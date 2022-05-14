At Rustburg, Eden Bigham following in the footsteps of her mom and coach, Katie Bigham

RUSTBURG — Eden Bigham, the Rustburg senior ace, was still several strikeouts away when the question came up.

Of his wife, Katie Bigham, Seth Bigham asked: Would Eden be benched before she hit strikeout No. 793?

Katie, as Eden’s coach at RHS, would have the right to sit her daughter, should she so choose. Should she want to keep hold of the decades-old record, the one she set during her time in the circle at Rustburg back in 1995, she could.

But almost as quickly as the words came out of her husband’s mouth, Katie answered. “Uh, no,” she offered, in a tone befitting the succinct conversation.

It was a joke, after all. Putting the ball in someone else’s glove would be nothing short of insane, because Eden has been among the most dominant pitchers in the state in the last several seasons.

And for Katie, such a move would be ludicrous, because seeing her daughter follow in her footsteps, at her alma mater, has been “awesome” — no matter the records she may relinquish.

***

On Friday, Eden toppled the record she’d had her eyes on for about 10 years. The one her dad, Seth, kept in the back of his mind with each passing game this season. The one Seth spoke about when he floated that hypothetical situation to Katie.

Against Jefferson Forest, Eden struck out the second batter she faced in the second inning. Then, with five pitches, she rang up the next batter. It was the second out of the inning. Her fourth strikeout of the night. Her 222nd of the season.

And it was the 794th strikeout of her career.

“That’s been something we’ve talked about forever,” Eden said of the number her mom owned, and the thought that she’d one day surpass it, “but it was just kind of a joking thing.”

The two have sparred over the years about a number of statistical categories, though neither keeps a particularly close eye on how Eden currently measures up to her mom. Those talks are for entertainment more than anything, they say.

They started back when Eden was years away from joining the varsity ranks at Rustburg. In keeping with her everyday demeanor, Eden quietly aspired to take after her mom. The number she wears now — 13 — and has for years as a member of both the RHS softball and volleyball teams serves as evidence.

Then, early on in Eden’s varsity career, Katie started talking in more tangible terms. Eden definitely had the goods to one-up the numbers Katie put up at Rustburg from 1993 to 1995.

So Katie surmised Eden’s career numbers would stack up well. “Of course you’re gonna beat them,” she said, doing so confidently also because her numbers were amassed over a three-year span, since she only started playing on the varsity team as a sophomore.

As a freshman, Eden was on her way. She posted 316 strikeouts in 155 innings (14.2 per game, which at the time would have ranked seventh in Virginia High School League history). She tallied two no-hitters, including one with 21 strikeouts, and finished with a 0.81 ERA.

Then the pandemic hit, and when Eden’s sophomore season was canceled, the comparison took a little bit of a turn. Eden’s final stats, like Katie’s, would only be the result of three seasons.

“I do think about that kind of stuff,” Eden admitted a few days before she broke her mom’s strikeout record, “but it’s not the end of the world if it doesn’t happen.”

The right-hander spoke not only of the ongoing, friendly family battle, but also of the expectations she has for herself. Ever since she started pumping pitches by batters as a freshman, Eden’s been graded on a curve.

It makes sense, considering how effective she’s been.

Opponents putting any runners on the base paths against Eden is worth talking about. Recording a hit when she’s in the circle is especially impressive. Tallying an earned run is nearly unheard of.

Consider the 14 no-hitters and six perfect games she’s amassed in the past two seasons. She’s allowed just 38 hits and issued 25 walks in 211 innings. In 33 games — including the Red Devils’ win in the Class 3 state championship last year — Eden has fanned 486 batters (the strikeouts-per-game averages are among the best in VHSL history, like the one she posted as a freshman).

HOW THEY MEASURE UP | Katie vs. Eden career stats Katie Eden 74-4 Record 49-7 52 Shutouts 29 12 No-hitters 16 4 Perfect Games

6 49⅔ Innings pitched 366 793 Strikeouts 802 21 Earned runs 22 0.30 ERA 0.42 170 Hits allowed 100 43 Walks 67

Credit her genes, of course, and her natural talent. According to the woman who walked a similar path a few decades prior, though, it’s Eden’s work ethic that’s most responsible.

