As Appomattox aims for second straight state title, support for coach Doug Smith widespread

Raiders players this season, too, are invested in the process — as is, of course, their coach.

From an apartment in Durham, North Carolina, where he stayed while he received chemo and a stem cell transplant at Duke University Hospital, he tuned into games on Friday nights this season.

During last Friday’s win over Glenvar, he sat at a dining table with his Appomattox hat on and watched as his players blocked a punt early in the game.

He screamed in excitement, raised his hands in celebration, and yelled, as every other coach would, “Get on it! Go, go, go!” Jonathan Pennix picked up the ball and ran it to the end zone, prompting more joy from the coach, who clapped and smiled wide.

Then Smith asked the person on the other end of that video call, someone on the Appomattox sideline that night, which players were in on the block.

He still was coaching, from a state away, amid treatment for cancer.

“It’s about everyone else but him,” Dodge said. “Going through what he’s going through and still having that desire to help the kids, it shows exactly who he is.”