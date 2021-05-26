Area schools hold spring signing ceremonies

"You don't really see many girl track athletes go to the next level from Heritage," Blake said, "so it just feels thrilling to know that we have the chance because we put in really hard work to get here."

Hawkins noted the Pioneers will attempt to defend their 2019 spring outdoor state team title with a target on its back next month.

"This is a huge shoutout to our coaches," she said, "because without them we wouldn't be here."

Also taking part in the ceremony at Heritage were: Zach Ferguson (football, Bridgewater); Jacobi Lambert (basketball, Patrick Henry Community College); and Bre'Andre Horsley and Emeron Komen, who will make the journey together to Florida, where they will play for at McDougal Technical Institute, a junior college.

Liberty Christian and Amherst also held signing ceremonies Wednesday afternoon.

Eight athletes at LCA attended, including pole vaulter Emory Pafford, a two-time state champion who set a new Virginia High School League state indoor meet record for Class 3 with a 12-8 earlier this year. She's heading to Liberty University, but first will go for her third state title next month.