“It’s not just that she had the talent to do it,” Katie said of her daughter, who will play at the next level at the University of Virginia, like she did at Liberty University. “If she hadn’t worked at it, she wouldn’t be where she is.”

***

For both Katie and Eden, work didn’t begin and end at the Rustburg High field. Instead, they each spent hours perfecting their craft on their own.

While Eden benefited from mom’s experience, Katie turned wherever she could to learn how to be an effective pitcher.

Katie’s journey started in Dixie softball. She played first base in her first year, then switched positions when her dad started coaching and saw that she, more than her teammates, could throw hard.

That’s all it was at the time — strength and speed — until Katie learned the mechanics from the VHS tape her family bought and watched.

One woman taught her a fastball, another a riseball. The second pitch became the most deadly for Katie, and, later, for Eden.

“We just went with it and kept practicing, and it worked,” Katie said. She learned how to place the ball by throwing toward a tire strung up between two trees in her yard.

On days with bad weather, she went down to the basement and threw from a shorter distance, using a piece of wood taped to the cement floor as the “rubber” from which she’d begin her motion.

It was hours and hours of work in the mornings, Katie said.

Eden, decades later, spent many of her evenings down the road from her house at the church field her family turned into their own practice spot.

“Daddy hooked the chain to his truck and ripped it out,” Eden said of the tree that once stood near home plate, one of a number of changes they made to the facility that’s been used nearly every day for the last several years. They built a shed and indoor batting cage there, too.

When it came to pitching, though, Eden couldn’t retreat to a basement if the weather turned bad.

“We thought we got lucky when it snowed or it stormed, but we didn’t,” Eden said. “We would walk with our snow boots out to the cage and once we got there we’d change into our pitching shoes.”

On several occasions during her middle school years, Eden recalled not wanting to fire off pitches on her own, preferring to stay in the house instead.

“It was a fight,” Katie said, remembering a handful of difficult conversations she and Seth had with Eden.

“I would probably start crying and say I didn’t want to do it anymore,” Eden added.

But Eden, of course, did keep pitching.

Eden Bigham "She pushed me to do it and she encouraged me to want to do it, but at the same time she said, ‘I don’t want your whole life to be about softball. If you were to tell me now that you don’t want to play, that’s perfectly OK with me. But if you do want to play, then I’m extremely happy for you.’”

***

“If she was playing basketball or soccer, I would have no clue, no way to help, no idea,” Katie said, reflecting on what she’s been able to teach Eden over the years.

The Bighams didn’t have to hire a pitching coach, of course, because Katie had once experienced all Eden is experiencing now, and has plenty of proof that she was successful.

Katie put together a 74-4 record during her career at RHS. Fifty-two of those wins went down as shutouts. In three seasons, she gave up just 21 earned runs in 493⅔ innings, good for a 0.30 ERA. She walked only 43 batters and gave up 170 hits.

She continued her stellar playing career at Liberty, where she is a member of the athletics hall of fame and still holds the program record for career ERA (1.59).

Eden has heard all the stories of her mom’s days in the circle, and there are times when she feels an added pressure to put on similarly impressive performances. But, Eden added, excelling in the game Katie also mastered is something she’s chosen to pursue on her own.

“I feel like she pushed me to do it and she encouraged me to want to do it, but at the same time she said, ‘I don’t want your whole life to be about softball. If you were to tell me now that you don’t want to play, that’s perfectly OK with me. But if you do want to play, then I’m extremely happy for you,’” Eden said of her mom.

That close relationship is why they both can shine now, and are in pursuit of another championship ring — what would be Katie’s fourth, after she earned two as a player and one as a coach last year, and Eden’s fourth, after earning the ring for softball last year and two for volleyball.

“We know each other,” Eden said of Katie, who calls every pitch for Eden's high school games.

Their relationship is what made Katie rejoice when Eden broke her record Friday night, and it’s what makes the last several seasons together at Rustburg so special.

“It’s definitely something we’ll remember,” Eden said.

