At Brookville, Steve Preston provides highlight-reel catches — and plenty of happiness

Anyone who spends any time around the Brookville football program likely will pick up on something players and students in the hallways have known for years: Steve Preston's smile is infectious.

"You're not going to see the kid in a bad mood," Bees coach Jon Meeks said of his 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver and cornerback as the team practiced Wednesday in preparation of a Region 3C semifinal matchup against rival Heritage. "He shows up smiling, ready to work every day. I really like the energy and the attitude. That's what he brings to the table."

Preston, a senior, also provides pivotal play for Brookville (8-3), the region's No. 3 seed, which will travel to Lynchburg City Stadium for Friday's 7 p.m. matchup against the No. 2 seed Pioneers (9-2).

Preston is known as a sure-handed receiver and a lockdown defender, and his speed has helped Brookville on both sides of the ball. But that light-up-the-room smile and positive attitude, that, too, has made a difference for the Bees.

"He's never really down," quarterback Drake McDaniel said Wednesday, "always comes to practice pretty hype. And he's a good hype man to have around. Always happy and energetic, and you couldn't ask for a better teammate to have than somebody like that."

Maybe that cheerfulness is part of his DNA. Or perhaps it's due to the way life turned around when he was a kid. Anyway, it's there, obvious to anyone he comes into contact with.

Preston was born in Haiti and estimates he was placed into an orphanage around the age of 2. In 2007, Amy and Arvel Preston began the process of trying to adopt Steve when he was 3.

Steve had lived in an orphanage in Port-au-Prince, but by the time the 2010 earthquake devastated the area and resulted in roughly 160,000 deaths, he had been moved to an orphanage outside Haiti's capital and most populated city.

Memories of Haiti are fuzzy. Steve recalls the streets, the colorful busses that would pass by, the way he and other children had to sleep outside of their orphanage after the earthquake because of fears the building would collapse.

Adopting a child from Haiti can be a long process, sometimes taking up to three or four years. But the earthquake accelerated the timeline, so Amy and Arvel traveled to Miami in 2010, where they met Steve, then age 6.

"He's just a wonderful kid," Amy Preston said of her youngest son. She and Arvel also are parents to Levi and Mia, both adopted from South Korea. "He always has a smile on his face and is excited about life."

He's also infused excitement into the football team. In Week 2 of the regular season, for instance, he sprinted past the Turner Ashby defense and made an over-the-shoulder snare that resulted in a 63-yard touchdown. A few weeks later, in a 10-7 loss to Heritage, Preston made two highlight-reel catches.

The first was an over-the-shoulder, one-handed grab that wowed the sizable crowd at City Stadium. The second was a 52-yard touchdown pass from McDaniel that gave the Bees a shot at the win. He finished with 165 receiving yards on the night.

The one-handed grab was one of Preston's favorite moments of the season, because what receiver hasn't dreamt of making that type of catch? It was a jaw-dropping one, the kind Meeks refers to when he talks about his wide receiver having a great senior year.

But Preston also hasn't gotten too many chances to shine this season. That's because Brookville's offense is centered on the run game, with McDaniel, running back Jor'Dyn Whitelaw and fullback Michael Viar combining for more than 3,300 yards. All three players have eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark.

Solid ground numbers, especially for a school so accustomed over the years to passing in spread offenses. Preston's numbers, then, could be higher. Still, he ranked all season among the top Lynchburg-area receivers and enters Friday's second-round playoff game with 12 catches for 376 yards and five touchdowns. He averages more than 31 yards per catch. Not bad for a kid who was always athletic and involved in sports, but didn't start playing football until seventh grade.

"Whatever helps the team win, I'm gonna do it," he said. "If coach tells me to do one thing this week and another thing the next week, I'm gonna do it for the team. Of course everyone always wants their own highlights, but I think I've got a pretty good amount."

Defensively, he's constantly in on tackles. At corner, he's given up just one touchdown this season, and that occurred on a play against Rustburg on which he was providing solid coverage. Meeks has watched Preston go on "40- or 70-yard sprints across the field to save a touchdown."

"I can't tell you how many times he's caught a kid inside the 20, and it's benefited us because we've been able to hold the team," the coach added.

As for that smile, it's almost always on his face.

"In four years, I think maybe there were one or two days that he didn't look excited to be at school, excited to be at practice," Meeks said. "That's what he brings is that energy, whether it's in the weight room or at practice. You can tell he just loves the game."

McDaniel, a close friend, has witnessed that smile, too.

"Always happy," the quarterback said. "I know one time he got broken up with and that was the only time I've seen him sad, and that was only for about two days."

Steve's dream, Amy said, is to play football at Liberty University. For now, he's focused on helping Brookville on its playoff run. It's an exciting time for the Bees, who would play in the Region 3C championship game next week should they upset the Pioneers.

Meeks has relied on players like Preston and McDaniel since they were freshmen. McDaniel has watched his classmate progress over the years, impressed by Preston's ability both to make plays and serve as a "hype man."

And that's part of what makes a team. Any successful one should have someone who's always reliable and always in a positive mood. Just so happens that Preston is both.

"There's no brotherhood like football," Preston said.

This is the game he loves. And this is the team he loves playing for. Next year, he might suit up for a new team in college. But the same glow will still be there, lighting up Preston's face.

"This is always how I've been," he said. "But I've noticed how people are always like, 'Steve, you're always smiling so much. You're always so happy.' And I don't really have anything to not be happy about."