Last year, David Hobbs called one of his former teammates, Clark Wingfield, with an idea. It's time, Hobbs said, for the E.C. Glass boys basketball team of 1967 to get together for a reunion.

Some players from that team see each other regularly, but they hadn't hung out as a group in 55 years. Hobbs told his former teammate: "Fifty-five years is long enough for us to have not seen each other."

So last September, the team met at Oakwood Country Club and reminisced about old times. About a thrilling game-winning shot in Charlottesville. About where life had taken them in the intervening years. About a basketball program in Lynchburg that, despite numerous successes, had never punched its way back to a state championship game.

They didn't know it then, but the basketball gods must've been smiling down on them. Or at least smiling down on the team preparing for the season inside a gym off Memorial Avenue.

"Somebody must've listened to us," Wingfield said this week, when talking about the reunion. "Little did we know Glass was gonna roll out this type of season."

The current Hilltoppers sport a 25-2 record. They defeated Tuscarora High on Monday night and will now, for the first time in 56 years, play in a state championship game.

The bus driver

Go to a game at Glass' McCue Gymnasium and you might find Wingfield — and his friend and former teammate Tommy Trice — sitting on the visiting side, up on the top row, their backs against the wall, watching their Hilltoppers. They sit under a blue 1967 state championship banner. Banners of all kind line the walls at McCue, but there isn't a more recent state banner for boys basketball.

That might be about to change. DJ Best's squad has won 16 straight, including last week's Region 4D title, and has demolished most opposing teams this season. Fans have come out in droves to watch the playoff run.

Trice may sit in the back row at McCue, but he has a front-row view of the action. Literally. Because Trice, a junior in '67, drives the bus for the Hilltoppers basketball team. His coaching tenure in Lynchburg spanned decades. Now Trice drives the bus for numerous teams at Glass.

But the boys basketball team has a special place in his heart.

"I'm thrilled," Trice said about the current state run. "I've taken them to every game we go to."

After Glass defeated Tuscarora Monday night at Heritage High and then got back on the bus, Trice had a message for the team.

"I told them 'You've got an opportunity to do something that hasn't been done in 50-some years,'" Trice said. "People have talked to me about that [1967 state championship game] all my life. People remember that game. And of course it was exciting. Now, 50-some years later, I've forgotten more about the game than anything else. You remember some of the highlights of the tournament. I said, 'You'll remember this for the rest of your life. And it's gonna be even better if you finish the deal.'"

Trice was named most valuable player of the 1967 state tournament. He remembers losing one game that year: to Greensboro, North Carolina-based Grimsley High at Greensboro Coliseum. Going to Greensboro was one of the highlights of the season. That year, Glass played in a game ahead of a matchup between Duke and Ohio State. Another year, the 'Toppers played prior to a game that featured UNC.

They lost that '67 matchup to Grimsley in Greensboro, but returned the favor that same season when the Whirlies traveled to Lynchburg. With players like Trice, Hobbs, David Pugh, Wingfield, John Swann and Bob Ray, the Hilltoppers wouldn't lose again.

Trice, a co-captain along with Hobbs, was destined for a basketball career at Virginia Tech. He was also a standout football player at Glass. But that one year of basketball might be among his favorite memories.

"You just don't get many opportunities to be in a game like this," he said.

Trice was speaking about Thursday's 8 p.m. game against Varina, which will be held at Virginia Commonwealth's Siegel Center in Richmond. But he could've been referencing that '67 title game, as well. The one hallowed in Hilltopper Country. The one people still talk about. The one that, at least until Thursday night, produced the most recent state basketball trophy in school history. It sits in the lobby outside McCue, on the bottom row of a large case that features other state championship trophies and programs and an assortment of mementos.

Trice has been driving team buses, he said, since he began coaching in 1979. But this boys basketball team is special, partly because it's on the same path as that team 56 years ago.

"I'm just ecstatic, to tell you the truth," Trice said. "Because they play hard and they give you their all."

The game

Glass traveled to Charlottesville for the 1A state tournament, a three-day event. In the title game, the Hilltoppers and Hampton were tied at 38-all.

