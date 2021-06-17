Athletes to watch at Class 3 state track and field championships

Heritage junior Alaysia Oakes will attempt to win five events, and the Pioneers girls, Rustburg girls and Heritage boys all are expected to contend for team titles at Thursday's Class 3 state track and field championships at Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex.
Oakes is seeded first in the long jump, triple jump and 100 dash, second in the 400 dash by three-tenths of a second and fourth in the crowded 400 dash field by nine-tenths of a second. She enters the meet a nine-time state champion (seven individual and two team titles) and currently is ranked the No. 39 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022. She also will vie for the state record in the triple jump (39-08.50 set in 2016) and enters with a PR of 39-07.
In March, Oakes captured three indoor state titles (triple jump, long jump and 55 dash) and enters the outdoor meet as the premier athlete to watch. Here's a list of other local athletes and teams to keep an eye on at LU, where the meet kicks off at 9 a.m. with field events and continues with running events beginning at noon.
Iyana Sherard, Emily Coates, Parker Goldstein, NaKayla Foster
The quartet that makes up Rustburg's 4x100 relay is coming off a state indoor title and is seeded first for this meet by 0.23 seconds over James Monroe. The state record of 48.10 set in 2016 by James Monroe is in reach here if Rustburg can run its best. It's a pivotal race for the Red Devils' overall score. They enter expected to compete for the team title with Heritage and Western Albemarle.
Foster looks to become a state champ in the 200 dash and is seeded first, with Coates second. It's a loaded field that includes James Monroe's Yasmin Deane and Oakes, all separated by slim margins. Foster and Coates can bring some big points home for RHS — Foster is also seeded third in the long jump and second in the 100, while Coates is second in the 200, third in the 100 and fourth in the long jump. Goldstein is second in the high jump and will go head to head with Turner Ashby's Raevin Washington.
Tya Blake
As always, the reliable senior is key to Heritage's team title hopes. The East Tennessee State signee instrumental in HHS' two team titles is seeded second in the long jump and triple jump (her specialties), third in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 100 dash. A good day for Blake means an excellent day for the Heritage girls.
Emory Pafford
The LCA senior is looking for her third state title and eyeing another state record, as well. In March, she set the indoor meet pole vault record with a 12-8. For outdoor she's seeded first with a 12-03, three inches better than the state meet record. She looks to wrap an illustrious career before heading to vault for Liberty University.
Heritage boys vs. Brookville, 4x100 relay
One of the Friday's most interesting races will come down to who has the best handoffs and which team can grind it out on the short course. Heritage — led by Jaquin Myers, Zach Steele, McKinley Pennix and Deuce Crawford — is seeded first with a 42.92. Brookville is second with a 43.79 and features Jaylyn Marshall, Stephen Preston, Caleb Christian and Jahee Blake. HHS' team won the 4x200 indoor title, and Brookville showed up in third place less than a second later.
Caleb Christian
In another race that could come down to the wire, Brookville's Christian will try to upset Lafayette's Chris Smith in the 400 dash. They'll go against the 2019 champ and current event record-holder William Trent of Monticello, who will wrap an impressive high school career and then head to run at UVa.
The Heritage boys
Heritage's hopes for its first outdoor team title since 2003 rests on guys like the speedy Crawford, who is seeded first in the 200 dash (22.21) and threatening the meet record set in 2014 by HHS grad Jamik Alexander (21.77). Crawford is also third in the 100 dash.
HHS will also look for Jaleal Hamlett to win the triple jump over Fluvanna's Jaden Ferguson, which would give Hamlett his second straight triple jump title. His teammate, Jaleel Carthorne, is in position to win the long jump and seeded second. Teammate Keshaun Hubbard is third in the 200.
The x-factor
Athletes will have to stay hydrated Friday and find a way to stay cool when not competing, because the temperature is expected to reach 91 degrees. Surface track temperatures can reach 20-plus degrees higher than air temperature, making for an added concern. While it's usually hot on any normal outdoor meet day, these championships occur two to three weeks later than normal, as spring sports go deep into June because of the pandemic-year schedule.