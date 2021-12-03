Back in familiar territory, Appomattox faces a tough Graham squad

FACTS: Graham might hold the edge on the lines in this one, but Appomattox has the firepower and the speed to topple the G-Men. But it all depends on whether the Raiders can avoid making some of the mistakes they made last week that allowed Glenvar to pull close and then threaten late in the fourth quarter. The Raiders rely on speedy Jonathan Pennix (984 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns), JaQuan Walker (641 rushing yards) and quarterback Tre Lawing (643 rushing yards) to establish the run. Lawing didn't throw many times last week and finished with just 10 passing yards, but he has a host of options at receiver. The QB is nearing 1,000 yards passing and also sports 32 total touchdowns. If Graham is without quarterback Zack Blevins (calf) Saturday's game could swing into the Raiders' favor in a hurry. Otherwise, expect Blevins to keep Appomattox off balance, as this one could turn into a battle between Graham's receiving corps and Appomattox's secondary. Appomattox has lost just one playoff road game since it began winning state titles in 2015. It occurred in 2018 in a 28-25 heartbreaker at Radford. Graham won it all that year, capturing its first state championship since 1995.