Athletes to watch at this weekend's state track & field championships

The girls team from Heritage High is seeking its fifth Class 3 state title since 2019. In Class 4, the Jefferson Forest girls should contend for their first outdoor state title since 2001. Hot off its region victory last weekend, Liberty Christian's boys team will try to go head-to-head with Heritage and Abingdon. And a host of individuals from the Lynchburg area will look to defend titles, become state champs for the first time or set new records.

The Class 3 and 4 state championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Liberty University. The Class 1 and 2 championships will be held the same days at Harrisonburg's James Madison University.

Here is a guide for what to watch this weekend.

Alaysia Oakes, Heritage, Class 3

After winning five individual events and leading her team to this winter's indoor title, can Oakes do it again? She enters with 19 total state championships and is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of track & field in this area. She's a lock for the long jump and triple jump titles. Things get more difficult in the dashes. Oakes will have to get through Friday's 100- and 200-dash preliminaries, then lock down victories in the finals of both events and the 400 dash Saturday. That is, quite simply, a tall order. But Oakes is up for the challenge, even though she's had less time to prepare than any other year because of injuries. Watch to see if she can hit 20 feet in the long jump and surpass 40 feet in the triple.

Hannah Pettyjohn, Jefferson Forest, Class 4

Jefferson Forest's versatile senior is trying to win her third state pole vault championship. Like Oakes, she's a point-scoring machine because she tends to finish high in multiple events. She enters with a mark of 11 feet, 6 inches, which is 4 inches behind the favorite, Colleen Schaner (Kettle Run). Pettyjohn also will contend for the shot put title (she enters with a mark of 37-05, 4 inches off the lead mark), has the best mark in the field in the high jump (5-06) and will look to garner points in the discus. If JF competes for the team title, Pettyjohn will be a major reason why. As a team, JF also gets solid productions and points from distance runner Shauna Skow, the multifaceted Kandace McIvor in field and track events, and distance runner Zoie Lamanna. As a team, JF fell by one point at the indoor state championships to Heritage-Newport News after failing to score in the day's final event, the 4x400 relay, an event Heritage won. A team title would be JF's first in outdoor since 2001, when it won its third straight outdoor title in a row.

Deuce Crawford, Heritage, Class 3

Nagging injuries sidelined the speedster at the Seminole District championships and limited him at last week's Region 3C meet. Heritage finished third in both events. But Crawford is back and appears ready to compete this weekend. His presence gives the Pioneers a huge boost, especially if he can win two or three events. Crawford is slated first in the 100-meter prelims at 10.63. He should go head-to-head in that event with LCA freshman Gideon Davidson (10.69), Abingdon's Xander Brown (10.69) and Brookville senior Jaylyn Marshall (10.71). Crawford also has the top spot in the 200 (21.89), with Abingdon's Brown second (21.95). Crawford is seeded third in the 400 dash (50.24) behind Lafayette's Chris Smith (49.83) and Jowell Gonzalez Santiago of Broadway (49.83). A clean sweep of all three events would do wonders for the Pioneers.

The Rustburg girls, Class 3

They are considered a favorite for the team title. Junior sprinter NaKayla Foster enters with a better time than Oakes in the 100 dash prelims (12.17 compared to Oakes' 12.30), and also has the best seed time in the 400 (25.03 to Booker T. Washington's Natashe Tate at 25.60). Emily Coates also could produce points in both events (she's seeded third in the 100 and fourth in the 200 prelims). And then there's the 4x100 relay. The Red Devils really want to shine there. They're the team to beat, entering with a No. 1 seed time of 49.44. The group consists of Foster, Coates, Aireona Hudson and Iyana Sherard. They'll look to challenge the meet record, set by James Monroe (48.10) in 2016. The RHS 4x100 team also seeks to put last season's disappointing performance to bed. It was called for a false start and disqualified by a judge, who made a judgment call on the spot that was not allowed to be appealed. Watch out also for Rustburg's 4x400 team. They're seeded fifth in a packed field that includes Cave Spring, New Kent, Charlottesville and Fort Defiance. Rustburg's 4x4 team consists of Alexus Burks, Kate Hardie, Pate Jordan and Sherard.

