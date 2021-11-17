Area football teams forging ahead with renewed sense of urgency as region semifinals near

Brookville wants revenge. Heritage wants to flex its muscles once again. Both have something in common: they don't want to go home yet.

"Some of these seniors, it could be their last football game ever," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "That possibility is scary when you've based your whole life around playing football."

For Bradley, that will to succeed is built throughout the week: breaking down film after games until early morning hours, studying game plans on Sundays, asking players to give their all during the week at practice. All-consuming hours just to get ready for 48 minutes of action on Friday night.

"That's what I love about football: to see all that grind pay off on Fridays," Bradley added. "I think what we've done here is embrace the grind. Trust the process. The process is what wins you football games on Friday night."

Week 2 is typically a little different than other playoff weeks. It's the time when some teams are coming off huge blowouts from Week 1, the competition starts to get tougher, and Thanksgiving is just a few days away. It's a time to stay focused on the task at hand rather than on outside factors.