Trice estimates 3,000 to 4,000 people made the trip from Lynchburg. Roughly that many people also showed up to University Hall in support of Hampton.

"They say that at one time it was the largest crowd [to see a game at University Hall]," Trice said.

That's when coach Jimmie Bryan, winner of three other state titles up until that point, had a simple message for his players: win the tipoff.

"We did," Wingfield said, "and that was it."

That was it, because Glass held the ball. A minute ticked by, and then another, and another. The strategy was simple. Like North Carolina's four corners offense, it was meant to infuriate the team on defense, run out the clock and then hit the shot when the moment was right.

And that's just what Hobbs did. Hobbs, a senior, hit the game winner from just beyond the foul line, Trice recalled, with just a second or two on the clock. The final: E.C. Glass 40, Hampton 38.

"It's a memory you never lose," Wingfield said. "It's a lifetime you never lose."

Hobbs' final shot became the stuff of legends at Glass. "Steady, very calm" is how Wingfield described Hobbs.

"He did say something a few months ago," Wingfield added. "He said, 'The one thing we had that I thought made us successful: we all had so much confidence. ... When we took to the court, we knew we were gonna win.' I thought about that later. That's right, I don't remember anyone not willing to step up and take the last shot. His confidence oozed down to the rest of us.

"We got the tap and he sat on it and, eventually, he ends up taking the shot. I don't think he ever thought about passing it to anyone else. Plenty of us would've taken it, but he took it."

Wingfield recalls all the trimmings of that state tournament. Team breakfasts, wandering the university grounds or downtown Charlottesville, playing games in University Hall and Coach Bryan sitting outside the hotel at night to make sure players didn't venture out and find trouble.

"It's your first real experience getting away from home," Wingfield recalled.

For the junior, it was a formative time. There were others. Like when he and fellow teammates would hit the outdoor courts during the summer. There they would play against basketball players from Dunbar High School in the days before E.C. Glass integrated. The Poets were in their heyday during that time period as well, so there was plenty of talent on those courts.

There were no travel teams or AAU clubs. Weight training wasn't as intense as it is today. Players held down summer jobs and would get together on the city courts to play at night.

"It was earned respect," Wingfield recalled. "E.C. Glass was in turmoil, and I really think basketball helped a number of us assimilate."

The team in 1967 was still all white. But as more Black students began attending Glass, Dunbar would shut its doors in 1970. In the decades to come, the basketball team at E.C. Glass would begin to look much different. The Hilltoppers would take on a different style as the game itself evolved.

Yesterday's players and today's

O'Maundre Harris has carried the Hilltoppers in 2022-23 by averaging more than 26 points per game. In the postseason, his output has been even higher, closer to 30 points per outing.

"We just feel like we can do something that hasn't been done in a long time," Harris said. "Being a part of this, going as far as we can, it feels good to be a part of it."

Jason Knox, a junior who scored 15 points against Tuscarora on Monday to help Glass advance to the title game, heard Trice's speech later that night.

"We've got to keep working together and being a team," he said. "Just seizing the moment. "Take the opportunity. That's what we did; we saw the opportunity and we took it."

Camp Conner, a senior, has heard a lot about 1967 recently. He feels a connection to the past, even though the past is so distant.

"It's just cool being in the same spot," he said.

Trice and Wingfield have attended numerous games this year. At Glass, they were sometimes accompanied by former teammates Mitch Garbee and Deak Childress. There's a difference, of course, between the former players in the stands and the current ones on the court.

Glass in '67 would score 40, 50 points per game. Glass' current team has scored in the 80s numerous times this season. The Hilltoppers play a fast-paced game that relies on quick transition offense and traps that produce turnovers on defense. The Hilltoppers of old were patient, as Coach Bryan "wanted to control the tempo at both ends," Wingfield recalled.

But despite their differences, there is a common bond. The bond of being a Hilltopper and the bond of basketball that links folks from different generations. One group that met its mark and the other hoping to fulfill its dreams.

"I'm just proud of them," Trice said, "and I want them to finish the deal."