Zoie Lamanna, Jefferson Forest, Class 4

The sophomore enters with a plenty of momentum after Region 4D victories in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. She won by nearly nine seconds in the 800 and 4½ seconds in the 1,600, both times over runners from Western Albemarle. At states, she'll face Fauquier sophomore Cassidy Smith in both events. Lamanna is favored by less than a second over Smith in the 800, and the two have more than a three-second advantage in seed time over their nearest competitor. Lamanna is the favorite in the 1,600, too, at 4:50.33. Scott enters second at 4:51.90, so that race could come down to the wire. But Lamanna and Scott also have to watch out for Loudoun Valley senior Ava Gordon, who is in the mix as well.

Addison Hilton and Brian Aveson, Jefferson Forest, Class 4

One of the most thrilling individual races in Class 4 could be the boys 400 dash, where a speedy third and final section features six of eight individuals seeded at under 50 seconds. Expect JF's Hilton and Aveson to compete with favorite Amarion Harrell of Deep Creek (49.10). Hilton, who has been one of JF's top performers the last two seasons, enters with a 49.21. Aveson isn't too far behind at 49.49. On a day in which temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-80s and on a track as fast as Liberty's, expect these times to be drastically improved. In Saturday's final race, the 4x400 relay, expect JF to once again put on a show. The group is seeded fifth in that race, but is less than two seconds behind favorite Western Albemarle. Aveson runs the first leg, Hilton the anchor. In between, seniors Collin Mays and Landon Epperson are stellar second- and third-man runners.

4x100 Relay, Heritage vs. LCA, Class 3

This one could also be one of Saturday afternoon's most thrilling events. Heritage's 4x100 team — Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele, Kam Burns and McKinley Pennix (all stars on Brad Bradley's football squad) — go against LCA's Casey Schmincke, Jeb Moon, Jaylin Belford and Gideon Davidson (of Frank Rocco's football team). Heritage enters with the top time of 43.19. LCA is breathing down their necks at 43.26. Lafayette and Phoebus are in the field, too, but this one likely belongs to either the Bulldogs or Pioneers. LCA took the Seminole and Region 3C titles, but Heritage featured a slightly different quartet in those events.

Isaiah Idore, Amherst

After a victory in the grueling 300-meter hurdles last weekend at the Region 4D championships, Idore is clicking on all cylinders. He also posted a runner-up finish in the 110 hurdles. He'll appear in both events this weekend and enters with the best time in the 110 hurdles prelims (14.85). E.C. Glass freshman Ja'mar Smith, a future standout in football and track, is also in the mix.

Also in Class 3

Brookville's Chasen Hunt enters ranked second in the 800 run (1:57.44) and fourth in the 1,600 (4:24.32). ... LCA should get plenty of points from senior Kai Moore, seeded first in the pole vault (13-03), third in the 300 hurdles (42.00) and third in the 110 hurdles prelims (16.05). ... LCA's 4x400 girls team of Crissa Davis, Laney Richmond, Brooklyn Jenkins and Mia Detwiler will go head-to-head against Lakeland for that title. LCA is favored by three-tenths of a second. ... Brookville's 4x400 boys team (Christian Seeney, Marshall, Hunt and Brent Wesolowski) enter in first by more than a second over Phoebus. ... Expect Staunton River's Jeni Levine to compete for the high jump title. She's second (5-04) to Broadway's Ella Somers (5-05). ... LCA's Jordyn Robbins is in good shape to win the discus. She enters with a season-best of 112 feet, 2 inches, just behind Theresa Breckley of Culpeper County (113-03).

Class 2 Championships

In Harrisonburg, Appomattox's girls 4x100 relay team is seeded first (51.64) over Prince Edward (52.03). The Raiders 4x200 team — Nadiyah Abdussalaam, Amyah Bolar, Kelsey Hackett and Harmony Troxler — defeated Poquoson for the Class 2 state indoor title. Abdussalaam, a multi-event performer, anchored that group. She's set for another big weekend.

Glenvar and Radford are favorites for team titles on both the girls and the boys sides.

Class 1 Championships

Altavista's 4x400 relay team is seeded third behind Cumberland and Lancaster, and Colonels juniors Chamile Pennix (high jump) and Dexaria Berger (triple jump) are seeded sixth in their respective events. On the boys side, Altavista senior high jumper Sedeek Prather is fifth in his event. Altavista's 4x800 relay is seeded fourth. That's about all the local noise expected from this state meet. Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) is expected to win the boys side, while Auburn and Cumberland will battle it out for the girls title.

