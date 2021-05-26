Area schools hold spring signing ceremonies

It's a simple, unassuming task: put pen to paper and sign away.
But for young athletes taking part in signing ceremonies, the experience is a thrilling one. Because sometimes that signature doesn't just represent a bond, it stands as the fulfillment of a lifelong goal: a college education and the chance to continue an athletic career.
That's how Heritage seniors Graysen Arnold, Tya Blake and Kaelynn Hawkins felt Wednesday. The three track & field teammates signed their Division I National Letters of Intent inside the school's gym, highlighting a group of seven athletes who attended the ceremony.
"It's hard to put into words," Arnold, a state champion thrower, said with bright eyes and a wide smile she couldn't contain. "It's more than exciting; it's like fulfilling a dream that you've had for such a long time, and it's actually coming true. The anticipation to experience that dream and actually grasp it and live through it, that's exciting."
Arnold is headed to Appalachian State for discus, shot put, hammer and weight throw. Hawkins will attend Saint Francis in Pennsylvania and plans to compete in the 200 and 400 dashes and triple and long jumps. And Blake will attend East Tennessee State, where she plans to continue making waves in the triple and long jump and possibly add the 400 hurdles to her collegiate repertoire.
"You don't really see many girl track athletes go to the next level from Heritage," Blake said, "so it just feels thrilling to know that we have the chance because we put in really hard work to get here."
Hawkins noted the Pioneers will attempt to defend their 2019 spring outdoor state team title with a target on its back next month.
"This is a huge shoutout to our coaches," she said, "because without them we wouldn't be here."
Also taking part in the ceremony at Heritage were: Zach Ferguson (football, Bridgewater); Jacobi Lambert (basketball, Patrick Henry Community College); and Bre'Andre Horsley and Emeron Komen, who will make the journey together to Florida, where they will play for at McDougal Technical Institute, a junior college.
Liberty Christian and Amherst also held signing ceremonies Wednesday afternoon.
Eight athletes at LCA attended, including pole vaulter Emory Pafford, a two-time state champion who set a new Virginia High School League state indoor meet record for Class 3 with a 12-8 earlier this year. She's heading to Liberty University, but first will go for her third state title next month.
"Ever since I was little I wanted to go to LU," she said. "I love their coaches and I'm excited for the Christian environment."
Basketball teammates Jalen Leftwich and Seth Hildebrand also made an appearance, with Leftwich sporting Emory & Henry gear and Hildebrand wearing a Randolph College T-shirt.
"The campus is beautiful," Hildebrand said, "but the biggest decision is the coaching staff. The way they supported me throughout the whole [process]. They've been recruiting me since junior year, so they've been there. I've gotten pretty close to the coaching staff. Their philosophy I realized is the way I like to play. The way Randolph plays basketball is fast-paced, so my quickness and speed will likely help me excel."
Leftwich, who is an all-state guard and Seminole District player of the year, made his E&H decision before his senior season began. He'll play for a school that soon will be new to the Division II ranks.
"I like the atmosphere," he said. "It felt like a family when I walked in. It's a Division II program, which is what I was looking for."
Also honored at the LCA ceremony were: Brock Duff (baseball, Virginia Wesleyan); Josh Powell (club swimming at LU); Lysie Findley (soccer, LU); Katie Burke (volleyball, Regent University); Travis Floyd (cheer, JMU) and Mason McBride (cheer, JMU).
At Amherst, shortstop Christian Martin highlighted an eight-person ceremony by signing his NLI to play at Virginia Tech.
Also attending the Amherst event were: sisters Kiara Smith (track, University of Lynchburg) and Kendra Smith (basketball, Randolph College); Nick Moore (track & field, Montana State); Nadia West (basketball, Randolph College); Brandon Franklin (baseball, Bluefield College); Kaine Morris (wrestling, Ashland University); and Kylee Martin (wrestling, Averett University).