As Appomattox aims for second straight state title, support for coach Doug Smith widespread

Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford talked about the talent of Appomattox players who lined up against his Highlanders last Friday night. The players clad in navy blue, Clifford said, many of them possess skills that can carry them to the next level.
Then, amid his praise for the team that had just secured a 48-21 win over his, he talked about the person he didn’t see that night, but who nonetheless was present.
Without pausing or prompting, Clifford talked about Appomattox coach Doug Smith, the man who has been largely responsible for ending the Highlanders’ season each of the last four years.
“I hope he’s back,” said Clifford, who, over a green, long-sleeved shirt, wore the colors of Appomattox.
On that T-shirt, the words “Smith Strong.” He’d been wearing it all night long.
“He’s a good man,” the Glenvar coach continued. “I love Coach Smith. He brings out … I like to think, the best in me.”
Sure, Clifford was talking about Smith’s understanding of the game, and his ability to get the best out of players. The Raiders’ prowess can’t be overlooked. Teams from the area; coaches of teams from outside Central Virginia, like Clifford; and football fans from across the commonwealth all know the names Appomattox and Smith thanks to their four state titles in the previous five seasons.
But Clifford explained his admiration for the Smith goes beyond the gridiron.
“It’s the type of Christ-like man he is,” Clifford said. “I think he’s set the bar pretty high, to try to mimic that type of lifestyle. I’m certainly proud to call him a colleague. I want to beat him, and I want him to know I want to beat him, but I’m proud to be associated with him.”
That mindset is one that’s taken on new meaning in the past several months since Smith’s cancer diagnosis.
When news of Smith’s battle came out last fall, it “spread like wildfire” through Appomattox and Central Virginia, said Danny Broggin, coach at William Campbell. So, too, did support, and Broggin’s team and others quickly jumped aboard that mission.
Broggin and the Generals “made it our duty” to practically show their appreciation for a coach who has led the Raiders to multiple lopsided wins in the Dogwood District matchup over the Generals the past few seasons.
“No one fights alone,” was the message for Smith on a game-day poster from William Campbell. Players from Broggin’s team also created an oversized card for the coach.
In Altavista, players wear maroon ties on their sneakers in recognition of Smith’s fight against multiple myeloma.
Those acts of appreciation for Smith have made their way around social media, as have thousands of messages of support and comments on posts about Smith’s treatment — which come from both inside and outside the county, including from fans of opposing teams who say they can’t help but respect the Raiders and their coach.
Appomattox athletic director Chris Dodge has heard from the fellow athletic directors, past and present, who offer messages of encouragement. From the Virginia High School League and from opposing coaches, who say they’re thinking about and praying for Smith.
In the community and at the Raiders’ home, Bragg Stadium, Smith’s impact is obvious. His name is across the chests of fans as they don those “Smith Strong” T-shirts, it’s above the play clock at the stadium, and it’s written in massive letters alongside a photo of him on a billboard on U.S. 460.
The outpouring of support speaks to “what kind of man he is,” Broggin said.
Broggin calls Smith a mentor when it comes to football and life. He’s learned from Smith what being a man of faith means, and what it takes to put together a winning program.
“Every program in the U.S. can learn what it means to play with the power of one,” Broggin said. Appomattox and its four state titles, he added, is an example of “what it really looks like to buy in.”
Raiders players this season, too, are invested in the process — as is, of course, their coach.
From an apartment in Durham, North Carolina, where he stayed while he received chemo and a stem cell transplant at Duke University Hospital, he tuned into games on Friday nights this season.
During last Friday’s win over Glenvar, he sat at a dining table with his Appomattox hat on and watched as his players blocked a punt early in the game.
He screamed in excitement, raised his hands in celebration, and yelled, as every other coach would, “Get on it! Go, go, go!” Jonathan Pennix picked up the ball and ran it to the end zone, prompting more joy from the coach, who clapped and smiled wide.
Then Smith asked the person on the other end of that video call, someone on the Appomattox sideline that night, which players were in on the block.
He still was coaching, from a state away, amid treatment for cancer.
“It’s about everyone else but him,” Dodge said. “Going through what he’s going through and still having that desire to help the kids, it shows exactly who he is.”
Keyshawn Baker, a senior running back for the Raiders, has learned from his coach in a different fashion this year, over FaceTime, often, rather than via in-person instruction during practices and games.
“He has that presence that he’s still there, he can still bring us together, even when he’s not physically here,” Baker said.
Smith, Baker explained, still rallies the Raiders to work as a team toward their goal: another championship.
The quest continues Saturday, when Appomattox takes on Union in the Class 2 state semifinals at 2 p.m. in Big Stone Gap.
And as the Raiders go for a second straight title, and fifth in six years, Smith likely will be watching and communicating live with the sideline once again. This time, after making the trek back to Virginia from North Carolina this week, he’ll do so from his home.
Smith is focused now on recovery, and, as ever, on his players as they aim to continue their state supremacy.