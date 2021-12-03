Back in familiar territory, Appomattox faces a tough Graham squad

APPOMATTOX — Tre Lawing was blunt this week.
The senior quarterback thought back to 2019, when he was a sophomore, and Appomattox hosted Graham in the Class 2 state semifinals.
"I remember my first game against them they played really hard," Lawing said. "Still, to this day, I will always say that's the best team I've ever played."
Plenty has changed for both programs since, but Graham (12-0) once again has a tough, physical and talented group similar to its state championship 2018 team and the 2019 squad. The teams meet in the state semis again Saturday. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium, located just across the Virginia border in Bluefield, West Virginia.
The G-Men are holding opponents to 13.9 points per game, have two shutouts to their credit and have held opponents to seven points or fewer five times. Basically, Graham brings plenty of pressure on defense. And it will be looking for revenge for that 2019 state semifinal bout, which Appomattox won 28-13. Lawing accounted for all four Raiders touchdowns that day.
Appomattox (11-1) claimed the Region 2C title last week by holding off Glenvar. The Highlanders put together an impressive fourth-quarter run, but the Raiders already had done too much damage. Now the goal for Doug Smith's squad is to stay dialed in the entire game, this time inside the hostile environment of Mitchell.
"We played hard throughout the game," Lawing said of last week's win. "Towards the end we lost our focus, and that's when they started to sneak a couple touchdowns in on us. But we played pretty hard. We still made a couple mistakes. We're just trying to fix those mistakes and do this thing the right way."
Graham features a tough line led by Brody Meadows, a UVa commit who checks in at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds.
"Brody is the best lineman around," quarterback Zach Blevins told the Bristol Herald-Courier this week. "He's always making our offense go by taking out two or three guys on each play."
There's star power in the lineup, too, beginning with receiver Xayvion Bradshaw. He holds 13 Division I offers, including Notre Dame, UVa, West Virginia and Marshall. The 5-foot-10 Bradshaw has caught 12 touchdown passes and averages more than 26 yards per reception.
Appomattox will want to put pressure on Blevins. The savvy quarterback has passed for 1,053 yards and rushed for 1,184 yards. But the Bristol Herald-Courier pointed out this week that Blevins aggravated a calf injury in last week's win over Ridgeview. He's questionable for Saturday's matchup.
"I know they have top-tier athletes," Lawing said. "I know those guys are gonna come to play hard."
The Raiders earned blowout wins in the first two weeks of the playoffs, downing Gretna and then Radford, before holding off Glenvar. This one figures to be a tight game as well.
Should Appomattox win, it would face either Central-Woodstock (11-1) or King William (11-1) in the Class 2 state championship next Saturday in Salem. Appomattox has never played either school.
But the biggest threat to Appomattox's goal to claim its sixth state title in seven years is Graham, which has faced only one serious challenge this year. That occurred Sept. 16, when the G-Men held off Union in a 28-27 thriller.
For Lawing, every week could bring the end of a fabulous high school career. The senior is trying to guide the Raiders to their third state title in his four seasons.
"A lot of emotions," Lawing said. "It's finally coming to an end. It's been a long journey, a long four years. It's just a blessing to go out the way we have a chance to go out. A lot of teams don't get the chance to make it this far in the playoffs. A lot of teams don't get to make it to the playoffs at all, so it's a blessing. We can't take none of this for granted. Every day we've just got to battle like it's our last."
Appomattox at Graham
KICKOFF: 2 p.m.
RADIO: 94.1 FM, 580 AM
RECORDS: Appomattox 11-1. Glenvar 12-0.
LAST WEEK: Appomattox held off Glenvar 27-21. Graham crumbled Ridgeview 49-21.
FACTS: Graham might hold the edge on the lines in this one, but Appomattox has the firepower and the speed to topple the G-Men. But it all depends on whether the Raiders can avoid making some of the mistakes they made last week that allowed Glenvar to pull close and then threaten late in the fourth quarter. The Raiders rely on speedy Jonathan Pennix (984 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns), JaQuan Walker (641 rushing yards) and quarterback Tre Lawing (643 rushing yards) to establish the run. Lawing didn't throw many times last week and finished with just 10 passing yards, but he has a host of options at receiver. The QB is nearing 1,000 yards passing and also sports 32 total touchdowns. If Graham is without quarterback Zack Blevins (calf) Saturday's game could swing into the Raiders' favor in a hurry. Otherwise, expect Blevins to keep Appomattox off balance, as this one could turn into a battle between Graham's receiving corps and Appomattox's secondary. Appomattox has lost just one playoff road game since it began winning state titles in 2015. It occurred in 2018 in a 28-25 heartbreaker at Radford. Graham won it all that year, capturing its first state championship since 1995.