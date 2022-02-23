As region play heats up, area teams embrace survival mode and rely on cool, confident players

Survive and advance. It's a cliché, Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson noted, but that doesn't make the statement any less true this time of year.

And for several area teams, that's just what playoff games are amounting to right now.

Take Johnson's Colonels. They lost point guard Ryan Hart to a season-ending shoulder injury in Tuesday night's 55-46 victory over Franklin in the Region 1B quarterfinals, which was a big blow. Hart was averaging 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and 1.5 steals per game. But Altavista soldiered on, getting a double-double from sophomore guard Jayden Boyd (18 points, 10 rebounds) and another strong performance from junior forward Stuart Hunt (16 points, nine assists).

"We showed a lot of resolve to be able to battle back," Johnson said. Franklin and Altavista went back and forth in what was essentially a one-possession affair most of the game. "[Franklin] brought some really good energy, and it took everything we had to come out with the win."

Twenty-three miles away, at Heritage High, the Pioneers boys were in a similar boat against visiting Charlottesville. Every time Heritage punched, the Black Knights punched back.

HHS trailed by as many as seven points, but senior Kyle Ferguson and junior Terrell Washington were electric down the stretch. Ferguson scored a career-high 36 points, and Washington finished with a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds). Heritage went 27 of 35 from the free-throw line.

"We have six seniors," Heritage coach Tony Crews said, "and their leadership really showed throughout the fourth quarter." Heritage won that final frame 26-17, Ferguson was 9 of 11 from the free-throw line in the fourth, and HHS earned a 71-65 victory.

That steel resolve is necessary to advance in what's often a frenzied, high-tension few weeks of postseason play. Confidence is key, too.

Take E.C. Glass' O'Maundre Harris or Aidan Treacy for example. Glass' lead wasn't yet comfortable Tuesday against Blacksburg when Treacy started unloading 3-pointers. He never stopped, draining five of seven chances. And Harris kept charging into the lane, putting up shots under pressure or dishing out to shooters. Both players were cool under playoff pressure. The result: a berth into the Class 4 state field.

"When you've got a guard like O'Maundre that can penetrate the gap and get into the lane as well as he does, you're wide open. You've got to have confidence in your shot, that you can knock it down," Glass coach DJ Best said. "And I tell all the guys, I don't have any lack of confidence. Shoot it. If you feel like you can make it, let it fly. We'll deal with the consequences later."

At Altavista, confidence is seen in the eyes of Hunt, who has 12 double-doubles (nine from points and rebounds, three from points and assists). He's averaging 19 points, eight rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

"The best compliment I think, and it's something people have noticed, is that his demeanor never changes," Johnson said of Hunt. "You can't rattle him."

Hunt is closing in on 1,000 career points. He was a major reason the Colonels advanced to the Class 1 state championship game one year ago, and Hunt since has changed his diet. He's playing more minutes now, increased his shooting range and staying out of foul trouble. As a result, he leads Altavista in every major stat.

"He's just so valuable to us, because he gets our offense started on the defensive glass, and then finds guys when they're open," Johnson said.

Speaking of valuable, the starting five boys at Liberty Christian have provided the bulk of output for their team. Sebastian Akins, Tanner Thomas, Sully Holmes, Landon Etzel and Hanson Harris lead the Bulldogs into the Region 3C semis, where they host Fluvanna on Thursday at 7 p.m. A trip to the Class 3 state tournament will be on the line.

On the other side of the 3C bracket is Heritage, which travels to Spotswood for a 7 p.m. game. Heritage is looking for its first state appearance since 2019. It'll try to get revenge on the Trailblazers for a 75-69 loss suffered Dec. 17. Crews will count on his team to limit turnovers and hit free throws.

"Probably one of the best weeks of practices that we've had all season," Crews added. "The guys were really prepared for the game [Tuesday] and I think that's gonna carry over [Thursday]. They really know what's expected of them."

Revenge also will be on the minds of Rappahannock County players. One year ago, they made the 2-hour, 37-minute trip to Altavista for the region final and took a 69-48 loss. Now the Colonels make the lengthy trip for the 6 p.m. game, where a state berth is on the line.

"I think it'll be about mental toughness as much as anything else," Johnson added.

On the other side of the 1B bracket is William Campbell, led by savvy 6-foot-4 Russell Thompson. The Generals (11-8) travel to Buffalo Gap for a 6 p.m. game. Win and Campbell makes a state berth. Should Campbell and Altavista win, they'd play each other for the region title Saturday.

