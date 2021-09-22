At LCA, the Division I offers keep rolling in

Rice thinks Davidson — the 5-11, 185-pound freshman running back — will eventually be rated a five-star athlete at some point during his high school career. Davidson received an offer from UVa as an eighth-grader, picked up one from Liberty University and recently was offered by Penn State. He rushed for 110 yards against Bassett on Sept. 3.

"He's still a young puppy dog," Rocco said of Davidson. "So it's almost like you've just got to let him be the rare breed that he is. He's a tremendous athlete, so let him go be an athlete. And as you go to 10th and 11th grade, you'll start figuring out the finer points."

Rice knows that, as LCA goes through the regular season and into the playoffs, it's Division I talent will not only be on display, but a reason for opposing teams to salivate at a chance to knock off the Bulldogs.

"I feel like it's a bigger target on our backs," he said. "Really it's a blessing, because I never thought, I kind of started out here where basically it was just me and Dillon Stowers [with D1 looks], and it's crazy how Jaylin transferred and Davis transferred, and it's crazy how we have a [ninth grader] with three offers."