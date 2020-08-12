Athletic trainers take on new roles as high school sports adapt in COVID-19 world

That's what it takes to practice — just to practice — in 2020.

"There's no school doing what we're doing right now," Hallberg said of the steps Heritage has taken to stay safe. "We're going so far above and beyond. ... I think we've proven we can do this efficiently. I think we're a pretty well-oiled machine."

There's hope for a season, still, although it will be altered. The Virginia High School League recently announced a model that moves football to the late-winter and spring and allows all sports to be played during the school year. No games of any kind can be held until late December.

At Heritage, where football, boys and girls basketball, track and wrestling are all being practiced right now, Hallberg has seen an improvement in the demeanor of athletes. The days of kids piling into his office with physical concerns are over. But Hallberg looks into their faces from afar and sees a difference.