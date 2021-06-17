Athletes to watch at Class 3 state track and field championships

Heritage junior Alaysia Oakes will attempt to win five events, and the Pioneers girls, Rustburg girls and Heritage boys all are expected to contend for team titles at Thursday's Class 3 state track and field championships at Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex.

Oakes is seeded first in the long jump, triple jump and 100 dash, second in the 400 dash by three-tenths of a second and fourth in the crowded 400 dash field by nine-tenths of a second. She enters the meet a nine-time state champion (seven individual and two team titles) and currently is ranked the No. 39 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022. She also will vie for the state record in the triple jump (39-08.50 set in 2016) and enters with a PR of 39-07.

In March, Oakes captured three indoor state titles (triple jump, long jump and 55 dash) and enters the outdoor meet as the premier athlete to watch. Here's a list of other local athletes and teams to keep an eye on at LU, where the meet kicks off at 9 a.m. with field events and continues with running events beginning at noon.

Iyana Sherard, Emily Coates, Parker Goldstein, NaKayla Foster