At Glass, Maddi and Todd Olsen creating shared memories as girls soccer player, coach

The coach whose team had just beaten its rival for the first time in seven years looked on with pride as the final whistle blew.

Todd Olsen had seen his E.C. Glass girls soccer team fight after Jefferson Forest tied the game with 20 minutes to play, and he’d seen them put all the pieces together for the goal in the contest’s last minutes. When the 2-1 result went final, he saw his group celebrate as they’d secured proof of their talent and the payoff for their dedication.

Olsen surveyed the scene on the turf at City Stadium and, in the players who wore wide smiles as they embraced each other, finally saw the confidence he knew they deserved to enjoy.

Then his focus narrowed when he spotted the player wearing No. 3 on her jersey. Of her, Olsen felt especially proud. For her, he felt especially happy, just like any good father would.

“There’s probably not a bigger blessing on the planet,” Todd Olsen said of seeing the joy his daughter, senior midfielder Maddi Olsen, experienced in that moment.

Maddi and her teammates had accomplished something they’d sought to do since they began playing at Glass, and Todd was not only a witness, but an integral participant.

This isn’t the first time and won’t be the last time the two have spent special moments together on the pitch. Soccer, thanks to her dad’s extensive experience, has been a part of her since she was a little girl.

“I was born into it, basically,” said Maddi, who has only ever known her dad as a soccer coach.

Todd started his coaching career in Pennsylvania before taking over the title of head coach of the Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg) women’s soccer program ahead of the 1994 season, well before Maddi arrived.

Quickly she joined in on his endeavors in the sport. At least one piece of evidence can be found in a photo the Olsens have, which shows Maddi clutching a stuffed animal as she sits in her dad’s lap at one of his Lynchburg practices, she said.

Maddi was along for the ride from the start and before long she decided she wanted to make her own mark as a player, and Todd wanted to play a big a role in her journey as possible.

In middle school, things really started to click for Maddi in terms of her skill and understanding of the game, she explained, and her dad was a driving force in that development.

“My mantra in my life is I want to be around my kids as much as possible,” said Todd, who became a volunteer assistant coach on Maddi’s New Covenant team before she matriculated to high school.

Then, when she moved to Glass, Olsen followed, once again serving as a volunteer assistant. He held that title for two years before taking over as the Hilltoppers’ head coach.

The move was primarily motivated by Maddi, Todd said. He’d had plenty of other responsibilities on his plate, after all, as both a coach and professor at UL. But for Maddi, and for her teammates, Todd hoped to provide stability after a couple of coaching changes in the previous seasons.

“I do a lot of coaching others people’s kids, so it’s awesome to be around my daughter. To be in this environment’s really neat,” Todd said, adding the opportunity to coach younger girls than he’s been accustomed to for the last two-plus decades has infused him with a new love of the game.

At the college level, the pressure to perform can be intense — especially when you have a national title to your name, like Todd does. Combined with his role as a professor, the UL coaching gig and the accompanying offseason workouts can add up to exhaustion in the spring, Todd said.

“But every day I get to come and see my daughter, it makes it worthwhile,” he added.

Her dad’s ability to juggle well during the spring has only benefited Maddi’s relationship with him.

“We’re really close,” said Maddi, who’s constantly turning to her dad for more soccer advice, after completing practices or games in which she’s treated like any other player. “… It’s been really great, I think.”

Maddi’s teammates have benefited as well. Credit the consistency at the coaching position and the expertise Todd brings as well as the effort of players for the success the Hilltoppers have had this season, which is “one of the best I’ve had,” Maddi said.

Glass is 16-1 entering a Region 4D semifinal matchup with sixth-seeded Salem at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Stadium, where a state tournament berth is on the line. The Hilltoppers are seeded second, their position largely the result of a pair of wins over Jefferson Forest in the regular season.

After the win in April, Todd said that game will be a pleasant memory he and Maddi can share and will always look back on fondly. At that point of course, he didn’t know there’d be two more of those wins over JF — a 1-0 regular-season victory and 2-1 overtime triumph for the Seminole District title last week — to add to the list of enjoyable shared experiences for him and Maddi.

The two hope to add many more memories to the queue, as they continue their soccer journey next year as coach and player at UL (where Todd’s son and Maddi’s brother, Tanner, also serves as an assistant coach). But before that, they certainly would be happy with another couple wins as their time together at the high school level winds down.

“For the rest of our lives,” Todd said, “we’ll talk about E.C. Glass soccer. … I’ll look back on this, and these will be the great memories of my life.”

