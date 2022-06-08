Atlee overwhelms Glass to end Hilltoppers' dreams of fifth straight title game trip

Eli Wood rocketed a shot into the back of the net to tie the game. His long goal brought to life the E.C. Glass faithful, who turned out in droves in hopes of seeing the boys in white earn another trip to the state championship.

Atlee had different ideas. Three minutes later, Kevin Miller’s goal jumpstarted an onslaught by the Raiders. It was the first of three scores in a 101-second stretch, and the first of six straight spanning the first and second quarters.

“That was huge,” said Jace Wheeler, a senior who finished with an assist and a team-high three goals for Atlee in Wednesday’s Class 4 state semifinal matchup at Bradford Field.

For Glass, the hole got too deep thanks to Atlee’s deep arsenal of offensive weapons, and the Hilltoppers’ dreams of a fifth consecutive appearance in the title tilt were dashed with a 16-5 loss.

“I think once they went up on us, it was kind of difficult to bounce back,” Glass coach Eddie Ranuska said. “We just weren’t there today. Wasn’t a full four quarters, and that’s what we need to do to win those games. Unfortunately it wasn’t our day.”

Wood, who wrapped his high school career as a multi-sport athlete with the defeat, said the visitors “dominated.” Although Wood and his teammates didn’t give away anything easy, scrapping for balls in the middle of the field and often making prolonged defensive stands, the Raiders did have a major advantage on the offensive side.

Atlee (17-2) worked the ball around the goal until it identified openings. Players found each other cutting to the crease for open shots at times, and at others, individuals made plays on their own, dipping and dodging before releasing high-percentage shots. The Raiders outshot the Hilltoppers 38-29, but the disparity in shots on goal was even more problematic for Glass, who put 11 shots on frame to the 25 it gave up.

“We’ve been working hard on shooting,” Atlee coach Fielding Crawford said. “… We can score in a lot of different ways. … When a team tries to take one aspect of your game away, you see another guy step up, and I think that’s why we were so balanced today.”

In the first quarter, four different players scored. In the second, three additional names were added to the scorebook. All told, nine players had goals for Atlee, with Scott Holmes, Matthew Alexander, Ryan Miller and Reed Taylor all finishing behind Wheeler with two goals apiece. Alexander also had two assists.

“We all came out here with our heads up. Worked as a team. No individual efforts,” Wheeler said. “We dominated as a team. … Every kid can step in there and do something good.”

For Glass, Wood was the star Wednesday. After tying the game early, he helped bring to an end a 5-0 Atlee run with two straight scores in the third quarter.

On the first of the two, everyone on the field knew he’d be the one to take the shot. He held the ball 10 yards inside midfield before driving in, then twisting and turning until he found himself on the doorstop for a shot he slipped past Atlee goalie Thomas Hancock (six saves).

His second goal of the frame and third of the day came just over a minute later on a man-up opportunity. He sent a low shot into the net this time for another unassisted goal. Wood was responsible for both of the man-up goals for Glass, which went 2 for 8 on those opportunities (Atlee was 0 for 3).

Wood’s first score of the day came off a pass from Penn Willman, who was one of two Glass players with assists, joining Caleb Hill (two assists).

Hill teamed up first with Robert Sorenson, who rifled his shot on cage just over 2½ minutes into the second quarter to cut the deficit to 7-2 and end a 6-0 spurt by the Raiders.

Hill added an assist to his tally on a goal by Camp Conner with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter, Glass’ final score.

For that goal, the Hilltoppers could thank Atlee for giving them possession. The Raiders scored with 7:41 left on the clock but then were whistled for a conduct foul on the sideline, so Glass got the ball without having to battle at the X.

The ’Toppers and Raiders ended up with 11 faceoff wins apiece after Atlee adjusted its strategy there.

Early on, Max Morcom was easily winning balls to set up the Glass offense. As the game wore on, Atlee chose to let Morcom knock the ball back, and then it went after him with its wing players. In the second half in particular, Atlee won ground balls on those scrums more often than not to force the ’Toppers to have to play defense for long stretches.

“We work tirelessly at ground balls and unsettled situations,” Crawford said. “… Once we were able to get some extra possessions because of that, it fueled our offense.”

Ranuska’s group, Crawford added, had “the pedigree” entering Wednesday’s contest. But Wheeler said he and his teammates weren’t intimidated by Glass’ 2018 state title and three runner-up finishes.

“We were ready to roll,” Wheeler said. “We knew we were ready.”

Although it “hurts not going to the end,” Ranuska said, he said his team can hang its hats on the run it made toward the end of the season, after “finding our identity.” Glass reeled off 11 straight wins before Wednesday’s loss and finishes with a 14-4 record. Among the victories was a Region 4D title, captured after three straight wins in which it outscored opponents 55-8.

“This is a heck of a group,” Ranuska said. “Real special group that’ll do things bigger than lacrosse.”

