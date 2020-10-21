Athletics enter Phase 3 for Lynchburg City Schools, coaches hopeful for return to play

For a program that prides itself on press defense, traps and turnovers, that's a major hinderance. And the Hilltoppers boys basketball team lost 11 players from last year's squad, so teaching the fundamentals to basically an entire new group is essential from a coaching standpoint.

"We can run certain different drills," Best said, "but you think, come Nov. 7, we've got 30 days before the first day of tryouts. I don't even know how my people look playing defense."

Tryouts, followed by official basketball practices, begin Dec. 7. Across the state, the season starts Dec. 21. That's when Seminole District games begin, marking an abbreviated 14-game regular season that will not feature any out-of-district opponents.

So yes, there are concerns that while teams focus on conditioning, weight lifting and a few socially-distanced drills, time is ticking away to pick up the basics. That's especially true with a young team like Glass, which will showcase a squad mostly comprised of players up from the JV level.

"If we get lucky and dance," Best said of the state tournament in the VHSL's uber-talented Class 4, "it's very promising for our future. We can shoot it. I just need them to [practice] shooting contested shots."