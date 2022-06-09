Area teams gear up for VHSL's Spring Jubilee in search of state titles

One mark of a solid team: its ability to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Appomattox's baseball team knows how to do that well. Throughout these playoffs, the Raiders have created a new identity: the team that simply finds a way. Even if it's against the odds.

There was their walk-off win against Chatham in the Region 2C semifinals that secured a state tournament berth. A 4-3 come-from-behind victory when the season was on the line in Tuesday's state quarterfinals against Gate City. And there's also plenty of resolve.

Now the Raiders face Stuarts Draft on Friday morning in the Class 2 state semifinals. The game begins at 10 a.m. from Salem Memorial Ballpark.

"We're a good, solid team all the way around, but probably the thing that gets overlooked is their resiliency. They don't quit," Raiders coach Joe Caruso said Thursday evening as the team was en route to Salem after an afternoon practice at the school. "When you get to tournament baseball, something's going to go wrong, something's not gonna work out the way you want it to. And it's how you handle it that makes all the difference."

Five teams and two individual tennis players from this newspaper's coverage area are still going strong for the VHSL's Spring Jubilee, which will be held Friday and Saturday. Appomattox is joined in the baseball playoffs by Jefferson Forest (Class 4) and Liberty Christian (Class 3). Appomattox's softball team and JF's boys soccer squad are in the mix. And E.C. Glass senior Spencer Knight and LCA's Catherine Mowry are in the tennis state semifinals.

Appomattox players relaxed during their trip Thursday. Some played cards. Others got some shut-eye. "I'm sure there'll be nerves. They're high school kids," Caruso said, adding the mood of the team was "pretty good." "I think this time of the season, how could it not be?" he said. "You've already been hugely successful."

Caruso will call on senior lefty Hunter Garrett for Friday's start. Stuarts Draft (14-9) is the Region 2B runner-up. Appomattox is the Region 2C champ.

Jefferson Forest (21-4) faces Hanover at 1 p.m. Friday in the Class 4 semifinals at Riverbend High in Fredericksburg. The Cavaliers' road to the final four has been laced with drama, too. There was a hit-fest against Pulaski, a 2-0 nail-biter against Orange County, a 2-1 win against Salem that ended with a walk-off single by Nate Pyle and an 8-0 blowout against Millbrook on Tuesday, in which sophomore Breckin Nace entered for pitcher Peyton Smith (hamstring) five pitches into the game and threw 6⅓ strong innings.

"To get this far in the season, you've got to be able to hit one through nine," JF coach Ryan Gilleland said after Tuesday's win. Hanover features numerous Division I recruits, but JF will rely on its strong defense and pitching to lead the way, and hope the bats keep up their recent hot streak.

After an unexplained change in the Class 3 bracket, Liberty Christian is set to take on Lafayette in the semifinals at 10 a.m. at Spotsylvania High.

The Bulldogs (21-2) originally were set to play Meridian, but had to pivot for the new matchup with the Rams (17-7). LCA coach Randy Tomlin said he learned of the change Thursday and isn't sure why the switch was made.

LCA, making its fifth semifinal appearance in the last seven seasons, hopes to advance to the title game for the first time since 2017, when it won the crown. To do so, the Bulldogs will turn to a pitching staff that's showcased its depth of late.

Six pitchers toed the rubber in the quarterfinals Tuesday and combined to give up seven runs, matching the most it had allowed all year. But being able to escape without any one player seeing his pitch count run too high means the Bulldogs carry plenty of available arms into the game against Lafayette, which beat LCA in the semis in 2019.

“Good to know that we can reach back and throw guys that out there that we feel really confident in,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin still is determining who will start Friday.

The coach also said he’s stressed the importance of solid defense and throwing strikes against the Rams, who are batting .324 and have five individuals with averages north of that, including UVa commit Luke Hanson (.338). For the Bulldogs, who could face one of three Rams starters with ERAs of 2.74 or better, the approach is simple: “Get good pitches you can hit,” Tomlin said.

