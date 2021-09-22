At LCA, the Division I offers keep rolling in

Jaylin Belford became the latest Liberty Christian football player to receive a Division I offer over the weekend when North Carolina offered the 5-foot-9 senior receiver and cornerback a preferred walk-on spot.
That gives the Bulldogs five players with Division I offers. Lineman Zach Rice, the highly sought-after 6-foot-6 Division I recruit, estimated after Wednesday's practice that, in all, LCA players have received more than 80 offers from Division I schools. That's a staggering number, and one that shows just how much firepower the Bulldogs — who host Brookville in a Seminole District clash at Williams Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. — showcase on a weekly basis.
Belford fills numerous roles for the Bulldogs (3-0), also shining as one of the area's best kick returners. Against Franklin County on Sept. 10, LCA was shorthanded after finding out on game day that two of its starting running backs would miss the game because of possible exposure to the coronavirus.
"So what did we do?" LCA coach Frank Rocco said Wednesday. "We took Jaylin and put him at tailback and gave him the ball a bunch of times and he rushed for 250 yards. … When we're without players, who are we gonna give the ball to? Jaylin."
It was potentially a life-altering performance — UNC offered the spot to Belford after it was over. It's the first D1 offer the senior has received so far.
"His college attention just went through the roof because of that game," Rocco added.
Belford joins quarterback Davis Lane (a UVa commit), Rice, tight end Dillon Stowers (Army commit) and freshman Gideon Davidson as players to receive D1 offers. Rice holds the most of the bunch by far, with roughly 50 to his credit, including from the most prestigious college programs in the country.
So far this season, Belford has rushed for approximately 350 yards, posted 180 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns, including an 86-yard kickoff return against Franklin County.
"It's a blessing," he said of the UNC offer. "I work my butt off every day to have a chance to play at the next level. I've been doubted on, but still stay humble, still work hard to be the best I can. And I'm thankful."
For Lane, who holds 12 D1 offers, the decision to play at UVa was easy. The Cavaliers gave him his first Power Five offer.
"That's been a dream school for me since I was little," Lane said. He's completed 20 of 29 passes for 384 yards and six touchdowns (no interceptions) through three games. "So when I went up there and they offered and I saw everything and met everybody, I just fell in love and committed right then."
Rice plans to graduate from LCA early, so he said he'll make his college decision soon. The 282-pound offensive tackle has his choice of schools — Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, UVa and UNC among them. All have shown strong interest. Now there's a chance he and Belford could end up in Chapel Hill together.
Rice thinks Davidson — the 5-11, 185-pound freshman running back — will eventually be rated a five-star athlete at some point during his high school career. Davidson received an offer from UVa as an eighth-grader, picked up one from Liberty University and recently was offered by Penn State. He rushed for 110 yards against Bassett on Sept. 3.
"He's still a young puppy dog," Rocco said of Davidson. "So it's almost like you've just got to let him be the rare breed that he is. He's a tremendous athlete, so let him go be an athlete. And as you go to 10th and 11th grade, you'll start figuring out the finer points."
Rice knows that, as LCA goes through the regular season and into the playoffs, it's Division I talent will not only be on display, but a reason for opposing teams to salivate at a chance to knock off the Bulldogs.
"I feel like it's a bigger target on our backs," he said. "Really it's a blessing, because I never thought, I kind of started out here where basically it was just me and Dillon Stowers [with D1 looks], and it's crazy how Jaylin transferred and Davis transferred, and it's crazy how we have a [ninth grader] with three offers."
Count Brookville among the teams eyeing the Bulldogs. The Bees (3-0) have trounced all their opponents so far and are looking for revenge after being bounced by LCA in the first round of the playoffs in the spring. Brookville also defeated LCA on opening night last season.
Belford rushed for 105 yards on nine carries the last time the two teams met.
"Jaylin has been our catalyst for the last four years, really," Rocco said. "… You look at him, he's 5-8, 170 pounds. He's walking down the hallway at school and you think he's going to science class to do an experiment. But he's a dynamo in every way.
"… To get an opportunity to to play football at an ACC school is tremendous, but in my opinion he's a scholarship player. Now it is FCS? Is James Madison or Delaware or somebody missing the boat on him? They absolutely are. So if he's gonna get an opportunity to play at the ACC level, that's great, too. But he's a scholarship player. Somebody's gonna take a shot and look real good."