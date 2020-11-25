Area wrestling teams, knowing they're at high risk for disease spread, hoping for season

Simons said his coaching staff is working to get athletes mentally engaged in the meantime by getting them on the scale and helping them understand what they need to do on their own to be physically in shape for a season.

At Glass, Simons’ team also has been conditioning to get back in match shape. Simons acknowledged, however, there is no simulating what competition will look like without contact.

“For us, if we can’t get hands on each other, not really a whole lot that we can do,” he said.

Other challenges have accompanied the pandemic, too.

Stanberry said it’s been difficult to recruit younger students at the school since they’ve moved to a virtual format.

Similarly, Simons said he doesn’t yet know exactly what his team will look like until the season officially starts and athletes are required to come to practice.

And once or if the season does commence, coaches will continue to navigate hurdles.

There’s the fact that a shorter season than normal (what will amount to about 60% of a normal schedule during the regular season) will force them to adjust training methods and ensure athletes peak at the right time.