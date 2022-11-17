At Heritage High, coaches and players keep annual playoff run feeling new

Brad Bradley remembers the stinging moment from 31 years ago like it was yesterday.

"December 7, 1991," the coach recalled Thursday night. "We got beat in the state championship, 31-27."

Bradley was a senior in high school, heading toward a collegiate career at Glenville State. His father was an assistant coach for Salem, so Bradley waited while coaches watched film, discussed the loss and began storing things for the offseason as night turned into early morning hours.

All the while, Bradley remained in his Spartans uniform, unwilling to take it off for the final time.

"I sat there for probably four hours, just looking at the mirror. Still had on my shoulder pads, still had on my helmet, still had everything on," Bradley said after Thursday's practice at Heritage, where his Pioneers prepared for Friday's 7 p.m. Region 3C semifinal bout against Brookville. "Eventually I had to take that helmet off. I had to put it in my locker. I had to take that jersey off and sit it down for the last time. It was hard, man. Probably one of the hardest things I've had to do."

The Pioneers (9-2) are used to making playoff runs under Bradley. They've appeared in the playoffs every year since he took over the program in 2012 and advanced past the second round three times. During that span, they've played 32 postseason games, more than three seasons' worth of extra contests.

So being here is nothing new. Still, stories like this one from old Salem days help keep players motivated and the excitement of the playoffs flowing through the program.

Bradley tells his group this sort of thing regularly, trying to drill in the idea that things will come to a grinding halt one day. So make the most of your time. That thought will be in the back of some players' minds Friday night when the Bees travel to Lynchburg Stadium for a contest that will determine who plays for the Region 3C championship next week.

"One day you've got to put down that jersey for the last time," Bradley said. "And you're never gonna be able to call yourself a high school football player again. That's special. That's so special it gets you up early in the mornings every summer. It's so special that you forgo a lot of your Saturdays for 7 on 7s and camps. It's so special that you stand out in 20-degree weather, but you also stand out in 95-degree weather. It's a special sport. And when you put down that jersey for the last time, when you play your last game, that's special. So whenever you get a chance to extend your season as an individual if you are a senior, that's special."

To be clear, the Pioneers aren't planning on putting their jerseys away any time soon. They practiced through the bitter cold Thursday and through a chilly monsoon-like rainstorm Tuesday afternoon.

"I think this team understands the sense of urgency we've got to have," Bradley added.

Count senior running back Rajan Booker among that group. Booker has rushed for a team-high 898 yards on the season and scored 14 touchdowns. He averages just a shade under 8 yards per tote.

Booker exited last week's region quarterfinal game against Staunton in the first quarter after being tackled and sat out the remainder of the lopsided affair as a precaution. He's been a spark for second-seeded Heritage throughout his career, and someone No. 3 Brookville will have to key in on Friday.

"This year it kind of feels like we have more of a drive," Booker said after Thursday's practice. "Last year it felt like we were kind of going through the motions, trying to just get through the week. This year, we're taking it week by week and trying to reach every goal that we've set for ourselves."

Booker may be starting to understand the feeling Bradley talks to his players about to spur them onward.

"Definitely more drive and determination," Booker said. "It's my senior year, but there's 14 others on the team that this is their senior year, too. We're just playing for each other week by week."

Then the conversation switched to Brookville. The Bees lost to the Pioneers 10-7 in an October slobberknocker after overwhelming HHS in the last year's region semifinal game. Booker grew up playing with some of the Bees, like quarterback Drake McDaniel, and still counts McDaniel, running back Jor'Dyn Whitelaw and receiver Steve Preston among his close friends.

"I feel like we've got to stay disciplined, play physically and play within the schemes our coaches developed for us," Booker added. "It's all about discipline and focus this week."

Bradley rattled off reasons the Bees are a tough opponent. McDaniel, whom he described as "a throwback" who makes appearances in all phases of the game and is "just a tough, talented football player;" Micah Pennix and Jaylan Pannell, who provide size on the lines; Andrew Cole on the defensive line; Michael Viar, "one of the best linebackers in the district."

Heritage made a definitive goal-line stand to preserve the win earlier this season.

"We know that if they get the first down there, they've got a chance to win the game," Bradley said. "That's how it's gonna be most of the time when Brookville and Heritage play."

The coach talked to his team this week about earning the right to play another 48 minutes. Win Friday and they'll practice on Thanksgiving with the promise of another four quarters.

"You put in 35 to 40 hours a week outside of school to prepare for 48 minutes," Bradley said. "I've never taken that for granted, because I think every game you get to coach, every game you get to play is an opportunity to play the greatest game in the world."

Notes: As the Bees prepared this week, coach Jon Meeks offered his take on the rivalry. "We welcome the challenge," he said. "It's always fun playing those guys, and I think our guys and their guys have developed this mutual respect. I really feel that, because they knock the crap out of each other, but there's no talking, there's no [bad feelings]. It's just smashmouth football." ... McDaniel toted the ball 21 times for 165 yards in the first meeting between the two schools. "I think it's gonna be another tough game," he said. "We've just got to finish the big plays this weekend and be able to finish inside the 20-yard line."