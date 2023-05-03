AMHERST — JJ Morris will have to cut his hair by the time he arrives at VMI this summer. But the Amherst County High senior, who currently sports long and flowing dreads, doesn't seem to mind that much.

What matters is that he's fulfilling his dream of heading to a Division I institution on scholarship to play football, the sport he loves.

"It's gonna be a different type of experience," Morris said of the military school after signing his official letter of intent Wednesday afternoon. "It's all gonna be worth it with the scholarship and the degree. I'll be able to get any job I want."

Morris, who enjoyed a celebrated high school football career on both sides of the ball, was one of 16 Amherst athletes to attend a signing ceremony inside the school's lecture hall. Athletes crammed onto the stage for a group portrait, then took a seat one by one in the packed hall to make their college decisions official.

They each displayed wide smiles. Morris beamed beamed from behind a Maroon football helmet after he signed his NLI as folks took pictures of his moment.

Morris put up gaudy numbers back in the fall. he tallied 447 rushing yards, averaged 10.4 yards per carry and scored six touchdowns across 12 games. He added 168 receiving yards and, with 314 kick return yards, finished the season with 970 all-purpose yards.

VMI plans to use him on the defensive side of the ball, at cornerback. On defense as a senior, Morris had 25 tackles, 17 of them solo takedowns.

"One thing the head coach [Danny Rocco] said to me us that he likes my willingness to tackle," Morris said, "likes the way I hit."

Morris was one of four football players recognized at Wednesday's ceremony. Quarterback Tyreek Belcher is headed to Averett University, defensive tackle Jesse Smith will play at Hampden-Sydney, and 5-foot-9, 275-pound defensive end Devin Cash will suit up at The Apprentice School in Newport News.

Bob Christmas, who is retiring after a 48-year coaching career — the last four of which were spent at Amherst — was on hand to speak about his four players attending the ceremony.

"I was a very fortunate guy to coach these guys for four years," he said. "Each one of these guys had an opportunity — like all of you do when you play sports — to find reasons to get negative when things don't always go the way you want them to individually, collectively. One thing I can say about all these guys — Jesse, JJ, Tyreek, Devin — is they always stayed positive, they always came to work every day to get better. And that's all a coach can ask. ... I'm always so happy when good things happen to good people. And these are high-character young men that I'm extremely proud of."

Also honored at the ceremony were three softball players — Delaney Sipes (Randolph College), Dylan McNerney (Randolph-Macon) and Madison Goughnour (Bryant & Stratton College); four track & field athletes — Eric West (Randolph College), Peyton Jackson (Randolph College), Jessica Taylor (Randolph College) and Elizabeth Lacombe (Christopher Newport University); two baseball players — Nick Dawson (Bridgewater) and Cameron Davis (Bluefield University); volleyball player McKayla Padgett (Randolph College) and golfers Brice Reichard (Emory & Henry) and Anthony Souza (UVa Wise).

McNerney, the ace of Amherst's successful softball team, is enjoying a splendid senior season. She pitched her team to the Class 4 state championship as a sophomore, and McNerney believes the current team is just as talented as that one. McNerney, who has a wealth of pitches in her arsenal — she throws a curveball, riseball, changeup, fastball and screwball — spoke Wednesday, less than 24 hours after completing a no-hitter in a 16-1 victory over E.C. Glass on Tuesday.

Her team is currently 13-1 and sits atop the Seminole District with a 7-0 record.

"Make it as far as we can," McNerney said of her goals for the rest of the season. "Keep pushing and giving 100% effort throughout the rest of the season, and we'll see how it goes from there. But I have high hopes that we can do anything possible."

She plans to pursue a nursing degree at Randolph-Macon. "It's kind of like the town of Amherst," she added. "It's small, a cute campus. I just love it."

West, a sprinter and pole vaulter, said it was just a coincidence that three of his four track and field teammates will end up at Randolph College next season. But, he added, "we kind of communicated a little bit [about college plans]."

He was also a standout on the gridiron for the Lancers. As a running back his senior season, West rushed for 636 yards and nine touchdowns. But track and field offered the best path forward. West hopes to qualify for nationals this spring.

"My times are good, and the work that I've been putting into it, I've been consistently getting better," he said.

He chose RC because he had family members who went there, he said, and because he connected with coaches.

"I think I'll have a bright future there," West added.