SOFTBALL

In Salem, the semifinals will feature a rematch of last year’s state championship game between Appomattox and Randolph-Henry. The Raiders, who won their first crown since 1987 last season, will play the Statesmen at 10 a.m. at Moyer Complex.

Since last year’s title tilt, ACHS has added 22 wins to its streak, which sits at 38 heading into Friday’s game. Included in that string of victories are 15 straight shutouts, thanks to senior southpaw Courtney Layne and the rest of the defense.

Layne, a University of Virginia commit, tossed a perfect game to give ACHS the win last year. She recorded 15 Ks that day, and has put together similarly dominant outings this season.

Layne fans an average of 17.3 batters per seven innings and owns a 0.342 WHIP and 0.18 ERA. Opponents are batting .069 against her.

The Statemen feature sophomore pitcher Danner Allen, Appomattox shortstop Kelsey Hackett’s cousin.

Allen has suffered just two losses in the Statemen’s 22-2 season. Only Rustburg — a team ACHS beat twice, 5-0 and 10-0 — has handed Allen losses (by scores of 1-0 and 3-1).

Appomattox enters with a .390 average, but expect Allen to have learned from the teams’ last meeting, when she gave up seven hits.

This year, Allen boats a 0.44 ERA and 0.525 WHIP. She averages 14.8 Ks per seven innings.

“We know Danner pretty well. [Thursday] we went into practice knowing what she most likely would throw and worked on everything that we could see,” Hackett said.

The approach for Appomattox, Hackett added, is to stay disciplined — “wait four our pitch; swing at our pitch” — but also to get started as early as possible at the plate.

“Try to get on early, score early and keep that lead,” Hackett said, adding she and her teammates hope to exploit their ability to both play small ball and unload deep shots.

BOYS SOCCER

Jefferson Forest, in search of a return to the state championship and its first title since 2011, will meet Great Bridge in the semifinals at 11 a.m. at Chancellor High.

“The biggest thing for [Friday] is energy and confidence,” JF coach Scott Zaring said, highlighting the early game time as an extra factor for which his team has prepared.

The Cavaliers (19-2-1), Zaring added, have reason to be sure of themselves because of the performances of a number of players in the postseason.

Jonah Towles, AJ Arthur and Jacob Gong each provided go-ahead goals in games against Tuscarora (in the state quarterfinals) and previously vs. E.C. Glass, taking the pressure off of Kyle Butcher and Walker Stebbings, who JF knows will be “game-planned for” in Friday’s game and the state final, should the Cavs advance.

Additionally, JF has benefited from the play of Wilson Hetrick in goal. In the 2-1 win in the quarters, Hetrick had eight saves, including four that were “game-changing,” Zaring said.

“He has had to do some incredible things for us to keep us in games,” the coach added, explaining the Cavs' back line is entirely new since last year. “… I certainly think we have somebody special back there, and he’s proving it. We’re gonna need him to continue to prove it if we’re gonna get back [to the championship].”

Hetrick and JF face a Great Bridge team that is “solid all around,” Zaring said, so his group needs to impose its will and make the Wildcats (15-3-1) account for every player on the offensive end.

TENNIS

Knight takes the court for the Class 4 state singles semis in Newport News at 10 a.m. Friday. The Region 4D champ will go against Region B champ Jacob Pfab of Powhatan.

"I think Spencer has just elevated his game all around," Glass coach Tim Matthews said. "He's stronger, he's faster. ... He plays tennis non-stop. He eats, sleeps and breathes tennis, so this is a passion."

Matthews and assistant coach Leverne Marshall, who plans to take over as boys coach at Glass next season, both noted Knight's game was improved in the offseason by facing opponents from across the country in tournaments. The senior benefits from a blistering serve, a powerful forehand and on-court intelligence.

"He's learned through these tournaments how to find opponents weaknesses and use that [knowledge] in his favor," Matthews said.

LCA's Mowry, the Region 3C singles champ, faces Tabb's Christina Baxter in the Class 3 semis at 10 a.m. Friday at Virginia Tech.