8-3) in the Region 2C semifinals Friday. The two teams have faced off twice in recent memory. In 2018, Radford ended Appomattox's bid for four straight state titles with a 28-25 victory in the region finals. Last spring the Raiders swatted away the Bobcats 41-12 in the opening round of the postseason, eventually going on to claim their fifth state title in six years. This one is a serious test for Appomattox, which has won 30 of its last 31 games and is a breathtaking 85-5 since the start of the 2015 season.
"Let's play more than for ourselves," Smith said when asked about his message to the team this week. "If you try to grab everything for yourselves, it's gonna slip right through your hands and it's gonna be over. We have to play for something big and focus on doing your job and support each other and have short memories when it comes to mistakes and successes. It's next play up."