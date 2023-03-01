A fast-paced offense like E.C. Glass' can pump up players and fans alike. But for the Hilltoppers, something else may cause even more pandemonium: turnovers caused by exceptional defense.

And as players have learned their role in coach DJ Best's defensive sets this season, E.C. Glass has only gotten better and better.

The Hilltoppers cause in the neighborhood of 18 to 20 turnovers per game, while averaging just six per contest themselves. Both of those stats give you a good idea of why Glass is 23-2 and is returning to the Class 4 state quarterfinals for the second straight year, where they will play John Handley in a Friday night matchup at Heritage High School. Play will begin roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of Altavista's 5:30 p.m. Class 1 state quarterfinal matchup against Middlesex.

Glass senior Aidan Treacy took a break from practice Wednesday afternoon, and one of the questions he addressed was about his team's defense.

"I think defense is a big reason why we've been winning these games," he said. "It's our identity now."

And here's another important stat that shows just how much chaos the defense is causing: Glass is holding opponents to an average of 43 points per game.

That's enough to make any coach smile, and that's what DJ Best did when asked Wednesday if he's happy with the defensive evolution. Asked back in December, he had a much different disposition.

"I'm very happy with it," Best said. "It's cool because it's been the staple [for years] of what E.C. Glass is. We had gone away from it [this season] because of our ability to score so fast. Hey, if we can get to the 80s, we're gonna win. And now it's like we can beat you going to 80 or we can beat you first to 50, which is good, because that dials us down where we have to treat every possession like it's the last one. But you're keeping really good teams to 40 points? That doesn't happen too often."

Glass became known for its defense under former coach Roy Roberson. Traps that could come from anywhere and a press that could be applied at just about any time.

One thing Best's team has added this year is an ability to pressure the ball the full length of the court.

"You don't see too many full-court presses from a standpoint of zone pressure," Best said. "You've got to pressure 94 feet. That's what we've been working on."

It certainly brings the Glass faithful to their feet. When the bulk of your shots are high percentage 2-point buckets and you shoot 62% from that range, a turnover is a God-send. Get three or four of them in a row and convert in a hurry, and suddenly the pace of the game, and the scoreboard, has changed dramatically.

"It changes the game around because that gives us a chance to get out in transition," Glass' prolific guard, O'Maundre Harris, said. "That's how we like to play. Some teams like to slow the game down and some teams like to make us do half-court sets to execute, and I think we can execute really well [in those situations]. If we play defense like we have been and just stay together, then we can go way far."

No one, of course, is knocking the offense, because Glass has been stellar on that side as well. But the prevailing idea in Hilltopper Country is that defense has gotten this team back to the state quarterfinals.

It was here one year ago, determined to go all the way to the state championship game. But Loudoun County blocked the path with a 51-47 victory. O'Maundre Harris thought about the loss the entire offseason. So did Treacy. Same for guard Dexter Harris, then a sophomore. The loss left all returning players wanting more.

"It was a heartbreaking situation," Dexter Harris recalled. "I just remember my guys played their hearts out."

As a junior, he's learned to "not take things lightly. Just show up every day and work harder."

That's a theme for Glass' eight-person senior class as well. And the entire team, Best explained, knows there are no guarantees.

"The guys are so locked in because they know their time is winding down," the coach said. "They know this is it. We're on borrowed time. Only four teams get to practice on Saturday. We want to be one of those four, so in order to do that, you've got to give the blood, sweat and tears. You've got to put the long days in. You've got to be willing to be unselfish and do things for your teammates. You've got to be willing to have a bad offensive night and still play defense."

O'Maundre Harris, who is averaging nearly 25 points per game, helped Glass win the Region 4D crown over Western Albemarle on Friday by scoring 22 points.

"I spent all offseason getting ready for this point," he said. "We worked really hard for this. We lost last year in this game right here. I feel like we can get over the hump. That's mandatory."

Dexter Harris called the postseason run his team's "revenge tour."

"It means a lot to us," Dexter Harris said. "We want to win it all."

Treacy, a senior guard who's averaging 11.5 points per game this season, sat out three games with a sprained ankle toward the end of the regular season. He returned for Glass' second postseason game against GW-Danville, but that appearance, he said, was just to make sure he could get up and down the court comfortably. By Friday, the ankle was feeling much better, and Treacy tallied eight points and six rebounds.

He talked Wednesday about his return to the court, about last season's rough ending, about Glass' will to bring home a state title, and about Friday's opponent, John Handley.

"We're gonna have to pressure them 94 feet, like we have been every other team," Treacy said. "Ninety-four feet, pressuring them all the way down the court, I think it's huge to what we do and a big part of our game plan."

Best said Handley (14-11), which hails from Winchester and is the Region 4C runner-up, mirrors the Hilltoppers in certain ways.

"You're gonna find a team that wants to pressure, a team that is playing for their lives," Best said.

But one Glass goal is to remain calm. Keep things loose. Not add on any pressure. So there are plenty of smiles around the Glass gym as players work. But they work with a free style, one that can't be displayed if you don't feel it in your heart.

"That's what we want," Best said. "The guys are having fun, and not only are they having fun — it's competitive [in practice]. You don't want to take away that competitive edge. You don't want to get complacent. And these guys, they're hungry."