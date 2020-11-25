Area wrestling teams, knowing they're at high risk for disease spread, hoping for season

High school teams across the state are facing a precarious future. Will they begin to compete next month? Or will the pandemic force another alteration to plans?
With the knowledge their sport carries perhaps more significant risks than any other, area wrestling teams are holding out hope their season will commence, and balancing challenges unlike any they’ve seen in the past.
“Probably a couple times a week I get asked,” E.C. Glass coach Adam Simons said of the conversations he’s had with parents and athletes of late. They, like all others with fingers on the pulse of the high school wrestling scene in Virginia, ask about what may happen with their season. For now, they can only play out hypothetical scenarios.
Despite recently levied additional restrictions for high school sporting events, the Virginia High School League is planning for competition to make its return next month. That fewer spectators (25) will be allowed at games or contests (as a result of Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent order) hasn’t deterred the league from pushing its plan.
As of Monday, no school division in the area had chosen to stray outside that path. The school board for one division, Amherst County, even went so far last week as to informally endorse a plan to move forward with staging games.
So area wrestling coaches are doing everything they can, too, to make progress in an offseason unlike any other, as they approach what is sure to be an unusual slate of matches.
“We’re preparing for a season,” Heritage coach Brandon Stanberry said recently.
With apprehension around rising case numbers heading into the holidays, Stanberry realizes there are concerns among the public about holding wrestling matches.
For example, other school divisions in the state, including Fluvanna and Arlington counties, have even canceled wrestling while allowing other winter sports to be played.
And with minutes of sustained hand-to-hand contact necessary in the sport, wrestlers and coaches understand there are questions about the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“It’s hard for outside people to look in and say, ‘How are you gonna do the sport of wrestling when you have contact all the time?” Stanberry acknowledged.
But, Stanberry added, that wrestlers will grapple for five minutes or less —under the threshold of 15 minutes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses to define as “close contact” — during regular matches should assuage some anxiety. Under return-to-play guidelines from the VHSL, regular matches will take place under a 1-2-2 format: one minute for the first period, followed by two for the second and third.
The VHSL also has said only dual and tri meets will be allowed, with quads requiring special evaluation and approval.
Simons argued as a result, should a case pop up among wrestlers during the season, spread can be contained more easily.
“All the 170s from the area are wrestling each other,” Simons said, explaining contact would be limited to only those in the same weight classes.
Cleaning mats and eliminating unnecessary contact are other safety measures that will be in place, should a season commence.
At Heritage, the Pioneers will continue to implement changes and do things “by the book,” Stanberry said, referencing the changes he’s also seen as an assistant coach with the school’s football team.
“It does work,” Stanberry said of changes in place — like splitting athletes into pods to prevent spread, doing temperature checks and ensuring distancing when possible — with the outdoor sport.
Inside the gym, Stanberry and Simons have added similar safety protocols in their offseason.
Wrestlers are distanced and are “working on fundamentals,” according to Stanberry, and coaches are doing all the necessary screening and cleaning.
Under current guidelines, wrestlers should not come into physical contact at all until practices officially begin Dec. 14.
That means coaches have been forced to get creative in their offseason preparation.
Simons said his coaching staff is working to get athletes mentally engaged in the meantime by getting them on the scale and helping them understand what they need to do on their own to be physically in shape for a season.
At Glass, Simons’ team also has been conditioning to get back in match shape. Simons acknowledged, however, there is no simulating what competition will look like without contact.
“For us, if we can’t get hands on each other, not really a whole lot that we can do,” he said.
Other challenges have accompanied the pandemic, too.
Stanberry said it’s been difficult to recruit younger students at the school since they’ve moved to a virtual format.
Similarly, Simons said he doesn’t yet know exactly what his team will look like until the season officially starts and athletes are required to come to practice.
And once or if the season does commence, coaches will continue to navigate hurdles.
There’s the fact that a shorter season than normal (what will amount to about 60% of a normal schedule during the regular season) will force them to adjust training methods and ensure athletes peak at the right time.
That will be especially important heading into the offseason, when only half of a normal state tournament field will qualify. Rather than 16 athletes in each class’ tournament competing over multiple days, only the top two in each region (eight total) will compete in a one-day event.
A constant “issue” with forfeits in the sport could be magnified during the pandemic, according to Simons, if cases pop up at schools.
And that athletes will only experience hands-on training for two weeks before matches begin will be another challenge.
“There will be a lot of ugliness for a while,” Simons said of his projections for early on in the season. “It’s not gonna be pretty.”
Still, he’d trade that for a chance to compete. What would be a foregone conclusion in any other year can’t be guaranteed until the minute the first match starts.
“We’re in a very weird spot right now,” Simons said. “You’re doing all this work and all these plans, and you could be told tomorrow it was all for nothing.”
